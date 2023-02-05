Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to DJ Private Ryan's Podcast in the App
DJ Private Ryan's Podcast

Podcast DJ Private Ryan's Podcast
DJ Private Ryan
TRINIDAD | TOBAGO | MIAMI | WASHINGTON DC| HOUSTON | JAMAICA | NY | ATLANTA | LONDON | RIGHT CLICK THE DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK TO ... More

  • Private Ryan Presents SPRING CHICKEN 2023
    Spring Chicken 2023 is out now as we get accustomed to some mainstream hits in rotation at the moment. This mix is always the first look into what is going to run into the summer as we prep for the Summer Bunny mix. Listen and enjoy!!
    4/5/2023
    1:02:46
  • Private Ryan Presents Press Play Back Outside Episode 7 (Spring Ting)
    As we gear up for another exciting year outside the press Play series continues to deliver a diverse musical experience. This mix was made as I geared up for the Press Play event recently held in FLL. Look out for Press Play coming to a venue near you in the future. Pess Play and enjoy!!
    3/20/2023
    1:09:52
  • Private Ryan Presents POST CARNIVAL RELIEF 2023 "The Road Return"
    Trinidad carnival 2023 has now come to a conclusion and what a season it was. As usual this mix features the best that soca had to offer from Trinidad. All the hits that should spark some memories of the road as we gear up for the year of carnivals. You should hear many of these songs through the year. Enjoy!!
    3/6/2023
    1:43:57
  • Private Ryan Presents Soca Brainwash 2023 "Welcome Home"
    Soca Brainwash 2023 "Welcome Home" is out now. This mix features 3 hours of non-stop 2023 soca as we prepare for the return to Trinidad & Tobago for Carnival. Most of the songs that are in the parties, radio, requests and the ones to look out for all in one mix. Turn up the volume and enjoy!!
    2/10/2023
    3:00:58
  • VISIT TRINIDAD (Mixed by Dj Private Ryan)
    VISIT Trinidad is a mix that features strictly music from Trinidad for the Carnival 2023 season. One hour of the bangers mixed by Dj Private Ryan
    2/3/2023
    1:00:01

TRINIDAD | TOBAGO | MIAMI | WASHINGTON DC| HOUSTON | JAMAICA | NY | ATLANTA | LONDON | RIGHT CLICK THE DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK TO DOWLOAD THE MIXES. SELECT SAVE AS/SAVE TARGET AS/DOWNLOAD LINKED FILE
