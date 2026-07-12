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Frequent Miler on the Air

Frequent Miler
AviationLeisure
Frequent Miler on the Air
Latest episode

524 episodes

  • Frequent Miler on the Air

    "It's a credit card and it works" | Ask Us Anything Ep88 | 7-8-26

    07/12/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    What are our favorite USA destinations? If you go for the AA elite status as your Hyatt milestone benefit, when does the AA status expire? We answered these questions and more on the Ask Us Anything hosted live on YouTube on June 3rd, 2026.
    (00:43) - Why does BILT still have “Coming Soon” for Blacklane and Blade BILT Cash redemptions after nearly 6 months? Sure feels like many of us are gonna have a glut of expiring, unusable BILT Cash at year’s end… *sigh*
    (03:04) - What do you guys do for internet access on your phones when traveling abroad…pay for international service through your carrier, purchase a VPN, something else I maybe don’t know about? Haha
    See our GigSky posts here: https://frequentmiler.com/tag/gigsky/
    (11:41) - Curious what each of you would say are your top favorite Hyatt stays? I want to book a couple hotels for next year before Hyatt continues their devaluation rollout.
    (17:44) - ​​A question on credit card travel protections. If you use different credit cards for different parts of your trip (e.g., one for flights, another one for hotels, maybe a third for car rentals)
    (19:04) - ​I’m now at 4/24, so I want to apply for the 100K Chase Sapphire Preferred card for myself. Is being an authorized user on the card you want to apply for have any negative consequences?
    (20:25) - How does the Hyatt Milestone (100+ nights) reward for AA Platinum status for a year work? Does it give you LP to top you up to Platinum status? What’s the process after that to earn Platinum Pro?
    (21:13) - Sorry if this has been asked before…..is there going to be another live podcast?? I really want to go if there will be another one! My vote is Omaha ;) Center of the country and not too far for anyone
    (22:10) - Do you have any advice for upgrading from Club World to First class on British Airways? Can it be done with Avios, or cash? You guys are the best!!! Thanks for all you do.
    (24:08) - On your latest coffee break, if you go for the AA elite status on your Hyatt milestone, when does the AA expire?
    Find our recent coffee break here: https://frequentmiler.com/which-hyatt-milestone-reward-should-i-pick-coffee-break-ep113-7-7-26/
    (27:08) - ​​Do you have any tips for how to get a Business card NLL offer from Amex?
    (31:40) - ​​Then my question would be what are your favorite USA destinations? Wouldn’t that be a fantastic podcast?
    See Stephen's post about underrated US destinations here: https://frequentmiler.com/6-underrated-states-to-visit-for-a-domestic-vacation/
    (36:30) - ​What’s the summer /2026 challenge ? Can we get India involved as a destination/layover /Stopover?
    (36:52) - ​​For Stephen and Tim — looking for their thoughts on the BILT ecosystem currently and how they use the new 2.0 cards ​​
    See the podcast episode where Greg and Nick shared their thoughts on Bilt here: https://frequentmiler.com/bilt-palladium-review-6-month-checkpoint-frequent-miler-on-the-air-ep364-6-26-26/
    (43:46) - Have any of you personally interacted with EES yet? How long was the delay leaving the eu? Is it less when leaving a smaller airport on a direct flight to a US destination?
    (46:13) - Would love to hear the teams experience with the Atmos Summit card and reaching status.
    (50:00) - Greg, what's the update for the Citi saga?
    (51:29) - Do you use any app to manage and monitor all the credit cards and their benefits or just use excel sheet?
    (56:00) - Stephen did you try the clam pizza?
    Visit https://frequentmiler.com/subscribe/ to get updated on in-depth points and miles content like this, and don’t forget to like and follow us on social media.
    Music Credit – “swappin’ back n’ forth” by up @ night
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Visit FrequentMiler.com
    Did you know that Frequent Miller is also a website? At frequentMiller.com, you'll find all the latest deals, news about points, miles, and rewarding credit cards, the single best, Best Credit Cards page on the web, guides to all popular rewards programs, and many other terrific resources. If you'd like to get our posts sent to your email, go to frequentMiller.com/subscribe and sign up for free.
    https://frequentmiler.com/subscribe/
    Check out all of our other travel podcasts from around the world
    This podcast is part of Voyascape, a podcast network that brings together the world's best travel podcasts. You can find all of our podcasts from around the world at Voyascape.com.

