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DJ Private Ryan's Podcast

DJ Private Ryan
Music
DJ Private Ryan's Podcast
Latest episode

120 episodes

  • DJ Private Ryan's Podcast

    Private Ryan Presents PRESS PLAY Frsh Drop 11 (semi clean)

    06/19/2026 | 54 mins.
    Another edition of PRESS PLAY series is here. It's been a while but we're back with a mix featuring dancehall, afrobeat, soca, dem bow, hip hop and more. Press Play and enjoy!!
  • DJ Private Ryan's Podcast

    Private Ryan Presents Coffee Break (Modern Dancehall Bounce) RAW

    05/25/2026 | 20 mins.
    20 mins of modern dancehall vibes. This Coffee break focuses on newer dancehall music. Enjoy your shot of dancehall.
  • DJ Private Ryan's Podcast

    Private Ryan Presents Coffee Break (Afro House Feel)

    05/25/2026 | 20 mins.
    20 mins of some Afro House feeling vibes. Need some different vibes in your life? Then this is for you. Enjoy!
  • DJ Private Ryan's Podcast

    Private Ryan presents SOCA BABY (Lovers Soca Edition)

    03/13/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    The Soca Baby mix series returns with a lovers soca edition. This was originally intended to realise on Valanetine Day on the same day as Soca Brainwash but better late than never. Strictly sexy soca. All Soca babies report!!
  • DJ Private Ryan's Podcast

    Private Ryan Presents POST CARNIVAL RELIEF 2026 (Again & Again)

    03/11/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    The annual mix that features the biggest hits of the season. Turn this on for an energetic Trinidad Carnival 2026 vibe!!
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About DJ Private Ryan's Podcast
TRINIDAD | TOBAGO | MIAMI | WASHINGTON DC| HOUSTON | JAMAICA | NY | ATLANTA | LONDON | RIGHT CLICK THE DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK TO DOWLOAD THE MIXES. SELECT SAVE AS/SAVE TARGET AS/DOWNLOAD LINKED FILE
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