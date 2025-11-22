Panic!
7/15/2023 | 34 mins.
Trent and Thomas rank Panic! At The Disco’s discography. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].
This is Why
6/08/2023 | 27 mins.
Trent and Thomas discuss Paramore's latest album, This is Why. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].
The Pitchfork Game
2/11/2023 | 40 mins.
Trent sees if Thomas can guess which album critics rated higher in a series of head to head battles. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].
Movie Minisode - Skinamarink
1/25/2023 | 13 mins.
Trent and Thomas share their thoughts on Skinamarink. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].
SOS
1/25/2023 | 21 mins.
Trent and Thomas share their thoughts on Billy SZA's latest album, SOS. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].
Critical Darlings