    If you are interested in advertising or sponsored content on any of our shows you can find out more at the link below.
    Voyascape Podcast Network
  • Frequent Miler on the Air

    The best credit card travel credits | Frequent Miler on the Air Ep366 | 7-10-26

    07/10/2026 | 52 mins.
    On today's podcast episode, if you couldn't get enough of Basic Economy, don't worry! Delta has introduced Basic Business. We'll share a potential trick for getting 25,000 AA miles for free, and talk about Credit card Travel Credits: which are worthwhile and which are worthless.
    Giant Mailbag
    (01:10) - Joaquin says, "One thing I haven’t considered before listening to you was to monitor the price of a hotel or flight after booking to cancel and rebook it if the price drops."
    Bonvoyed
    (07:40) - Delta introduces Basic Business (and Premium Select, and First)
    Awards, Points, and More
    (13:54) - Delta Stays is better than Greg thought
    Read more about Delta Stays here
    (17:23) - Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card OpenTables
    (20:38) - Hilton expands partnership with Explora Journeys (luxury cruises)
    The best credit card travel credits
    (23:27) - Many premium cards come with travel credits to justify their annual fees.
    We rank them...
    (24:31) - General travel credits
    (26:16) - Airfare & Airline Fee credits
    (32:03) - Hotel credits
    Subscribe and Follow
    Visit https://frequentmiler.com/subscribe/ to get updated on in-depth points and miles content like this, and don’t forget to like and follow us on social media.
    Music Credit – “Ocean Deep” by Annie Yoder
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Check out all of our other travel podcasts from around the world
    This podcast is part of Voyascape, a podcast network that brings together the world's best travel podcasts. You can find all of our podcasts from around the world at Voyascape.com.

    If you are interested in advertising or sponsored content on any of our shows you can find out more at the link below.
    Voyascape Podcast Network
    Frequent Miler Beginner's Guide
    https://frequentmiler.com/start-here/
  • Frequent Miler on the Air

    Which Hyatt Milestone Reward should I pick? | Coffee Break Ep113 | 7-7-26

    07/07/2026 | 19 mins.
    Greg earned a 3-night Hyatt milestone reward, which means he's faced with a choice of what to pick. He's got 90 days to pick that reward, but he's whittled away a lot of that time and now just has a few weeks left to decide.
    Which Hyatt Milestone Reward should I pick?
    (01:22) - 30 Night milestone rewards
    (02:10) - Pick One: 2K Next Stay Award
    (03:30) - Club Access Awards (2)
    (04:22) - $25 FIND Experience Credit
    (06:14) - 2 Preferred Seat Coupons on American Airlines
    (07:19) - What should Greg pick?
    (10:23) - Which Hyatt milestone rewards are best at each milestone?
    Subscribe and Follow
    Visit https://frequentmiler.com/subscribe/ to get updated on in-depth points and miles content like this, and don’t forget to like and follow us on social media.
    Music Credit – “Ocean Deep” by Annie Yoder
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Check out all of our other travel podcasts from around the world
    This podcast is part of Voyascape, a podcast network that brings together the world's best travel podcasts. You can find all of our podcasts from around the world at Voyascape.com.

    If you are interested in advertising or sponsored content on any of our shows you can find out more at the link below.
    Voyascape Podcast Network
    Frequent Miler's Best Offers Page
    https://frequentmiler.com/best-credit-card-offers/
  • Frequent Miler on the Air

    Do we book speculatively, hoping for a schedule change? | Question of the Week Ep8 | 7-5-26

