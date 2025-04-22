Powered by RND
BFFR with Sydney Leroux & Ali Riley
Sydney Leroux, Ali Riley
  • Introducing BFFR with Sydney Leroux & Ali Riley
    BFFR with Ali Riley & Sydney Leroux is a podcast for anyone who’s ever been called too much, too loud, too real, too emotional, too honest—Sydney and Ali have heard it all. But ‘too much’ is exactly the right amount. BFFR is where our hosts get to be unapologetically themselves—funny, bold, unfiltered—and finally saying out loud what they’ve been saying behind the scenes for years. If you’ve ever said, ‘I probably shouldn’t say this,’ don’t worry - they already did. Welcome to the chaos.  BFFR with Ali Riley & Sydney LeRoux launches April 28th. New episodes drop every Monday. Make sure you're following the show on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us at @BFFRshow on all social platforms for bonus content.
About BFFR with Sydney Leroux & Ali Riley

Professional soccer stars Sydney Leroux and Ali Riley are SO for real. Their BFFR podcast covers the highs, the lows, and everything in between, on and off the field. From training to travel and all the behind-the-scenes tea, Ali & Syd will bring in guests, have the hard conversations, and probably roast each other along the way. So dial that BFFR hotline and be for real!
