About The Medical Detectives

The Medical Detectives is a weekly podcast where medicine meets mystery—told by the very people who’ve lived it. Hosted by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Erin Nance and content creator Anna O’Brien, each episode unravels strange and surprising medical tales from the people who lived through them. Think of it as a detective story—only here, the clues are hidden in blood tests, x-rays, and patient files. From curious, unsolved diagnoses to behind-the-scenes accounts of what really goes on in hospital corridors, Anna and Dr. Nance guide you through the ups, downs, and jaw-dropping moments of life in the medical world. Dr. Nance brings her professional insight as a practicing physician committed to uncovering disparities in healthcare, while Anna shares her experiences as a patient navigating a complex system. In every episode you’ll hear first hand stories from guests who’ve confronted real medical puzzles on the relentless search for answers in a system that doesn’t always have them. Dr. Nance brings her insider expertise, while Anna uses her own patient experiences to spot the heart of every story. Together, they explore the suspense, the drama, and sometimes even the humor, behind solving these real-life medical mysteries. Whether you’re a curious mind, an avid true-crime fan, or someone who’s been left in the dark by confusing diagnoses, The Medical Detectives shines a light on the unexplained. Listen in each week to learn, to question, and to be amazed by the strange but true cases that prove sometimes the most gripping mysteries unfold in hospital corridors.