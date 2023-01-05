Take a trip back to the early 2000's with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, the stars of the E! network's iconic reality show The Girls Next Door. Each week,... More
Ep. 36: Naked and Nowhere to Hide with Special Guest, Painted Lady Tiffany Lang!
Have you ever wondered what it was like working as one of the nude painted ladies at the Playboy mansion? Well wonder no more - we have special guest Tiffany Lang here to tell us all about it! The girls bond over a hilarious catch up session where Tiffany spills what it was like to work the parties, be painted, how she got into Playboy, how she met Kendra and more! Tiffany shares her perspective on what it was like going clubbing with Hef and the girls, being hand painted by Quentin Tarantino, working with Snoop Dogg, drama, friendships and more!
5/1/2023
Ep. 35: Ghosts of Ex-Girlfriends Past: "Ghostbusted," Part 2!
This week we discuss all the drama dealing with a significant other's exes . . . past and present. As Holly and Bridget dig up the ghosts of girlfriends past, we discover the ways their presences still lingered at the mansion and in which ways it may have been used as a manipulation tactic. The girls tackle their first on-camera ghost hunt, bad energy at the mansion, thinking their food was drugged, mean girl PTSD, weed parties, gold digger core, breaking the 4th wall, the worst seance ever, ageism in the mansion world and the scene that was uncomfortable to watch as they cap off the most delightfully corny episode of Season 1, Ghostbusted!
4/24/2023
Ep. 34: Baring Our Souls: "Ghostbusted" Part 1!
It's Halfway to Halloween with Holly and Bridget as they dive into The Girls Next Door Season 1 Episode 10 Ghostbusted! They are taking it back to the infamous Playboy mansion Halloween parties, talking about when they were getting along and when they weren't, which celebrities misbehaved at the parties, the piece of press that Hef hated the most, sex in the haunted house, drug use at the mansion, setting off the smoke detectors, the stress of helping Hef with his costume, gatekeepers, hiding their spiritual beliefs and a haunted Kinko's!
4/17/2023
Ep. 33: A.I. Girls Will Steal Your Dick with Special Guest Photographer Arny Freytag
Join Holly and Bridget as they critique their first pictorial, photoshop, A.I., the lost videotapes, the explicitness level of their photos, and their thoughts on porn before sitting down with legendary Playboy photographer Arny Freytag. Arny worked at Playboy magazine for over 38 years, shooting some of the most famous celebrity covers, pictorials, and more centerfolds than any other photographer.
Arny shares all the behind the scenes details on the famous Playboy nudes, shooting Pamela Anderson, the time he almost electrocuted Hef, his favorite Playmate of all time, workplace drama and what went down in the magazine's final days.
4/10/2023
Ep. 32: An FBI Investigation and Other Adventures
This week Holly and Bridget are answering all your burning questions, leading you down a rabbit hole and into an FBI investigation, their salaries, what they think of cancel culture, the wildest trip they ever took, what the producers said behind their backs, which episode they would delete off the face of the planet and more!
Take a trip back to the early 2000's with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, the stars of the E! network's iconic reality show The Girls Next Door. Each week, the girls take you inside the gates of the Playboy Mansion and behind the scenes of the hit show to break down what was real and what was fake. From the wild parties, the backstabbing drama, lifelong friendships and complicated relationships . . . it's here every Monday with a brand new episode of Girls Next Level.
