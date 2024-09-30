Law Enforcement Talk: True Crime and Trauma Stories

Lost Kids of the Sudan: The War and Her Motivating Story of Escaping Trauma. Rebecca Deng’s journey from the war-torn villages of South Sudan to becoming a U.S. citizen and international advocate is nothing short of inspiring. As one of the 89 Lost Girls of Sudan, her story represents the resilience of those who have faced unimaginable horrors and still found a way to thrive. While much attention has been given to the Lost Boys of Sudan, Rebecca’s experience sheds light on the often-overlooked stories of the girls who survived similar atrocities. Follow the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Newsbreak, Medium and most all social media platforms. The interview with Rebecca Deng is available as a free podcast on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast website and platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and most major podcast platforms. The Outbreak of War and the "Lost Kids of Sudan" The Second Sudanese Civil War, one of the longest civil conflicts in history, began in 1983 when the Sudanese government imposed Sharia law and revoked the autonomy of the southern region. This decision reignited tensions that had been simmering since the First Sudanese Civil War (1955–1972). The effects were catastrophic: mass displacement, famine, atrocities committed by all sides, and an estimated two million deaths. The war ultimately led to the creation of the Republic of South Sudan in 2011. Children bore the brunt of this brutal conflict. Many were victims of violence, flogging, and even placed in leg-irons. Schools were destroyed, and thousands of young boys and girls were forced to flee their homes. While the "Lost Boys of Sudan" became widely known for their perilous journey to Ethiopia and later to Kenya, the "Lost Girls of Sudan," like Rebecca Deng, faced equally harrowing experiences, compounded by gender-based violence and exploitation. Rebecca's Early Life and Escape Rebecca Deng, a member of South Sudan's Dinka tribe, was just four years old when her village was attacked. Forced to flee from gunfire, she embarked on a terrifying journey that would span years and continents. Alongside other children, she faced hunger, illness, and life-threatening predators, both human and animal. Their path to safety was fraught with dangers, from militia attacks to natural threats and disease. By the early 1990s, Rebecca and other survivors reached the Kakuma Refugee Camp in northern Kenya. Life in Kakuma was harsh; the camp was overcrowded, resources were scarce, and the trauma of war lingered. For the girls, the challenges were even greater. Many were fostered into families for protection, a practice rooted in South Sudanese culture. However, this often led to further exploitation, with some girls being sold into marriage at a young age to secure resources for their foster families. Life in the Kakuma Refugee Camp Rebecca spent eight years in Kakuma, where she began to rebuild her life despite the overwhelming odds. Education became a beacon of hope. Though resources were limited, she seized every opportunity to learn, determined to rise above her circumstances. Her resilience and dedication eventually led to her being among the 89 Lost Girls who were resettled in the United States in 2000. The resettlement process was not easy. Unlike the Lost Boys, who were recognized as unaccompanied minors and prioritized for resettlement, many Lost Girls were overlooked. Their integration into foster families made their journey to the U.S. even more remarkable. A New Beginning in the United States At the age of 15, Rebecca arrived in the United States, a land vastly different from the refugee camp she had known for most of her life. The transition was challenging, she had to learn English, adapt to a new culture, and navigate the complexities of American society. But Rebecca's determination never wavered. She embraced every educational opportunity and worked tirelessly to build a new life. Rebecca became a U.S. citizen, marking a significant milestone in her journey. Her experiences fueled a passion for advocacy, particularly for women and children affected by war. She pursued higher education and eventually authored her memoir, "What They Meant for Evil: How a Lost Girl of Sudan Found Healing, Peace, and Purpose in the Midst of Suffering." Advocacy and Impact Today, Rebecca Deng is an international speaker and advocate, sharing her story to inspire and empower others. She has spoken at the United Nations and served as a Refugee Congress delegate at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Washington, D.C. Her work with the American Bible Society's Mission Trauma Healing program, formerly known as "She's My Sister," has helped countless individuals find solace and strength amidst their struggles. Balancing Personal Life and Advocacy Despite her busy schedule, Rebecca has built a fulfilling personal life. She has three children, residing in Maryland. Balancing family life with her advocacy work is no small feat, but Rebecca approaches both with the same resilience and dedication that have defined her journey. Her story is a testament to the human spirit's capacity to overcome even the most harrowing circumstances. The trauma of her early years remains a part of her, but it does not define her. Instead, it fuels her mission to support others who have faced similar adversities. The Ongoing Crisis in Sudan Rebecca's story is not just a reflection of the past but a mirror to the present. The ongoing conflict in Sudan continues to displace millions and claim lives. According to the United Nations, over 6.6 million Sudanese have been internally displaced, with more than 2 million fleeing to neighboring countries like South Sudan, Chad, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt, and Ethiopia. The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations estimates that casualties could be as high as 150,000. Rebecca's advocacy highlights these ongoing issues, reminding the world that the plight of refugees is far from over. Social Media and Spreading the Message Rebecca's story has reached a global audience through various platforms. One of the most compelling aspects of Rebecca's narrative is her candid discussion of how trauma continues to impact her life. Yet, she emphasizes the importance of finding healing, peace, and purpose despite past suffering. Her journey is a powerful reminder that even in the face of unimaginable adversity, it is possible to build a successful and fulfilling life. Rebecca Deng's story is more than a tale of survival; it is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. From the war-torn villages of South Sudan to the refugee camps of Kenya and a new life in the United States, her journey embodies resilience, hope, and the power of education and advocacy. As one of the 89 Lost Girls of Sudan, Rebecca's experience sheds light on the often-overlooked stories of young girls who endured the horrors of war and displacement. Her work as an advocate and international speaker continues to inspire and motivate others, proving that even the darkest experiences can lead to a brighter future. Her journey is a powerful call to action, urging us all to support refugees and work towards a world where no child has to endure the trauma of war. Rebecca Deng's life is a beacon of hope, a motivating story of escaping trauma and war, and a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit. 