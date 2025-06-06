Dr. Will Bulsiewicz – Founder of 38TERA on Healing the Gut to Unlock Energy, Focus, and Longevity

Today on The Casey Adams Show, I sit down with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz — renowned gastroenterologist, bestselling author of Fiber Fueled, and founder of 38TERA, a cutting-edge gut health supplement company. Known to millions as “Dr. B,” he shares how healing the gut can transform not just your digestion, but your energy, mental clarity, immune system, and overall quality of life.In this conversation, Dr. B opens up about his personal health struggles, the science behind the gut microbiome, and how consistent dietary choices—not perfection—lead to lasting change. We dive into the creation of 38TERA, the future of microbiome-targeted supplements, and how new technology is unlocking a more personalized, data-driven approach to wellness. Whether you're looking to overcome food intolerances, optimize your performance, or simply feel your best — this episode is essential listening.Connect with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz: https://www.instagram.com/theguthealthmd/Learn more about 38TERA: https://38tera.com/Chapters:00:00 Introduction to Gut Health and Dr. Bulsiewicz03:02 The Importance of Gut Health06:01 The Microbiome: Command Center of Health08:55 The Journey to Writing Fiber Fueled12:01 The Birth of 38TERA14:46 Creating a Transformative Product18:09 Lessons Learned in Product Development20:52 Consistency and Lasting Change in Gut Health27:29 The Key to Gut Health: Coffee42:09 Training the Gut: Overcoming Food Intolerances47:12 The Future of Gut Health and Technology