Sophia Duleep Singh was a Punjabi princess who grew up in England at the turn of the 20th century. She spends her teen years proving to the English elite that she belongs. But her reality shatters when she visits India for the first time and realizes just how much her life in England's posh circles was a lie. In her search for a place to belong, Sophia ends up connecting with a group that's ready to raise hell - and make some royal enemies along the way.

In part one, Sophia Duleep Singh's British it-girl existence came crashing down after a trip to India revealed that her picture-perfect life was a facade. Now, Sophia is back in London, but she's through with dog shows and tea parties. She's ready to join a group of women fighting for their right to be heard – the suffragettes. But power players in London are set on keeping these women silent, including the Crown. Sophia will have to put her elite life, and actual life, on the line in order to make change happen.

George Villiers is a noble nobody who wants to be a royal somebody. He spots an opportunity for greatness by becoming one of King James's Gentlemen of the Bedchamber, AKA the group of men who are bestowed with titles, cash…and sometimes the honor of being the king's lover. But getting into James' bed is easier said than done – especially when James' current lover is a jealous, power-hungry Earl who has no intention of giving up the top spot.

In part one, George Villiers joins King James' Royal Bedchamber and quickly becomes the king's Favorite – and his lover. But George is desperate to prove that he's more than just a pretty face, so he starts a new career in politics. In the end, he'll have to make some hard choices – and decide if being a history-maker is worth giving up the love of the King.

We're taking a pause from scandal, beheadings and teen betrothals to get excited for the holiday season! It's no secret that the UK loves Christmas. British Vogue contributor Rebecca Cope joins Brooke and Aricia to dish on the most entertaining, hilarious and scrumptious British royal holiday traditions. From joke gifts to six-course dinners, Christmas with the Windsors will not disappoint. Later on, Brooke and Aricia will test some classic British holiday treats to see if mince pies and Christmas pudding are really worth the hype.

About Even The Royals

Admit it: you're obsessed with royal families – watching them, gossiping about them, wanting to be them. It's the stuff of fantasy. But for real life royals, the crown jewels can be more like shiny handcuffs. There are expectations and rules – and if you break them, the consequences are big, and very public. And no, we're not just talking about Harry and Meghan. There are royal families and wild royal tales from around the world and throughout history that you have never heard before. From Wondery comes the latest from Even the Rich co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams. Even the Royals takes us inside the cloistered world of royal families, past and present, where wealth and status often come at the expense of your freedom – and maybe even your life. In these stories, very human emotions, like jealousy, love, disgust, have the power to reshape the world.