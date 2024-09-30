The Family Land, Part 2

This week, part two of the Reels family story – how two brothers went to jail in an attempt to save their family land, and were held there for eight years without being charged with a crime. "I'm not going to give up. I don't think I'm wrong, and I'm willing to fight for it." For more on the Reels family's story, you can read Lizzie Presser's article, "Their Family Bought Land One Generation After Slavery. The Reels Brothers Spent Eight Years in Jail for Refusing to Leave It."