About Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky

If you’re interested in unexpected conversations that go uncharted places, are remotely self-aware and like to laugh, then please join me as I continue to find my public voice on Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky. (That’s me.) I will have honest, wide-ranging interviews with all kinds of people – recognizable names, regular folks, experts and friends – about what it means to reclaim what’s been lost or taken in the broadest sense. Every week, I’ll draw from my own unique experiences (like say, surviving a global scandal at 24 years old), and delve into the personal and often messy ways people find their way back to themselves. And because I love a good tangent, we’ll probably also touch on other stuff, too.Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky premieres on 2/18. Join Wondery+ to listen early and ad-free.