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Failure To Launch
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Failure To Launch

Failure To Launch Podcast
AviationLeisure
Failure To Launch
Latest episode

119 episodes

  • Failure To Launch

    Moon Tank: Lunokhod 1 (w. Victoria Scott)

    07/01/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    In a desperate bid to one-up the American Apollo missions, the Soviets built nuclear Moon tanks. We’re joined by auto journalist and podcaster Victoria Scott for a series on the Soviet Lunokhod rovers. In Part 1, we talk about the three-pronged Soviet lunar program, how they built the first space tank, and how you can stay warm in winter with a kilo of Polonium-210. 
    Check out Victoria’s work here and listen to Tran Girlismo!
    Find our merch store here
    Support FTL on Patreon to unlock bonus content and join our Discord community
    SOURCES:
    - Unmanned Missions toward the Moon, Anatoly Zak
    - Soviet and Russian Lunar Exploration, Brian Harvey
    - Tank on the Moon, 2007
    FTL theme song by DJ Danarchy
  • Failure To Launch

    Burn Space Down: The Starfish Prime Shot

    06/26/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    On July 9th, 1962, the US Navy lit space on fire from Hawaii to New Zealand and fried a quarter of all active satellites in orbit. This week, we’re joined by engineer and friend of the show Ian to talk about Starfish Prime, the largest nuclear test ever conducted in space, and all the satellites that test killed.
    Find our merch store here
    Support FTL on Patreon to get bonus content and join our Discord community
    SOURCES:
    - Burning the Sky, Mark Wolverton
    - Dark Sun: Making of the Hydrogen Bomb, Richard Rhodes
    FTL theme song by DJ Danarchy
  • Failure To Launch

    *PREVIEW* The Lesson (1987)

    06/25/2026 | 19 mins.
    This is a preview of a bonus episode. To hear the rest of the episode and unlock more bonus content, support Failure To Launch on Patreon at any tier.
    For June’s bonus, we’re joined by Ani Mejlumyan of the Lions Led By Donkeys podcast to talk all about The Lesson, a strange Soviet-Armenian animated short about environmentalism. Or possibly John Lennon. Or being so relentlessly horny that you short-circuit a Soviet censor’s brain.
  • Failure To Launch

    Deep Sea & Space (w. Dr Alan Jamieson)

    06/11/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    The earliest manned spaceflights were universally cramped, uncomfortable, and dangerous. What if your job was to do that multiple times a year underwater? This week, we're joined by Dr. Alan Jamieson, an accomplished marine biologist, veteran of many deep sea dives, and a host of the Deep Sea Podcast to compare our respective environments and see how they line up.
    Check out the Deep Sea Podcast here!
    Support FTL on Patreon to unlock bonus content and join our Discord community!
    FTL theme song by DJ Danarchy
  • Failure To Launch

    *UNLOCKED* Gleipnir (Ace Combat X)

    06/05/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    More Ace Combat announcements are coming out and we're very excited about that, so we're unlocking our bonus episode from earlier this year on the Gleipnir flying stealthing aircraftlasermissilebattlecarrier.
    The final boss of superweapon development. A weapon worth double digits of the GDP of Laesath. The universe's most powerful Blue Angel. This time, we're tackling a fan request topic: Diego Gaspar Navarro's Folly, the Gleipnir.
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About Failure To Launch
This is a podcast about all the mistakes, failures, and explosions that made space exploration possible.
Podcast website
AviationLeisure

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