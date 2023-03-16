Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Family Secrets

Family Secrets

Podcast Family Secrets
Podcast Family Secrets

Family Secrets

Society & Culture
  • Telenovela
    Growing up among conflicting cultures and customs, Carmen feels a profound sense of otherness. When her mother reveals their family secret, Carmen’s conflicts deepen and the puzzle pieces of her identity scatter before eventually— they finally snap into place.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    52:15
  • Family Secrets: Season 8 Trailer
    Join us starting May 4th for 10 new stories of tenacity, resilience, and the profoundly necessary excavation of long-held family secrets.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    3:13
  • Bonus: Dani's Family Secret
    In this special bonus episode, the tables are turned as veteran journalist and podcast host Kimi Culp interviews Dani about her own family history and the secret at its core.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    1:07:59
  • Bonus: The Secrets Hotline
    Stories from our friends at The Secrets Hotline Podcast, hosted by Nick van der Kolk.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/30/2023
    18:18
  • In Conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté
    In this bonus episode, Dani speaks with renowned physician and author Dr. Gabor Maté about his new book,The Myth of Normal, and the ways in which we can begin to heal from our wounds and traumas.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/16/2023
    25:08

About Family Secrets

Family Secrets. We all have them. And while the discovery of family secrets can initially be terrifying or traumatic, often these discoveries have the power to liberate, heal, and even uplift us. Join Dani Shapiro, bestselling author of the memoir Inheritance, and her guests as they explore astonishing family secrets and uncover the extraordinary lessons the truth can teach us.
Family Secrets

Family Secrets

