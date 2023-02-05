Welcome to Kelly Corrigan Wonders, a place for people who like to laugh while they think and find it useful to look closely at ourselves and our weird ways in t... More
Getting Real about The Empty Nest
Sometimes, even when things go precisely as you hoped they would, change hurts. Kelly was a guest on a podcast called A Slight Change of Plans, hosted by Dr. Maya Shankar, who was curious to know how empty nesting was going. The conversation was so rich that it felt worth sharing here. This one is for every parent you know. Pass it on.
5/2/2023
50:43
Thanks For Being Here Remembering Ryland
Please note that this episode references addiction and suicide. Teri Rose wrote this loving remembrance of her son Ryland. Ryland was a light in this world who struggled with anxiety, depression and addiction. As Teri said, “He didn’t have a drug problem, he had a life problem. He was saddled with depression and anxiety, which led to his trying to make himself feel better and reduce the noise in his head.” This beautiful eulogy helps to paint the full picture of Ryland: a unique combination of funny, stubborn, difficult and smart. Ryland shined brightly - especially in the darkest places.
4/30/2023
12:19
How We Get Better
For a special listener who was just diagnosed, here are some thoughts on the stages of recovery that I encourage you to share with every last person you know who is in treatment for anything.
4/28/2023
7:27
The Honor and Weight of Being a Role Model
Kelly’s guest is actress and author Constance Wu - you may know her from her roles in the breakthrough tv show Fresh Off the Boat and the blockbuster film Crazy, Rich Asians. Constance shares her experiences as an actress in Hollywood both on and off screen: the privilege and responsibility of representation, being a true artist, navigating social media and an incident which took her to a very dark place.
Special thanks to PBS for supporting Tell Me More and this podcast series. You can watch this episode of Tell Me More anytime at pbs.org/kelly.
Thank you also to the Lafayette Library and Learning Center.
4/25/2023
51:35
Thanks For Being Here Mary Hope's Letter Introducing Alex
Mary Hope wrote this thoughtful, open-hearted letter to her community to introduce her son Alex - who had previously been known to all as Jenna, her daughter. Kelly Corrigan Wonders listeners will be familiar with Alex’s story as we shared it in the episode “A Mother Son Story of the Ultimate Transition” and it was also replayed it in the For the Good of the Order feed. Today, we’re sharing this letter which Mary Hope wrote to officially introduce Alex because we find the kindness, transparency and unconditional love in it to be so inspiring.
Welcome to Kelly Corrigan Wonders, a place for people who like to laugh while they think and find it useful to look closely at ourselves and our weird ways in the hopes that knowing more and feeling more will help us do more and be better. A former newspaper columnist and four time bestselling author, Kelly wonders about loads of stuff: is knowing more always good? Can we trust our gut? How does change actually happen? We only book nice people who have a sense of humor and know things worth knowing. Each episode ends with Kelly’s shortlist of takeaways, appropriate for refrigerator doors, bulletin boards and notes to your children.