Failure To Launch Podcast

In a desperate bid to one-up the American Apollo missions, the Soviets built nuclear Moon tanks. We’re joined by auto journalist and podcaster Victoria Scott for a series on the Soviet Lunokhod rovers. In Part 1, we talk about the three-pronged Soviet lunar program, how they built the first space tank, and how you can stay warm in winter with a kilo of Polonium-210.

Check out Victoria’s work here and listen to Tran Girlismo!

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SOURCES:

- Unmanned Missions toward the Moon, Anatoly Zak

- Soviet and Russian Lunar Exploration, Brian Harvey

- Tank on the Moon, 2007

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