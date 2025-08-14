Rec Tech: the Recruiting Technology Podcast

New Features and a New Network

CareerBuilder + Monster (the "Company") today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved the following transactions in connection with the Company's previously announced voluntary Chapter 11 sale process: BOLD, a global career-technology company focused on transforming work lives, will acquire the Company's job board business, retain the rights to the Monster and CareerBuilder brands, and extend employment offers to at least 350 globally distributed Company employees; Iron Corp U.S. Inc., an affiliate of a large privately-held investment company, will acquire Monster Media Properties; and PartnerOne, a global technology leader and one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing government software companies, will acquire Monster Government Solutions. https://hrtechfeed.com/careerbuilder-monster-receives-court-approval-of-sale/ PeopleFluent, a market leader in integrated talent management, workforce agility, and learning solutions, announced Version 25.07 of PeopleFluent Talent Management and PeopleFluent Compensation, the latest software upgrade to its talent and compensation management solutions. This update enhances the compensation solution's AI-powered features, and includes key upgrades to help clients improve their workflows and increase their efficiency. https://hrtechfeed.com/new-hr-tech-from-peoplefluent/ Employ unveiled a powerful wave of product innovations designed to transform how organizations attract, engage and hire top talent across two of its industry-leading applicant tracking systems – Lever and Jobvite. Infused with cutting-edge, people-first AI, the newest innovations empower recruiters and hiring teams to move faster, hire smarter and deliver better candidate experiences – with trust and transparency at the core built with IBM watsonx.governance. https://hrtechfeed.com/employ-says-new-ai-release-prioritizes-recruiter-efficiency-and-human-connection/ Beamery, the leading AI platform for workforce transformation, today launched a Workforce Intelligence Suite that leverages its first-to-market Task Intelligence capability. By breaking down roles into units of work, or tasks, Task Intelligence surfaces opportunities for AI automation, role redesign, and workforce optimization. The company also introduced Ray, an embedded agentic AI consultant, that works across the platform to enable enterprise leaders to tackle talent decisions with more clarity, speed, and ease. https://hrtechfeed.com/new-hr-tech-from-beamery-ihire/