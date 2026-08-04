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462 episodes
- In tonight's dead letter, listener Mary is on a ghost tour in Key West when the guide stands her group under an old, unmarked movie marquee and asks them what happened there. Before he says another word, Mary smells smoke. The story he tells the group involves a church fire, and more strange events unfold from there.
Relevant Prior Episodes
Conjuring Philip Part 1
The True Story behind the Conjuring Part 1
Resurrection Mary Part 1
The Count of St Germain Part 1
Links and Further Reading
Great Fire of Key West (1886) — Wikipedia
Our History — St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Key West
Strand Theater, 527 Duval Street — Cinema Treasures
San Carlos Institute — Wikipedia
Chicago Hauntings: The Horrors of the Iroquois Theater Fire That Killed 602 People Downtown in 1903 — CBS Chicago
American Ghost Walks — the ghost tour company the hosts recommend
Dowsing — Britannica
The Philip Experiment — Wikipedia
We're looking for more stories! Send your Dead Letter to deadletteroffice@astonishinglegends.com!
- In tonight's dead letter, a truck-riding barn cat named Milo becomes the witness our listener Amy needs to affirm that she’s not seeing and hearing things. The old stone house they occupy seems to have some very strange and unusual visitors. One defying any conventional explanation or even paranormal categorization.
Related Astonishing Legends Episodes
Dyatlov Pass Part 1
Monsters Among Us
Background & Further Reading
Infrasound and the Paranormal — Vic Tandy's "fear frequency" research
That Ghostly Presence May Just Be Bad Plumbing — Popular Science, on infrasound and haunted-house perception
Beast of Bray Road — Wikipedia background on the Linda Godfrey dog-man case Forrest references
Ghosts of the Kent Stage — KentStater, on the haunted Kent, Ohio venue Scott
We're looking for more stories! Send your Dead Letter to deadletteroffice@astonishinglegends.com!
- In tonight's dead letter, Eric, a longtime listener on active duty in the Navy, pulls into Juneau, Alaska for a port call in the summer of 2009 and hikes up the Mount Roberts trail for the view over the harbor. Around eleven in the morning, in full daylight, he watches a perfectly round patch of light — a little bigger than a manhole cover, a shade lighter than the water — glide from boat to boat, slip under the cruise-ship dock, and circle a small float out in the middle of the channel. It never changes shape, never touches anything but the water, and as best he can tell, he's the only one who sees it. Then he hikes all the way down to that dock to find out what it was.
REFERENCE LINKS
Related Astonishing Legends Episodes
The Edgar Cayce Story Part 1
The Sallie House – Ghost in the Machine Part 1
The Sludge Entity Part 1
Background & Topics
Unidentified Submerged Objects (USOs) — Wikipedia
Investigation Alien (George Knapp) — Netflix
The "Plasmoids" Paper — Journal of Modern Physics (2024)
Foo Fighters (WWII) — Wikipedia
Nikola Tesla's Wardenclyffe Tower — Wikipedia
Lake Pend Oreille Acoustic Research Detachment (U.S. Navy)
Mount Roberts Trail, Juneau — Alaska.org
American Ghost Walks: Ketchikan Ghost Tour
We're looking for more stories! Send your Dead Letter to deadletteroffice@astonishinglegends.com!
- In tonight's dead letter, our listener Kayla takes her two-and-a-half-year-old son to a private family viewing for his great-grandmother and keeps him in a back room so his last memory won't be the casket. All night, unprompted, he pulls relatives into that room to show them a ghost sitting in the corner with an unusual facial feature…or lack of one. As they leave, his mother — who'll tell you straight out she's a skeptic — stops at the chair and quietly tells whatever's there it's not welcome to follow them home. What happens over the next few weeks is why she finally wrote to us.
REFERENCE LINKS
Related Astonishing Legends Episodes
Ep 85: The Bell Witch Part 1
Background & Further Reading
The Bell Witch — Wikipedia
Adams, Tennessee (the Bell Witch's Red River community) — Wikipedia
Shadow Person — Wikipedia
Discussing Death With Young Children — ZERO TO THREE
We're looking for more stories! Send your Dead Letter to deadletteroffice@astonishinglegends.com!
- Chris McKinnell grew up as the grandson of Ed and Lorraine Warren, surrounded by haunted objects and terrifying investigations that left him afraid of the dark until one unforgettable night changed everything. In this special interview, he shares firsthand stories from inside the Warren family, including the infamous Lee, Massachusetts haunting, and why, after a lifetime chasing the paranormal, he's convinced the answers are far stranger than demons.
Visit our website for a lot more information on this episode.
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About Astonishing Legends
The world is more mysterious than most people are comfortable imagining. We cross paths with the mystical from time to time and may not even notice it. If we do, we quickly return to our usually mundane daily existence. But what if we not only acknowledged the unknown, we investigated it and spoke with those in the know? That's what co-hosts Scott Philbrook & Forrest Burgess, and co-executive producer Tess Pfeifle do at Astonishing Legends. Over 100 million downloads and hundreds of thousands of listeners have discovered the thrill of exploring the mysteries of our world, showing that the unknown can be both captivating and intriguing. Welcome to Astonishing Legends!Podcast website
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