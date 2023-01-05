It is safe to say that I have wandered a bit. I served in the military, flew some jets, jumped out of most, climbed mountains (I jumped off of them too), taugh... More
Episode 283 - Ephraim Mattos
Ephraim Mattos graduated high school in 2010, joined the United States Navy, successfully graduated BUD/s (Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL) training, and became a member of a west coast SEAL Team. After leaving the US Navy SEAL Teams in 2017, at the age of 24, he flew to Iraq and joined a small group of volunteer humanitarians known as the Free Burma Rangers. Until being shot by ISIS on a suicidal rescue mission, Mattos witnessed unexplainable acts of courage and sacrifice by the Free Burma Rangers, who, while under heavy machine gun and mortar fire, assaulted across ISIS minefields, used themselves as human shields, and sprinted down ISIS-infested streets-all to retrieve wounded civilians. Ephraim founded Stronghold Rescue and Relief, a non-profit dedicated to sending highly trained former Special Operations personnel into the heart of violent conflicts around the world in order to find and help the families caught in the crossfire, as well as assist oppressed people in multiple countries facing genocide and human trafficking. Today, Ephraim continues to conduct humanitarian rescue and relief operations around the world. Sign up for the new G14 newsletter here: https://www.clearedhotpodcast.com/exclusive Check out the newest Cleared Hot Gear here: https://shop.clearedhotpodcast.com/
5/1/2023
2:49:47
Full Auto Friday - Round 146
Today is a special Q and A, I chose to only speak about political and social issues. I dive deep into what is wrong with both sides of the aisle in politics, social issues like women's rights being trampled, and of course, the over-aggressive foreign policy of the United States and how it is ruining the world. Actually, I'm joking. I didn't talk about any of that. I just did my normal Q and A and focused on developing patience, and some advice for someone struggling with substance abuse. Enjoy Sign up for the new G14 newsletter here: https://www.clearedhotpodcast.com/exclusive Check out the newest Cleared Hot Gear here: https://shop.clearedhotpodcast.com/
4/28/2023
42:47
Episode 282 - Paul Evancoe and Nelson Grant
Paul Evancoe is a police officer in Orlando, Florida. He is currently a full-time training instructor for his agency as well as an active 14-year member of the SWAT Team. In addition to his current assignments, Paul has experience working in the Narcotics Unit and the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit. Paul was one of the initial responders to the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016 where 49 people lost their lives. Nelson Grant is a Sheriff's Deputy and Search and Rescue Team member in the Flathead Valley. In addition to his current duties, he has previous experience on the SWAT Team and Narcotics Task Force. When not on duty Nelson enjoys partaking in just about every activity that Northwestern Montana has to offer. Bowhunting, rifle hunting, river raft guiding, dual-sport motorcycle guiding, backcountry split boarding and skiing, touring, trekking, downhill mountain bike riding, and probably more I am forgetting. He quit jiu-jitsu in 2022. Sign up for the new G14 newsletter here: https://www.clearedhotpodcast.com/exclusive Check out the newest Cleared Hot Gear here: https://shop.clearedhotpodcast.com/
4/24/2023
2:20:36
Full Auto Friday - Round 145
Rapid Fire Q and A to finish off the week: 1. What do you do when the people that helped you find meaning in your own life take their life? 2. My state is about to ban AR platform rifles, I haven't considered buying one before, should I buy one now? 3. Does it take a "special kind of woman" to marry a police officer? Enjoy Sign up for the new G14 newsletter here: https://www.clearedhotpodcast.com/exclusive Check out the newest Cleared Hot Gear here: https://shop.clearedhotpodcast.com/
4/21/2023
33:05
Cleared Hot Podcast Episode 281 - Aaron Smith Levin
Aaron is a former long-time Scientologist, including as a Sea Org member and trainer of Scientology auditors, Vice President of the Aftermath Foundation, and since 2015 has been educating the public about Scientology and exposing abuses within the organization through his YouTube channel “Growing Up In Scientology.” Aftermath Foundation: https://theaftermathfoundation.org/ Sign up for the new G14 newsletter here: https://www.clearedhotpodcast.com/exclusive Check out the newest Cleared Hot Gear here: https://shop.clearedhotpodcast.com/
