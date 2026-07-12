What are our favorite USA destinations? If you go for the AA elite status as your Hyatt milestone benefit, when does the AA status expire? We answered these questions and more on the Ask Us Anything hosted live on YouTube on June 3rd, 2026.

(00:43) - Why does BILT still have “Coming Soon” for Blacklane and Blade BILT Cash redemptions after nearly 6 months? Sure feels like many of us are gonna have a glut of expiring, unusable BILT Cash at year’s end… *sigh*

(03:04) - What do you guys do for internet access on your phones when traveling abroad…pay for international service through your carrier, purchase a VPN, something else I maybe don’t know about? Haha

See our GigSky posts here: https://frequentmiler.com/tag/gigsky/

(11:41) - Curious what each of you would say are your top favorite Hyatt stays? I want to book a couple hotels for next year before Hyatt continues their devaluation rollout.

(17:44) - ​​A question on credit card travel protections. If you use different credit cards for different parts of your trip (e.g., one for flights, another one for hotels, maybe a third for car rentals)

(19:04) - ​I’m now at 4/24, so I want to apply for the 100K Chase Sapphire Preferred card for myself. Is being an authorized user on the card you want to apply for have any negative consequences?

(20:25) - How does the Hyatt Milestone (100+ nights) reward for AA Platinum status for a year work? Does it give you LP to top you up to Platinum status? What’s the process after that to earn Platinum Pro?

(21:13) - Sorry if this has been asked before…..is there going to be another live podcast?? I really want to go if there will be another one! My vote is Omaha ;) Center of the country and not too far for anyone

(22:10) - Do you have any advice for upgrading from Club World to First class on British Airways? Can it be done with Avios, or cash? You guys are the best!!! Thanks for all you do.

(24:08) - On your latest coffee break, if you go for the AA elite status on your Hyatt milestone, when does the AA expire?

Find our recent coffee break here: https://frequentmiler.com/which-hyatt-milestone-reward-should-i-pick-coffee-break-ep113-7-7-26/

(27:08) - ​​Do you have any tips for how to get a Business card NLL offer from Amex?

(31:40) - ​​Then my question would be what are your favorite USA destinations? Wouldn’t that be a fantastic podcast?

See Stephen's post about underrated US destinations here: https://frequentmiler.com/6-underrated-states-to-visit-for-a-domestic-vacation/

(36:30) - ​What’s the summer /2026 challenge ? Can we get India involved as a destination/layover /Stopover?

(36:52) - ​​For Stephen and Tim — looking for their thoughts on the BILT ecosystem currently and how they use the new 2.0 cards ​​

See the podcast episode where Greg and Nick shared their thoughts on Bilt here: https://frequentmiler.com/bilt-palladium-review-6-month-checkpoint-frequent-miler-on-the-air-ep364-6-26-26/

(43:46) - Have any of you personally interacted with EES yet? How long was the delay leaving the eu? Is it less when leaving a smaller airport on a direct flight to a US destination?

(46:13) - Would love to hear the teams experience with the Atmos Summit card and reaching status.

(50:00) - Greg, what's the update for the Citi saga?

(51:29) - Do you use any app to manage and monitor all the credit cards and their benefits or just use excel sheet?

(56:00) - Stephen did you try the clam pizza?

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Music Credit – “swappin’ back n’ forth” by up @ night

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