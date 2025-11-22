Open app
Critical Darlings
Critical Darlings
Music Commentary
  • Critical Darlings

    Panic!

    7/15/2023 | 34 mins.

    Trent and Thomas rank Panic! At The Disco’s discography. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].

  • Critical Darlings

    This is Why

    6/08/2023 | 27 mins.

    Trent and Thomas discuss Paramore's latest album, This is Why. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].

  • Critical Darlings

    The Pitchfork Game

    2/11/2023 | 40 mins.

    Trent sees if Thomas can guess which album critics rated higher in a series of head to head battles. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].

  • Critical Darlings

    Movie Minisode - Skinamarink

    1/25/2023 | 13 mins.

    Trent and Thomas share their thoughts on Skinamarink. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].

  • Critical Darlings

    SOS

    1/25/2023 | 21 mins.

    Trent and Thomas share their thoughts on Billy SZA's latest album, SOS. Let us know your thoughts and future review suggestions at [email protected].

About Critical Darlings

We're just your average music lovers here to dethrone your critical darlings
