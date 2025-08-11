AI strategy: Aligning culture, leadership, and measurement for successful AI adoption
To kick-off our seven-part series, Episode 1 examines how organizational culture and leadership shape the success of AI adoption at scale. Nathaniel Whittemore is joined by Kevin Bolen, Head of AI Transformation, Strategy and Investments. In this episode, they explore what it takes to create AI-friendly environments, tackle the challenges of a multigenerational workforce, and integrate AI expectations into a company's ethos. Kevin offers a framework for measuring impact, sharing practical tools to demonstrate ROI and break free from 'pilot purgatory.' Tune in for clear, actionable insights on aligning culture, leadership, and measurable outcomes to drive real enterprise transformation.
Leading organizations aren't waiting - they're already investing, scaling, and positioning themselves to reap the benefits of AI now. This isn't just a technical conversation - it's a leadership imperative. Learn more at www.kpmg.us/ai
Continue the conversation with Kevin.
--------
29:38
--------
29:38
Data readiness: The backbone of AI success
Discover why data readiness is foundational to successful AI adoption in Episode 2 Nathaniel Whittemore is joined by Danielle Beringer, Principal, Advisory - Data Modernization at KPMG. Learn how to strategically prepare your data infrastructure - from collection and cleansing to management and governance - for seamless AI integration. Danielle shares best practices for building scalable, high-performance data systems that power enterprise-wide impact.
Leading organizations aren't waiting - they're already investing, scaling, and positioning themselves to reap the benefits of AI now. This isn't just a technical conversation - it's a leadership imperative. Learn more at www.kpmg.us/ai
Continue the conversation with Danielle.
--------
33:10
--------
33:10
AI agents in action
Explore the transformative potential of AI agents and how they're reshaping enterprise operations and executive decision-making. In Episode 3, Nathaniel Whittemore speaks with Swami Chandrasekaran, Global Head of AI and Data Labs as he shares real-world success stories that highlight the strategic value of AI agents and introduces the KPMG TACO Framework™. Gain a clear understanding of agentic system architecture, trust and safety considerations, and common pitfalls. Learn the differences between human-in-the-loop and human-on-the-loop models, and get guidance on whether to build, configure, or buy. The conversation also covers governance, talent, and organizational readiness. Tune in for actionable insights to help your company harness the power of AI agents.
Leading organizations aren't waiting - they're already investing, scaling, and positioning themselves to reap the benefits of AI now. This isn’t just a technical conversation - it's a leadership imperative. Learn more at www.kpmg.us/ai
Continue the conversation with Swami.
--------
30:30
--------
30:30
AI ecosystems as a catalyst for enterprise transformation
Episode 4 explores how AI ecosystems are reshaping business transformation. As companies shift toward AI-first strategies, strong ecosystem partnerships become essential for driving scale, innovation, and resilience. Nathaniel Whittemore and Todd Lohr, National Managing Principal, Clients & Markets unpack how strategic alliances—both horizontal and vertical - can expand capabilities beyond traditional boundaries. Learn about the convergence and decoupling of the tech stack, the role of co-development, and how consortiums are evolving, especially in purpose-driven sectors like healthcare. Tune in for a practical look at how to architect, activate, and thrive within an AI ecosystem.
Leading organizations aren't waiting - they're already investing, scaling, and positioning themselves to reap the benefits of AI now. This isn't just a technical conversation - it's a leadership imperative. Learn more at www.kpmg.us/ai
Continue the conversation with Todd.
--------
27:14
--------
27:14
Trust and governance: Navigating AI ethics and communication
Trust is the cornerstone of responsible AI adoption - and it doesn't happen by accident. In Episode 5, Nathaniel Whittemore and Kelly Combs, Managing Director, AI and Data Modernization explore the critical role of policy, governance, and communication in building confidence in AI technologies. Learn how to develop clear, actionable frameworks that promote ethical use, ensure compliance, and prevent misuse. From crafting transparent communication strategies to implementing guardrails and accountability measures, this session offers practical guidance for creating governance structures that support trust at every stage of AI deployment.
Leading organizations aren't waiting - they're already investing, scaling, and positioning themselves to reap the benefits of AI now. This isn't just a technical conversation - it's a leadership imperative. Learn more at www.kpmg.us/ai
Continue the conversation with Kelly.
A bold 7-part podcast series hosted by the AI Daily Brief's Nathaniel Whittemore, in collaboration with KPMG U.S. Each episode brings you insights from the boardrooms and strategy sessions of some of the world's most forward-thinking enterprises - where AI isn’t just a buzzword - it's a business imperative.