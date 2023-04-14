Red Scare
Red Scare is a cultural commentary podcast hosted by bohemian layabouts Anna Khachiyan and Dasha Nekrasova.
Available Episodes
5 of 100
CNN Clown Hall
The ladies discuss Trump's CNN Town Hall and E-Jean's $5M civil suit against Trump, the subway chokehold death incident and zoomer Marine manslaughter charge, the King Charles coronation, and more.
The Mid Gala w/ Elena Velez *TEASER*
Fashion designer Elena Velez joins the ladies to discuss the Met Gala and the fashion industry.
Feminism Against Progress w/ Mary Harrington
Author and editor Mary Harrington stops by to talk about her new book Feminism Against Progress.
Like a Mid in a Candy Store *TEASER*
The ladies discuss RFK Jr.'s presidential bid, mid discourse, Dylan Mulvaney, Justin Pearson, and Blake Smith on Andrea Long Chu.
Making Points w/ Saagar Enjeti
Author, commentator and Breaking Points host Saagar Enjeti stops by the pod to discuss the Trump indictment, the Ricky Vaughn verdict, the Nashville shooter, gun control, men's fashion, and more.