    07/05/2026 | 9 mins.
    Do we book speculatively, hoping for a schedule change? Reader "LR" sent us the following question:
    "I was intrigued by a recent post about schedule changes in another group that I follow. This particular person noted that anytime United or AA makes a schedule change of any type, you can change your flight at no additional cost to your preferred route. Sometimes you may even have flexibility within several days of the original flight. So my question is, is this a tactic that you all use if you book flights far in advance? Pick the cheapest award price from one city to another, and then hope for a schedule change in order to change it to your preferred route? And then on an even more complicated note- have any of you had success following a schedule change, of changing from a flight in “first class (non-lay-flat seats)” to a different flight on “Delta One” or AA’s “flagship business” or United Polaris (etc, all of which have lay-flat seats)? I assume these are considered different classes and would require a fee upgrade. I’m trying to book flights home from Hawaii next March, and I’m wondering if this kind of tactic may work."We’ve been answering a reader or listener question at the end of each Frequent Miler on the Air podcast episode. Now, we’ve turned the question of the week into its own weekly episode. Tune in every Sunday at 5pm for our Question of the Week podcast. And if you have your own question you’d like to submit, you can send it to mailbag@frequentmiler.com.
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Check out all of our other travel podcasts from around the world
    This podcast is part of Voyascape, a podcast network that brings together the world's best travel podcasts. You can find all of our podcasts from around the world at Voyascape.com.

    If you are interested in advertising or sponsored content on any of our shows you can find out more at the link below.
    Voyascape Podcast Network
  • Frequent Miler on the Air

    12 things to know about Hyatt's devaluation | Frequent Miler on the Air Ep365 | 7-3-26

    07/03/2026 | 52 mins.
    On today's episode, we'll see how the 5x airline card saga continues, Nick will give us more reasons to use the Southwest app, we'll hear some exciting news about Frontier, and we'll dive deep into Hyatt's devaluation.
    Giant Mailbag
    (01:06) - More comments about our comments about there being "No airline cards offer 5x or more"
    Crazy Thing: Chase
    (03:41) - Points Boost is sometimes different between Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card & Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ Card
    Bonvoyed
    (07:22) - Lifemiles+ eliminates free cancellation benefit for new subscribers
    Awards, Points, and More
    (11:35) - Alaska Wallet funds can now be used for AS companion fares again
    (12:20) - Rove adds Frontier as a transfer partner
    Read more about Frontier being added as a Rove transfer partner here
    (15:30) - Nick's Southwest notes
    Main Event: 12 things to know about Hyatt's devaluation
    (21:18) - Hyatt recently introduced new award charts. We dug into the numbers...
    Read more about the changed value of Hyatt points here
    (22:20) - 1. Median point value dropped ~10%
    (23:10) - 2. Cherry-picked value dropped <10%
    (24:34) - 3. It could have been much worse
    (26:31) - 4. It will probably be much worse next year
    (27:46) - 5. Points more valuable with certain brands
    (30:37) - 6. Points less valuable with certain brands
    (32:14) - 7. Points are less valuable at high end
    (34:27) - 8. Points are more valuable at low end
    (35:54) - 9. Many cities offer excellent value
    (39:45) - 10. Singapore offers surprisingly poor value: 1.0
    (40:47) - 11. Worst and best values barely budged
    (41:52) - 12. Mr & Mrs Smith not as bad as we thought
    Subscribe and Follow
    Visit https://frequentmiler.com/subscribe/ to get updated on in-depth points and miles content like this, and don’t forget to like and follow us on social media.
    Music Credit – “Ocean Deep” by Annie Yoder
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Visit FrequentMiler.com
    Did you know that Frequent Miller is also a website? At frequentMiller.com, you'll find all the latest deals, news about points, miles, and rewarding credit cards, the single best, Best Credit Cards page on the web, guides to all popular rewards programs, and many other terrific resources. If you'd like to get our posts sent to your email, go to frequentMiller.com/subscribe and sign up for free.
    https://frequentmiler.com/subscribe/
    Check out all of our other travel podcasts from around the world
    This podcast is part of Voyascape, a podcast network that brings together the world's best travel podcasts. You can find all of our podcasts from around the world at Voyascape.com.

    If you are interested in advertising or sponsored content on any of our shows you can find out more at the link below.
    Voyascape Podcast Network
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About Frequent Miler on the Air
Earn miles without flying. Frequent Miler is all about getting the most out of the loyalty game. You can easily earn hundreds of thousands of points and miles without traveling, then learn how to use those points towards luxury travel. In this podcast, Frequent Miler founder Greg, and senior author Nick debate current topics in the points & miles world.
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