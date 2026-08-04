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Astonishing Legends

Astonishing Legends Productions
HistorySociety & Culture
Astonishing Legends
Latest episode

462 episodes

  • Astonishing Legends

    S2 Ep29: The Boy Who Wanted her Hand

    08/04/2026 | 48 mins.
    In tonight's dead letter, listener Mary is on a ghost tour in Key West when the guide stands her group under an old, unmarked movie marquee and asks them what happened there. Before he says another word, Mary smells smoke. The story he tells the group involves a church fire, and more strange events unfold from there.
    Relevant Prior Episodes
    Conjuring Philip Part 1

    The True Story behind the Conjuring Part 1

    Resurrection Mary Part 1

    The Count of St Germain Part 1

    Links and Further Reading
    Great Fire of Key West (1886) — Wikipedia

    Our History — St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Key West

    Strand Theater, 527 Duval Street — Cinema Treasures

    San Carlos Institute — Wikipedia

    Chicago Hauntings: The Horrors of the Iroquois Theater Fire That Killed 602 People Downtown in 1903 — CBS Chicago

    American Ghost Walks — the ghost tour company the hosts recommend

    Dowsing — Britannica

    The Philip Experiment — Wikipedia

    We're looking for more stories! Send your Dead Letter to deadletteroffice@astonishinglegends.com!
  • Astonishing Legends

    S2 Ep28: Milo

    07/28/2026 | 43 mins.
    In tonight's dead letter, a truck-riding barn cat named Milo becomes the witness our listener Amy needs to affirm that she’s not seeing and hearing things. The old stone house they occupy seems to have some very strange and unusual visitors. One defying any conventional explanation or even paranormal categorization. 
    Related Astonishing Legends Episodes
    Dyatlov Pass Part 1
    Monsters Among Us 
    Background & Further Reading
    Infrasound and the Paranormal — Vic Tandy's "fear frequency" research

    That Ghostly Presence May Just Be Bad Plumbing — Popular Science, on infrasound and haunted-house perception

    Beast of Bray Road — Wikipedia background on the Linda Godfrey dog-man case Forrest references

    Ghosts of the Kent Stage — KentStater, on the haunted Kent, Ohio venue Scott 

    We're looking for more stories! Send your Dead Letter to deadletteroffice@astonishinglegends.com!
  • Astonishing Legends

    S2 Ep27: The Light Beneath the Boats

    07/21/2026 | 50 mins.
    In tonight's dead letter, Eric, a longtime listener on active duty in the Navy, pulls into Juneau, Alaska for a port call in the summer of 2009 and hikes up the Mount Roberts trail for the view over the harbor. Around eleven in the morning, in full daylight, he watches a perfectly round patch of light — a little bigger than a manhole cover, a shade lighter than the water — glide from boat to boat, slip under the cruise-ship dock, and circle a small float out in the middle of the channel. It never changes shape, never touches anything but the water, and as best he can tell, he's the only one who sees it. Then he hikes all the way down to that dock to find out what it was.
    REFERENCE LINKS
    Related Astonishing Legends Episodes

    The Edgar Cayce Story Part 1

    The Sallie House – Ghost in the Machine Part 1

    The Sludge Entity Part 1

    Background & Topics

    Unidentified Submerged Objects (USOs) — Wikipedia

    Investigation Alien (George Knapp) — Netflix

    The "Plasmoids" Paper — Journal of Modern Physics (2024)

    Foo Fighters (WWII) — Wikipedia

    Nikola Tesla's Wardenclyffe Tower — Wikipedia

    Lake Pend Oreille Acoustic Research Detachment (U.S. Navy)

    Mount Roberts Trail, Juneau — Alaska.org

    American Ghost Walks: Ketchikan Ghost Tour

    We're looking for more stories! Send your Dead Letter to deadletteroffice@astonishinglegends.com!
  • Astonishing Legends

    S2 Ep26: The Ghost with No Nose

    07/14/2026 | 31 mins.
    In tonight's dead letter, our listener Kayla takes her two-and-a-half-year-old son to a private family viewing for his great-grandmother and keeps him in a back room so his last memory won't be the casket. All night, unprompted, he pulls relatives into that room to show them a ghost sitting in the corner with an unusual facial feature…or lack of one. As they leave, his mother — who'll tell you straight out she's a skeptic — stops at the chair and quietly tells whatever's there it's not welcome to follow them home. What happens over the next few weeks is why she finally wrote to us.
    REFERENCE LINKS
    Related Astonishing Legends Episodes
    Ep 85: The Bell Witch Part 1 
    Background & Further Reading
    The Bell Witch — Wikipedia

    Adams, Tennessee (the Bell Witch's Red River community) — Wikipedia

    Shadow Person — Wikipedia

    Discussing Death With Young Children — ZERO TO THREE

    We're looking for more stories! Send your Dead Letter to deadletteroffice@astonishinglegends.com!
  • Astonishing Legends

    Chris McKinnell and the Warren Legacy

    07/12/2026 | 2h 35 mins.
    Chris McKinnell grew up as the grandson of Ed and Lorraine Warren, surrounded by haunted objects and terrifying investigations that left him afraid of the dark until one unforgettable night changed everything. In this special interview, he shares firsthand stories from inside the Warren family, including the infamous Lee, Massachusetts haunting, and why, after a lifetime chasing the paranormal, he's convinced the answers are far stranger than demons.
    Visit our website for a lot more information on this episode.
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About Astonishing Legends
The world is more mysterious than most people are comfortable imagining. We cross paths with the mystical from time to time and may not even notice it. If we do, we quickly return to our usually mundane daily existence. But what if we not only acknowledged the unknown, we investigated it and spoke with those in the know? That's what co-hosts Scott Philbrook & Forrest Burgess, and co-executive producer Tess Pfeifle do at Astonishing Legends. Over 100 million downloads and hundreds of thousands of listeners have discovered the thrill of exploring the mysteries of our world, showing that the unknown can be both captivating and intriguing. Welcome to Astonishing Legends!
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