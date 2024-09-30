A break in the case allows law enforcement to close in on, and ultimately catch, Tony at last. After a harrowing detox in jail, Tony fights for a sentence he feels is justified before heading off to prison to do his time.Hooked is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Campside Media. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.Apple.co/hooked

In an alternate reality, Tony Hathaway never took an OxyContin pill. That Tony kept his dream job, never encountered heroin, and enjoyed the fruits of a long career. The Tony of this world, however, has debts to square: with his family, with society, and with Purdue Pharma.

After the final episode of the Apple Original podcast Hooked, Josh Dean and Tony Hathaway sit down with Shumita Basu, host of Apple News Today: In Conversation. Looking back at the series, they discuss the impact it's had, the public response, and how hearing his story told through a podcast felt for Hathaway.

About Hooked

When Tony Hathaway was arrested outside a Seattle bank in February 2014, it brought an end to one of the most prolific bank robbery streaks in American history. Hathaway robbed 30 banks in a single year, all within a 30-mile radius of his suburban home. But that's not the most surprising part of this story. Before Hathaway was a masterful bank robber—a shape-shifting professional who confounded multiple police departments and the FBI—he was a top design engineer at Boeing, one of America's most important companies. Hathaway traveled the world in business class, working on the 747, while hiding a gigantic secret: an OxyContin addiction that ultimately unraveled his life. Based on three years of conversations between Hathaway and journalist Josh Dean, Hooked is a different kind of crime story that takes listeners on an exceptional and very personal tour of America's opioid epidemic.