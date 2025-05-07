Is Jordan Peterson Actually a Christian? | Surrounded Follow Up
John Regalado sits down with Cade, Zina and Danny, to revisit the most heated moments of their Surrounded debate with Jordan Peterson. They discuss their debate tactics as well as their personal backstories as atheists.
1 Atheist vs 25 Christians (feat. Alex O'Connor)
Alex O'Connor steps into Jubilee's Surrounded, challenging 25 Christians with four seismic claims: suffering shatters God's likelihood, the Bible commands genocide, the resurrection lacks evidence, and Jesus never claimed divinity. Will his arguments hold, or will faith prevail?
Jordan Peterson vs 20 Atheists
Jordan Peterson faces 20 atheists in Jubilee's Surrounded, defending four controversial claims: atheists reject God without understanding what they're rejecting, science can't provide morality or purpose, everyone worships something whether they know it or not, and atheists steal Christian values while denying Christianity's foundation. Will Peterson convert the non-believers or get crushed by the crowd?
Why It Always Comes Back to Butt Stuff | We Followed Up With Zander Moricz
John Regalado sits down with Zander Moricz, to revisit the most heated moments of his surrounded debate. They discuss Trans Youth, misinformation, and the future of LGBTQ+ politics.
1 Sports Analyst vs 25 NBA/NFL Fans (ft. Skip Bayless)
Skip Bayless faces 25 NBA and NFL fans in Jubilee’s Surrounded, defending four bold takes: Magic Johnson is the greatest Laker, Jordan is laughably better than LeBron, Mahomes is overrated, and Brady made Belichick. Will Skip stand his ground or get shut down?
Welcome to Surrounded, where one brave person faces twenty five. Every Sunday, dive into bold debates as a single guest takes on twenty five people with opposing views. No echo chambers, just raw, unfiltered conversations that challenge assumptions and spark connection.If you’re hungry for perspective, ready to wrestle with complexity, and believe in the power of debate, you’re in the right place. Subscribe now and join a community built on curiosity, empathy, and conversation that matters.