Rec Tech: the Recruiting Technology Podcast
Rec Tech: the Recruiting Technology Podcast

Chris Russell
  • Darwinbox HCM Lands $40 Million
    First up…Darwinbox, the fastest growing AI-powered human capital management (HCM) platform, today announced a US$40 million investment from Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), the late-stage venture and growth investment arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. https://hrtechfeed.com/darwinbox-lands-40m-investment-for-north-american-expansion/  ZipRecruiter® announced the U.S. launch of Breakroom, a workplace rating platform that they acquired last year which is purpose-built for frontline industries like retail, hospitality, logistics, and more. With more than one million ratings and counting, Breakroom gives job seekers a clear look at what it’s really like to work for different employers—helping them make smarter decisions and find jobs that fit their lives.  https://hrtechfeed.com/ziprecruiter-launches-workplace-rating-platform-for-frontline-industries/ Job search company Resume Wallet & CV Wallet has made a fundraise. Founder Richard Collins announced on Linkedin; “We are pleased to announce that we have completed a new fund raise.Whilst times are tough for a lot of our industry, and my heart goes out to all those who have been affected, not all news is bad news and hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel during what is undoubtedly a rapid and painful change caused by AI. https://hrtechfeed.com/resume-wallet-cv-wallet-raises-1-5m/ Job board operator DHI Group Inc. has announced it acquired AgileATS, an applicant tracking system for government contractors and employers hiring security-cleared professionals, for an estimated $2 million. The company also reported tepid revenue growth for the second quarter. https://hrtechfeed.com/dice-owner-acquires-an-ats/ Talview The company based in San Mateo, CA, has been awarded its first U.S. patent for its Agentic AI proctoring solution.  Alvy is designed to both protect and assist, detecting sophisticated cheating tools across remote interviews and high-stakes online exams, while guiding candidates through a fair and transparent assessment experience. https://hrtechfeed.com/talview-secures-patent-for-alvy-ai-tool-built-to-outsmart-cheating/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Ethan Bloomfield, Recruiting Futurist
    TOPICS What's the landscape look like for Recruitment Marketing vendors? Is it over? Who out there has a chance ? Why? It's New Years Day, 2030 - where is TA/HR Tech? Paint the picture.  Learn more at https://vitalfew.io/https://vitalfew.io/ Connect with Ethan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ethanbloomfield/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Funding, Acquisitions ad a new CTO at Greenhouse
    Employee Navigator, a leading benefits administration & HR software provider, announced it has completed a $100 million funding round from existing investors JMI Equity and Spectrum Equity.  https://hrtechfeed.com/employee-navigator-completes-100-million-funding-round/ Bullhorn, the leader in software for the staffing industry, today announced the acquisition of TargetRecruit, a Houston-based provider of front- and middle-office solutions built on the Salesforce platform. The acquisition deepens Bullhorn’s strategic investment in supporting firms that run their business on Salesforce and bolsters its position as the leading recruitment ISV in the Salesforce ecosystem. https://hrtechfeed.com/bullhorn-acquires-targetrecruit-and-expands-salesforce-ecosystem-to-150000-users/ LAS VEGAS – Today, VLTED announced the launch of a unique employee engagement platform for startups, enterprises and team leaders to enable everyday team-building that fuels belonging, productivity and retention through topics that matter the most to employees. https://hrtechfeed.com/new-employee-engagement-platform-launces/ For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the HR Technology segment of Recruit Holdings reported the following financial results: Revenue: Revenue for HR Technology was ¥341.7 billion ($2.3 billion USD), a decrease of 3.8% compared to the same period in the previous year. https://hrtechfeed.com/433995-2/ NEW YORK — Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced the appointment of its new Chief Technology Officer, Sagar Patel, who has extensive engineering leadership experience spanning companies including Ampla, PayPal, and BlackRock. https://hrtechfeed.com/greenhouse-software-names-new-cto/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • First Student Talks Bus Driver Hiring
    Zach Larson from student transportation company First Student stops by to talk about their HR tech stack and how they recruit bus drivers. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • New Features and a New Network
    This podcast is now part of the Purple Acorn Network…a destination where talent meets storytelling, where hiring meets humanity, and where podcasts don’t sound like onboarding videos. Check it out at https://www.purpleacornnetwork.com/ CareerBuilder + Monster (the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved the following transactions in connection with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Chapter 11 sale process:    BOLD, a global career-technology company focused on transforming work lives, will acquire the Company’s job board business, retain the rights to the Monster and CareerBuilder brands, and extend employment offers to at least 350 globally distributed Company employees; Iron Corp U.S. Inc., an affiliate of a large privately-held investment company, will acquire Monster Media Properties; and PartnerOne, a global technology leader and one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing government software companies, will acquire Monster Government Solutions. https://hrtechfeed.com/careerbuilder-monster-receives-court-approval-of-sale/ PeopleFluent, a market leader in integrated talent management, workforce agility, and learning solutions, announced Version 25.07 of PeopleFluent Talent Management and PeopleFluent Compensation, the latest software upgrade to its talent and compensation management solutions. This update enhances the compensation solution’s AI-powered features, and includes key upgrades to help clients improve their workflows and increase their efficiency. https://hrtechfeed.com/new-hr-tech-from-peoplefluent/ Employ unveiled a powerful wave of product innovations designed to transform how organizations attract, engage and hire top talent across two of its industry-leading applicant tracking systems – Lever and Jobvite. Infused with cutting-edge, people-first AI, the newest innovations empower recruiters and hiring teams to move faster, hire smarter and deliver better candidate experiences – with trust and transparency at the core built with IBM watsonx.governance. https://hrtechfeed.com/employ-says-new-ai-release-prioritizes-recruiter-efficiency-and-human-connection/ Beamery, the leading AI platform for workforce transformation, today launched a Workforce Intelligence Suite that leverages its first-to-market Task Intelligence capability. By breaking down roles into units of work, or tasks, Task Intelligence surfaces opportunities for AI automation, role redesign, and workforce optimization. The company also introduced Ray, an embedded agentic AI consultant, that works across the platform to enable enterprise leaders to tackle talent decisions with more clarity, speed, and ease. https://hrtechfeed.com/new-hr-tech-from-beamery-ihire/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Rec Tech: the Recruiting Technology Podcast

Hosted by Chris Russell, online recruiting's mad scientist, the RecTech podcast covers all aspects of recruiting technology and recruitment marketing including interesting new tools & vendors. You'll also hear how recruiters leverage technology to find talent. A great listen for HR tech vendors, HR professionals and recruiters everywhere. CONTACT: [email protected]
