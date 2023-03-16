Family Secrets. We all have them. And while the discovery of family secrets can initially be terrifying or traumatic, often these discoveries have the power to ... More
Telenovela
Growing up among conflicting cultures and customs, Carmen feels a profound sense of otherness. When her mother reveals their family secret, Carmen's conflicts deepen and the puzzle pieces of her identity scatter before eventually— they finally snap into place.
5/4/2023
52:15
Family Secrets: Season 8 Trailer
Join us starting May 4th for 10 new stories of tenacity, resilience, and the profoundly necessary excavation of long-held family secrets.
4/27/2023
3:13
Bonus: Dani's Family Secret
In this special bonus episode, the tables are turned as veteran journalist and podcast host Kimi Culp interviews Dani about her own family history and the secret at its core.
4/20/2023
1:07:59
Bonus: The Secrets Hotline
Stories from our friends at The Secrets Hotline Podcast, hosted by Nick van der Kolk.
3/30/2023
18:18
In Conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté
In this bonus episode, Dani speaks with renowned physician and author Dr. Gabor Maté about his new book,The Myth of Normal, and the ways in which we can begin to heal from our wounds and traumas.
Family Secrets. We all have them. And while the discovery of family secrets can initially be terrifying or traumatic, often these discoveries have the power to liberate, heal, and even uplift us. Join Dani Shapiro, bestselling author of the memoir Inheritance, and her guests as they explore astonishing family secrets and uncover the extraordinary lessons the truth can teach us.