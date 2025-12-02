Still 400: The Mannie & Juvie Show

Finesse2tymes Talks His Come-Up, New Music and Memphis Culture w/ Mannie Fresh & Juvenile | Ep. 3
Finesse2tymes joins Mannie Fresh and Juvenile for a raw conversation about his past—spending years locked up, rebuilding his life, finding peace, and using self-therapy to stay solid. He breaks down his new project, the chemistry in the studio with Jermaine Dupri, and teases a possible collab with Juvenile. They dive into real Memphis culture: the lingo, the hood classics, the slicing, and the moments that shaped his story.
About Still 400: Still 400 with Mannie Fresh and Juvenile is where the South got something to say! The name comes from Still Fly and 400 Degrees and the show carries that same energy. Every episode brings real conversations, wild moments, hot takes, and legends showing up to talk their talk. Follow Still 400 on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/still400pod https://www.tiktok.com/@still400pod #still400 #juvie #manniefresh #85southshow #breakbeat #still400podcast #still400pod
1:01:31
1:01:31
Mannie & Juvenile TALK Cash Money History and Untold Stories | EP. 2
Mannie and Juvenile dive into their Cash Money origins and talk about how the foundation was really built. They share studio stories, the competitive energy in those early sessions, and the moments that defined the Cash Money sound. They also open up about life on the road and the memories that still stick with them today. A real look into the era straight from the legends.
57:37
57:37
Mannie Fresh & Juvenile Kick Off “Still 400” with the 85 South Show | EP. 1
Mannie Fresh and Juvenile link up with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean to talk comedy and Cash Money history. They break down how Mannie joined the 85 South tour, the magic of freestyling live, wild crowd stories, lessons from bombing, keeping the circle tight on the road, Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz, their Southern rap Mount Rushmore, bounce music roots, and the moment they all realized this life really pays the bills.
58:27
58:27
Still 400: The Mannie & Juvie Show
Still 400: The Mannie & Juvie Show is a weekly ride through music, culture, and real-life stories — straight from two of New Orleans’ most iconic voices. Hosted by Mannie Fresh & Juvenile, the first Southern hip-hop artists to bring their voices into the explosive podcast field, each episode blends hilarious road tales, unfiltered opinions, surprise guests, and plenty of laughs — all set to custom beats, Bourbon Street drinks, and pure NOLA flavor.
