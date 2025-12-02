Still 400: The Mannie & Juvie Show

Mannie & Juvenile TALK Cash Money History and Untold Stories | EP. 2

Mannie and Juvenile dive into their Cash Money origins and talk about how the foundation was really built. They share studio stories, the competitive energy in those early sessions, and the moments that defined the Cash Money sound. They also open up about life on the road and the memories that still stick with them today. A real look into the era straight from the legends. About Still 400: Still 400 with Mannie Fresh and Juvenile is where the South got something to say! The name comes from Still Fly and 400 Degrees and the show carries that same energy. Every episode brings real conversations, wild moments, hot takes, and legends showing up to talk their talk. Follow Still 400 on Social Media: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/still400pod⁠ ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@still400pod⁠ #still400 #juvie #manniefresh #85southshow #breakbeat #still400podcast #still400pod