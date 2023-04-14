Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Red Scare is a cultural commentary podcast hosted by bohemian layabouts Anna Khachiyan and Dasha Nekrasova. Support the ladies on Patreon: https://www.patreo... More
Available Episodes

  • CNN Clown Hall
    The ladies discuss Trump's CNN Town Hall and E-Jean's $5M civil suit against Trump, the subway chokehold death incident and zoomer Marine manslaughter charge, the King Charles coronation, and more.
    5/13/2023
    2:16:41
  • The Mid Gala w/ Elena Velez *TEASER*
    Fashion designer Elena Velez joins the ladies to discuss the Met Gala and the fashion industry.
    5/13/2023
    5:51
  • Feminism Against Progress w/ Mary Harrington
    Author and editor Mary Harrington stops by to talk about her new book Feminism Against Progress.
    4/26/2023
    1:25:29
  • Like a Mid in a Candy Store *TEASER*
    The ladies discuss RFK Jr.'s presidential bid, mid discourse, Dylan Mulvaney, Justin Pearson, and Blake Smith on Andrea Long Chu.
    4/26/2023
    3:23
  • Making Points w/ Saagar Enjeti
    Author, commentator and Breaking Points host Saagar Enjeti stops by the pod to discuss the Trump indictment, the Ricky Vaughn verdict, the Nashville shooter, gun control, men's fashion, and more.
    4/14/2023
    1:41:21

About Red Scare

Red Scare is a cultural commentary podcast hosted by bohemian layabouts Anna Khachiyan and Dasha Nekrasova. Support the ladies on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RedScare Follow @annakhachiyan Follow @nobody_stop_me
