AI agents in action

Explore the transformative potential of AI agents and how they're reshaping enterprise operations and executive decision-making. In Episode 3, Nathaniel Whittemore speaks with Swami Chandrasekaran, Global Head of AI and Data Labs as he shares real-world success stories that highlight the strategic value of AI agents and introduces the KPMG TACO Framework™. Gain a clear understanding of agentic system architecture, trust and safety considerations, and common pitfalls. Learn the differences between human-in-the-loop and human-on-the-loop models, and get guidance on whether to build, configure, or buy. The conversation also covers governance, talent, and organizational readiness. Tune in for actionable insights to help your company harness the power of AI agents. Leading organizations aren't waiting - they're already investing, scaling, and positioning themselves to reap the benefits of AI now. This isn’t just a technical conversation - it's a leadership imperative. Learn more at www.kpmg.us/ai Continue the conversation with Swami.