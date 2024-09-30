Law Enforcement Talk: True Crime and Trauma Stories

Powered by RND
True Crime with a twist. By and from those that have been there. Crime stories from those that investigated crimes and caught criminals. Also victims of crimes ...
  • Police In Baltimore Super Storm's Impact On NYC
    Police In Baltimore Super Storm's Impact On NYC. Beginning his career in the Baltimore Police Department, he witnessed firsthand the unpredictability and violence that can erupt in an instant. His time in Baltimore was marked by traumatic events, including responding to calls involving his fellow officers being attacked,one of whom was stabbed in the eye during a violent assault. Follow the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Newsbreak, Medium and most all social media platforms. Seeking new opportunities, Carchidi lateraled to the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland. However, his career was tragically cut short due to injuries sustained in a line-of-duty accident, forcing him into early retirement at just 31 years old. Even after leaving the force, his commitment to service did not wane. He later took on the role of Sergeant at the Sea Gate Police Department in New York, where he faced one of the greatest challenges of his career, Super Storm Sandy. Thomas Carchidi's journey through law enforcement is a testament to the resilience and sacrifice that comes with wearing the badge. The Impact of Super Storm Sandy on NYC Super Storm Sandy, which formed on October 22, 2012, wreaked havoc across the Caribbean and the U.S. East Coast. By the time it made landfall in New Jersey on October 29, it had become the largest Atlantic hurricane on record, causing an estimated $70 billion in damages. The storm devastated parts of New York City, including Brooklyn's Sea Gate community, where Carchidi was stationed. Police In Baltimore Super Storm's Impact On NYC. The destruction was unprecedented: Floodwaters surged into homes and businesses. Power outages lasted for weeks. Entire boardwalks were washed away in places like Seaside Heights and Belmar. More than 250 people lost their lives across eight countries, with nearly 150 casualties in the U.S. alone. As the storm bore down, the Sea Gate Police Department's command post was destroyed by a massive boulder, leaving officers to fend for themselves in the chaos. Despite the harrowing conditions, Carchidi put his life on the line to save others. During the height of the storm, Carchidi received an urgent call, two people were trapped inside a sinking van at Mermaid Avenue and W. 37th Street. With floodwaters already reaching eight feet, he waded, then swam through the raging current to reach the vehicle. Battling freezing water and fierce winds, he managed to rescue both occupants, pulling them to safety in a remarkable display of courage. Police In Baltimore Super Storm's Impact On NYC. But his night was far from over. As the storm continued its assault on the city, Carchidi would go on to make another daring rescue, saving two more lives before the night was through. Carchidi's experiences in Baltimore, Montgomery County, and New York illustrate the physical and emotional toll of a life in law enforcement. The trauma of witnessing violence, coupled with the challenges of career-ending injuries, took a significant toll. Like many officers, he carried the weight of these experiences long after leaving the force. The impact of such events is often compounded by social media, with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn serving as constant reminders of past traumas and lost colleagues. In an effort to shed light on the realities of policing, Carchidi authored the book, A Life in Law Enforcement: A Police Memoir-The Good, The Bad, The Corrupt. Through his writing, he shares not only the struggles of the profession but also the moments of triumph and heroism that define a career in law enforcement. Police In Baltimore Super Storm's Impact On NYC. Today, Carchidi's story continues to be shared through various media platforms, including Apple and Spotify podcasts, where he discusses the highs and lows of his police career. His insights serve as a valuable resource for aspiring officers and civilians alike, offering a raw and unfiltered look into the life of those who protect and serve. From the streets of Baltimore to the floodwaters of New York, Thomas Carchidi's story is one of resilience, courage, and an unwavering dedication to helping others, even in the face of overwhelming adversity. Attributions NY Daily PMC Wikipedia A Life in Law Enforcement, A Police Memoir, The Good, The Bad, The Corrupt You can join the fight by giving a monetary "gift" to help ensure the making of his film at agunrunnerfilm.com. Learn useful tips and strategies to increase your Facebook Success with John Jay Wiley. Both free and paid content are available on this Patreon page. Find a wide variety of great podcasts online at The Podcast Zone Facebook Page, look for the one with the bright green logo. Background song Hurricane is used with permission from the band Dark Horse Flyer. Be sure to check out our website. Be sure to follow us on MeWe, X, Instagram, Facebook,Pinterest, Linkedin and other social media platforms for the latest episodes and news. You can contact John Jay Wiley by email at [email protected]. Get the latest news articles, without all the bias and spin, from the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on the Newsbreak app, which is free. Police In Baltimore Super Storm's Impact On NYC. Attributions NY Daily PMC Wikipedia A Life in Law Enforcement, A Police Memoir, The Good, The Bad, The Corrupt See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • PTSD From Police Work Life and Death.
    The Reality of PTSD from Police Work Jeremy Wood retired from the Marysville, Washington Police Department after 21 years of service, half of which he spent on the SWAT team. His career was marked by numerous traumatic incidents, including a hostage situation and a life-and-death struggle with a suspect under the influence of multiple drugs. These events led to severe PTSD, altering his life in profound ways. Major Incidents Leading to PTSD One of the most harrowing moments of Wood's career occurred during a SWAT operation in February 2007. A suspect, armed and threatening, refused to surrender. Despite negotiations, the suspect fired his weapon, forcing Wood to return fire. The suspect was killed. Shortly after returning to duty, Wood was called to another crisis: a suicidal individual holding what appeared to be a firearm. Though the weapon turned out to be an airsoft gun, the stress of the event compounded his existing trauma. PTSD From Police Work Life and Death. Another defining moment came during a domestic violence call, where a suspect, intoxicated with cocaine, meth, and heroin, violently attacked two sheriff's deputies and his own mother. The struggle escalated as the suspect attempted to grab Wood's firearm. The intense altercation ended only when the suspect's heart stopped due to the combination of drugs and physical exertion. Understanding PTSD: Symptoms and Effects Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a severe mental health condition triggered by witnessing or experiencing traumatic events. Symptoms include: Intrusive memories: Flashbacks, nightmares, and severe distress when reminded of the trauma. Avoidance behaviors: Steering clear of situations, places, or conversations that trigger distressing memories. Negative changes in mood and thinking: Persistent negative emotions, memory problems, emotional numbness, and detachment from loved ones. