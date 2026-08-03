Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
203 episodes
- In this episode we go back into the unique world of Barbi Benton's Copper Palace as the girls revisit The Girls Next Door's "Kickin' Aspen"
For more content, check out our patreon at https://www.patreon.com/girlsnextlevel
Check out our merch at https://www.girlsnextlevel.shop
WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS!
QUINCE Go to https://www.quince.com/nextlevel to get free shipping and 365-day returns.
HUNGRY ROOT Go to https://www.hungryroot.com/nextlevel and use code NEXTLEVEL for 40% off your first box and a free item in every box for life
WHATNOT Download Whatnot today and get $20 off your first purchase. Sarch Whatnot in the app store, sign up and start finding the best deals on the products you love with $20 off your first purchase.
- Holly and Bridget discuss their feelings on whether or no it's ever ok to keep in touch with an ex while you are in a realtionship as they review The Girls Next Door Season 5 Episode 12 "Kickin' Aspen"
For more content, check out our patreon at https://www.patreon.com/girlsnextlevel
Check out our merch at https://www.girlsnextlevel.shop
WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS!
QUINCE Go to https://www.quince.com/nextlevel to get free shipping and 365 day returns
HUNGRY ROOT Go to https://www.hungryroot.com/nextlevel and use code NEXTLEVEL to get 40% off your firust box and a free item in every box for life
SMILE SET listeners get an additional 35% discount when they go to http://www.smileset.com/NEXTLEVEL
INSTACART Download the Instacart app today and get groceries just how you like
- This week Holly and Bridget get into the feelings of betrayal after rewatching The Girls Next Door Season 5 Episode 12 "Glued To Their Sets"
For more content, check out our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/girlsnextlevel
Check out our merch at https://www.girlsnextlevel.shop
WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS!
HUNGRY ROOT Go to https://www.hungryroot.com/nextlevel and use code NEXTLEVEL to get 40% off your first box and a free item of your choice for life.
WHATNOT Download Whatnot in the app store to sign up today and get $20 off and free shipping on your first purchase
ABSORPTION COMPANY Go to https://www.absorbmore.com and enter NEXTLEVEL at checkout for 35% off your first order
JIYU The Korean skincare brand everyone is talking about. Our listeners get 20% off their entire order by using code NEXTLEVEL at https://www.jiyuskin.com
JOLIE Try Jolie risk-free for 60 days by going to https://www.jolieskinco.com/NEXTLEVEL
INSTACART Download the Instacart app today and get groceries just how you like
POSHMARK Download the Poshmark app and use code NEXTLEVEL when you sign up to get $10 off your first purchase
ORKIN Visit https://www.orkin.com for a free estimate today
- Holly and Bridget break down their feelings on Hef's scrapbooks and whether or not you should still talk to your ex as they recap "Glued to Their Sets"
For more content, join our patreon at https://www.patreon.com/girlsnextlevel
Check out our merch at https://www.girlsnextlevel.shop
WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS!
GOODR Head to https://www.goodr.com/GIRLSNEXTLEVEL to claim $10 off your first order
BOLL AND BRANCH Get 15% off your first order plus free shippingat https://www.bollandbranch.com/gnl with code GNL
LADDER If you have an iPhone, head to https://www.ladder.fit/NEXTLEVEL and take a quick quiz to find your perfect Ladder plan. Use our link and get a free 7-day trial with NO credit card and $10 off your first month if you join
INSTACART Download the Instacart app today and get groceries just how you like
More Entertainment News podcasts
- Grits and Eggs PodcastEntertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- Who? WeeklyComedy, Entertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- VladTVEntertainment News, News
- Waddle & SilvyEntertainment News, News
- The Escape Pod PodcastEntertainment News, Film Reviews, News, TV & Film
- Miss Understood with Rachel UchitelEntertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- Strike Force FiveEntertainment News, News
Trending Entertainment News podcasts
About Girls Next Level
Take a trip back to the early 2000's with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, the stars of the E! network's iconic reality show The Girls Next Door. Each week, the girls take you inside the gates of the Playboy Mansion and behind the scenes of the hit show to break down what was real and what was fake. From the wild parties, the backstabbing drama, lifelong friendships and complicated relationships . . . it's here every Monday with a brand new episode of Girls Next Level.Podcast website
Listen to Girls Next Level, Grits and Eggs Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Girls Next Level
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.