She's blonde. She's patriotic. She's wearing a Bible verse on her T-shirt while telling immigrants to go back where they came from. She's voting for Trump. This week we're revisiting our episode on The Cult of Women for Trump, with a new introduction reflecting on how much this movement has evolved over the past year. From homemaking influencers to conservative power players, the Women for Trump pipeline has never been stronger. But while some women have become the face of the movement, others seem to have vanished from the halls of power entirely. Curious! To help us unpack the contradictions, we're joined by journalist, author, and two-time courtroom victor over Donald Trump himself, E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll1). Say a prayer for the republic, pour one out for Gloria Steinem, and press play while you still have rights. And be sure to tune in next week for a brand new episode where we tackle one of the most devastating examples of a cult creating a problem and then selling itself as the solution.



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