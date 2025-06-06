Reimagining Home Water Filtration for a Healthier Future with Rorra Co-Founders Brian Keller and Charlie Carlisle
Today on The Casey Adams Show, I’m joined by Brian Keller and Charlie Carlisle — co-founders of Rorra, the company on a mission to redefine what clean water means at home. After personal experiences with tap water contamination affecting their families’ health, Brian and Charlie set out to build a modern, lab-tested water filtration system that prioritizes health, transparency, and trust.In this episode, we dive into the origin story behind Rorra, how their children’s early health issues uncovered hidden dangers in everyday tap water, and why they believe clean water is one of the most overlooked wellness pillars in America today. We explore the science behind The Rorra Countertop System, their journey as founders, and what it takes to disrupt a stagnant industry with a solution that’s as beautiful as it is powerful. Whether you care about your health, your family, or building purpose-driven companies — this episode is one you don’t want to miss.Learn more about Rorra: https://rorra.com/
--------
56:15
Kass & Mike Lazerow — Shoveling Shit: A Love Story About The Entrepreneur’s Messy Path to Success, Building Golf.com & Selling Buddy Media to Salesforce
Today on The Casey Adams Show, I’m joined by Kass and Mike Lazerow — the powerhouse couple behind Golf.com and Buddy Media, and co-authors of Shoveling Shit: A Love Story About The Entrepreneur’s Messy Path to Success. From launching startups to navigating marriage and business together, Kass and Mike bring a raw, honest perspective to what it really takes to build and exit successful companies — while building a life together.In this episode, we dive into their one-of-a-kind love story that began with an email proposal, the ups and downs of building businesses as a couple, and what inspired them to write so candidly about the messy side of entrepreneurship. We cover their early days, fundraising strategies, the sale of Buddy Media to Salesforce for nearly $800 million, and the emotional journey behind it all. Whether you’re a founder, in a relationship, or both — this one will hit home.Buy the book: https://shovelingshit.com/Follow Kass & Mike: https://www.instagram.com/kassandmike/Chapters:00:00 Introduction to the Lazerow Story02:59 The Journey of Love and Business05:46 Building Trust in Relationships08:48 The Decision to Write a Book11:58 The Evolution of Golf.com15:00 Navigating Challenges and Setbacks17:53 Fundraising Insights and Strategies20:52 The Importance of Relationships in Business23:51 Gary Vee and the Power of Consistency31:28 The Early Days of Entrepreneurship33:02 Buddy Media and the Social Media Revolution36:20 The Impact of Facebook on Society39:04 Navigating the Challenges of Entrepreneurship41:34 The Emotional Journey of a Billion Dollar Exit47:39 Looking Ahead: Future Aspirations and Giving Back
--------
57:35
Rob Greenlee – 20 Years of Podcasting Wisdom and the Future of the Industry
On today’s episode of The Casey Adams Show, I sit down with Rob Greenlee — a 20-year podcasting veteran and one of the most influential voices in the space. From leading roles at Microsoft, Libsyn, PodcastOne, and Spreaker, to helping shape the very fabric of the industry through The Podcast Academy and the Podcast Hall of Fame, Rob has been at the forefront of podcasting’s evolution.We discuss the early days of the medium, the rise of SaaS platforms in podcasting, and how video, distribution, and monetization have transformed over the past two decades. Rob also shares his insights on where the industry is headed, the importance of trust and authenticity in creator communities, and why podcasting is still one of the most open and innovative media formats in the world.Whether you're a creator, founder, or someone watching this space closely, this episode is filled with rare industry wisdom from someone who's helped shape podcasting from the inside out.Learn more about Rob Greenlee: https://robgreenlee.com/Chapters00:00 Introduction to Podcasting and Rob Greenlee's Journey04:43 The Evolution of Podcasting and Community Building09:47 Reflections on the Growth of Podcasting12:09 The Cultural Impact of Podcasting Today17:42 The Convergence of Audio and Video in Podcasting22:50 Insights from Podcast Technology Companies and M&A Trends26:40 The Evolution of Listener Control29:36 The Importance of Being a Great Listener32:30 Navigating the Podcasting Landscape36:15 The Shift Towards Video in Podcasting40:44 The Future of Podcasting Deals and M&A42:30 Building Networks for Content Creators
--------
47:25
Dr. Will Bulsiewicz – Founder of 38TERA on Healing the Gut to Unlock Energy, Focus, and Longevity
Today on The Casey Adams Show, I sit down with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz — renowned gastroenterologist, bestselling author of Fiber Fueled, and founder of 38TERA, a cutting-edge gut health supplement company. Known to millions as “Dr. B,” he shares how healing the gut can transform not just your digestion, but your energy, mental clarity, immune system, and overall quality of life.In this conversation, Dr. B opens up about his personal health struggles, the science behind the gut microbiome, and how consistent dietary choices—not perfection—lead to lasting change. We dive into the creation of 38TERA, the future of microbiome-targeted supplements, and how new technology is unlocking a more personalized, data-driven approach to wellness. Whether you're looking to overcome food intolerances, optimize your performance, or simply feel your best — this episode is essential listening.Connect with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz: https://www.instagram.com/theguthealthmd/Learn more about 38TERA: https://38tera.com/Chapters:00:00 Introduction to Gut Health and Dr. Bulsiewicz03:02 The Importance of Gut Health06:01 The Microbiome: Command Center of Health08:55 The Journey to Writing Fiber Fueled12:01 The Birth of 38TERA14:46 Creating a Transformative Product18:09 Lessons Learned in Product Development20:52 Consistency and Lasting Change in Gut Health27:29 The Key to Gut Health: Coffee42:09 Training the Gut: Overcoming Food Intolerances47:12 The Future of Gut Health and Technology
--------
51:03
Kevin Smith – Co-Founder of Snipd on Redefining Podcasting With AI
Today on The Casey Adams Show, I sit down with Kevin Smith — Co-Founder of Snipd, the AI-powered app that’s redefining how we learn from podcasts. After walking away from a safe corporate job, Kevin found himself learning more from podcasts than anywhere else — but forgetting everything he heard. That pain point sparked the vision for Snipd: a tool that uses AI to help you capture insights in real time, revisit powerful moments, and build a lifelong knowledge base from the content you already consume.In this conversation, Kevin shares how his childhood shaped his entrepreneurial drive, why moving to Zurich changed everything, and what it really takes to build something that stands out in a world dominated by giants like Spotify and YouTube. We dive deep into the future of AI in media, why reflection matters more than passive consumption, and how to build a product that truly serves people.Try SnipdChapters:00:00 Introduction to Snipd and AI in Podcasting03:03 Building Snipd: The Product and Its Purpose05:51 From Corporate to Startup: Kevin’s Leap into AI09:04 Childhood Influences and the Entrepreneurial Spark11:55 Why Moving to Zurich Changed Everything14:58 Competing in a Podcasting World Dominated by Giants17:48 How Video is Reshaping Podcast Discovery20:57 Building for a Specific Audience: Snipd’s Core Focus29:42 Commitment, Validation, and Early Traction31:57 Taking the Leap: Quitting a Stable Job to Build Something New37:03 From Prototype to Product: Snipd’s First Iteration46:18 What’s Next for AI in Podcasting — and for Snipd
