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232 episodes
- This week, Chelsea, Reese, and Iman dive into The Cult of Sister Wives. Join us as we entice you with a little TLC chatter, before diving a bit deeper into the actual belief system that inspired it. We chat with Calvin Wayman (@calvinwayman), who grew up in a fundamentalist Mormon polygamist family with one dad, four moms, and 44 siblings, to unpack why plural marriage is tied to the highest level of heaven and what it actually takes to leave a community where your entire life exists inside the bubble. From wife rankings to celestial kingdoms, church arranged marriages, and the staggering cost of starting over, this episode straddles the line between reality TV guilty pleasure and actually living in this reality. One thing's for sure: if an angel shows up demanding your husband collect more wives... maybe ask a few follow up questions first.
Subscribe to Sounds Like A Cult on Youtube!Follow us on IG @soundslikeacultpod, @amanda_montell, @reesaronii, @chelseaxcharles, @imanharirikia.
Pre-order Iman's new book, Once in a Timeline, here! Your pre-order helps make more books possible!
Thank you to our sponsors!
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Thanks to Article for sponsoring this podcast! Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit https://www.article.com/discount/cult and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
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- Grab your flip phone, frost those lips, and feed your Tamagotchi. This week, Amanda, Reese, and Iman are (be kind) rewinding to The Cult of Y2K with PEN15 co-creator and star Anna Konkle (@annaryankonkle). Join us as we take you on a magic school bus tour of butterfly clips and bedazzled Razrs all the way through to the very real panic that computers were about to end civilization and ending with why the early 2000s have become one of the internet's favorite religions. Were we really nostalgic for low rise jeans or are we just mourning the last time the internet felt like somewhere you visited instead of somewhere you lived? We dive into Y2K doomsday conspiracies, tweenhood, Britney Spears, ugly bedrooms, and why today's version of Y2K feels like a collective coping mechanism. Now excuse us while we update our AIM away message, inflate the living room furniture, and wait for the world to end... again.
Subscribe to Sounds Like A Cult on Youtube!Follow us on IG @soundslikeacultpod, @amanda_montell, @reesaronii, @chelseaxcharles, @imanharirikia.
Pre-order Iman's new book, Once in a Timeline, here! Your pre-order helps make more books possible!
Thank you to our sponsors!
Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to https://Quince.com/slac for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at https://MINTMOBILE.com/cult
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- If you've ever donated to a GoFundMe after reading one heartbreaking Instagram caption... this episode is for you. This week, Chelsea and Iman are joined by bestselling author, speaker, and advocate Molly Burke (@mollyburkeofficial) to unpack The Cult of Charity Scams, where good intentions become the perfect recruiting tool. From fake fundraisers and disaster relief grifts to organizations that promise to change the world while exploiting the people behind the scenes, we're following the money and asking why doing good has become such good business. Molly shares her firsthand experience working for a charity that quickly turned from nonprofit to cult, complete with charismatic leadership, staff housing, company slogans, loyalty tests, and yes... workplace B12 butt shots. So before you Venmo, donate, or click "monthly recurring gift," give this episode a listen. Your wallet may thank you!
Subscribe to Sounds Like A Cult on Youtube!Follow us on IG @soundslikeacultpod, @amanda_montell, @reesaronii, @chelseaxcharles, @imanharirikia.
Pre-order Iman's new book, Once in a Timeline, here! Your pre-order helps make more books possible!
Thank you to our sponsors!
To Save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain, Head to https://www.squarespace.com/CULT
Join the loyalty program for renters at https://joinbilt.com/cult
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- If you thought conversion therapy disappeared sometime around low-rise jeans and flip phones, you'd be very, very wrong. This week, Amanda and Reese are joined by Timothy S. Rodriguez (@timothy.s.rodriguez), author of Conversion Therapy Dropout, to expose one of the most dangerous cults we've ever covered. From church basements and megachurches to online forums and DIY "therapy," they unpack the shame, manipulation, isolation, and pseudoscience that continue to fuel an industry built on convincing LGBTQ+ people that who they are needs to be fixed. Tim shares his firsthand experience surviving conversion therapy, the long road to reclaiming his identity, and why this movement is still going strong. This one's heavy, but it's also one of the most important conversations we've had, where the only thing more disturbing than banning Britney is everything that came after.
Subscribe to Sounds Like A Cult on Youtube!Follow us on IG @soundslikeacultpod, @amanda_montell, @reesaronii, @chelseaxcharles, @imanharirikia.
Pre-order Iman's new book, Once in a Timeline, here! Your pre-order helps make more books possible!
Thank you to our sponsors!
Tear. Pour. Live More. Go to https://LIQUIDIV.COM and get 20% off your first purchase with code CULT at checkout
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- She's blonde. She's patriotic. She's wearing a Bible verse on her T-shirt while telling immigrants to go back where they came from. She's voting for Trump. This week we're revisiting our episode on The Cult of Women for Trump, with a new introduction reflecting on how much this movement has evolved over the past year. From homemaking influencers to conservative power players, the Women for Trump pipeline has never been stronger. But while some women have become the face of the movement, others seem to have vanished from the halls of power entirely. Curious! To help us unpack the contradictions, we're joined by journalist, author, and two-time courtroom victor over Donald Trump himself, E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll1). Say a prayer for the republic, pour one out for Gloria Steinem, and press play while you still have rights. And be sure to tune in next week for a brand new episode where we tackle one of the most devastating examples of a cult creating a problem and then selling itself as the solution.
Subscribe to Sounds Like A Cult on Youtube!Follow us on IG @soundslikeacultpod, @amanda_montell, @reesaronii, @chelseaxcharles, @imanharirikia.
Pre-order Iman's new book, Once in a Timeline, here! Your pre-order helps make more books possible!
Thank you to our sponsors!
Thanks to Article for sponsoring this podcast! Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit https://www.article.com/discount/cult and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
To Save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain, Head to https://www.squarespace.com/CULT
If your glasses are overdue for a refresh, now is the time. Use code PODCAST15 for fifteen percent off your first order at bit.ly/3OdtU5X
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Sounds Like A Cult
Putting the “cult” in culture… Do you think SoulCycle is a cult? What about the Royal Family? What about Disney Adults? Or spiritual influencers? Is Instagram itself a cult? We’re Sounds Like A Cult, an iHeart Radio Award-winning podcast that analyzes a different fanatical group every week to try and answer the big question: This ~sounds~ like a cult, but is it really? Created and hosted by New York Times-bestselling author Amanda Montell, co-hosted and produced by Chelsea Charles, Reese Oliver, and Iman Hariri Kia. For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We want to make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Podcast website
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