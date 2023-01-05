Ep. 36: Naked and Nowhere to Hide with Special Guest, Painted Lady Tiffany Lang!

Have you ever wondered what it was like working as one of the nude painted ladies at the Playboy mansion? Well wonder no more - we have special guest Tiffany Lang here to tell us all about it! The girls bond over a hilarious catch up session where Tiffany spills what it was like to work the parties, be painted, how she got into Playboy, how she met Kendra and more! Tiffany shares her perspective on what it was like going clubbing with Hef and the girls, being hand painted by Quentin Tarantino, working with Snoop Dogg, drama, friendships and more! For more content, including exclusive behind the scenes photos, video versions of Girls Next Level and a whole extra podcast (Slumber Party with Holly and Bridget), join our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/girlsnextlevel. See you there! Check out our new merchandise at https://www.represent.com/store/girls-next-level This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/NEXTLEVEL and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices