Why It Always Comes Back to Butt Stuff | We Followed Up With Zander Moricz

John Regalado sits down with Zander Moricz, to revisit the most heated moments of his surrounded debate. They discuss Trans Youth, misinformation, and the future of LGBTQ+ politics. Follow our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@jubilee Follow Zander Moricz & SEE Alliance: https://www.instagram.com/zandermoricz https://seeourpower.org https://x.com/zandermoricz Follow John Regalado: https://x.com/odalager_j https://www.youtube.com/@j_regalado Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices