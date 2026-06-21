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120 episodes
- The Soca Baby mix series returns with a lovers soca edition. This was originally intended to realise on Valanetine Day on the same day as Soca Brainwash but better late than never. Strictly sexy soca. All Soca babies report!!
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About DJ Private Ryan's Podcast
TRINIDAD | TOBAGO | MIAMI | WASHINGTON DC| HOUSTON | JAMAICA | NY | ATLANTA | LONDON | RIGHT CLICK THE DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK TO DOWLOAD THE MIXES. SELECT SAVE AS/SAVE TARGET AS/DOWNLOAD LINKED FILEPodcast website
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DJ Private Ryan's Podcast
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