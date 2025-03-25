EP120 - Descending from Mount Stupid: with Paul Craig

For this very special episode we welcome Paul Craig, author of "The Killing Zone," "Be a Better Pilot," and numerous other aviation books including his memoir "Flight Times: Stories from the Second Best Instructor." In this episode, we explore how aviation has evolved since Paul's last book edition, from the rise of electronic flight bags to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving being statistically the most dangerous flying day. As Paul notes about his writing approach, "I just sit down at the computer and have a conversation with the keyboard. It's just you and me talking on a Saturday afternoon at the hangar."Paul shares stories from his memoir, including the time his instructor Bill Kirshner yelled "CLEAR PROP!" after 23 spins while still inside the aircraft, and when his student's first solo flight had Air Force One on approach behind him. Mentioned on the show:* Ted's new video, "I don't feel heard": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3D4bXBSMiw* Invisible Hulk piano intro, 1978: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9MysTXM_P4* CHA - Chattanooga Airport: https://www.airnav.com/airport/CHA* EP40 - introducing Ben and Ted: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/midlifepilotpodcast/episodes/EP40---The-Podcast-Handoff---a-very-special-crossover-episode-e29965s* Cornelia Fort Airfield: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cornelia_Fort_Airpark* Cornelia Fort herself: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cornelia_Fort* Patsy Clilne was headed to Cornelia Fort: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1963_Camden_PA-24_crash* Paul Craig, "Be A Better Pilot": https://amazon.com/dp/0830620478/* Paul Craig, "Killing Zone, Second Edition": https://amazon.com/dp/0071798404/