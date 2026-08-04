In tonight's dead letter, Eric, a longtime listener on active duty in the Navy, pulls into Juneau, Alaska for a port call in the summer of 2009 and hikes up the Mount Roberts trail for the view over the harbor. Around eleven in the morning, in full daylight, he watches a perfectly round patch of light — a little bigger than a manhole cover, a shade lighter than the water — glide from boat to boat, slip under the cruise-ship dock, and circle a small float out in the middle of the channel. It never changes shape, never touches anything but the water, and as best he can tell, he's the only one who sees it. Then he hikes all the way down to that dock to find out what it was.

REFERENCE LINKS

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Unidentified Submerged Objects (USOs) — Wikipedia



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The "Plasmoids" Paper — Journal of Modern Physics (2024)



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Mount Roberts Trail, Juneau — Alaska.org



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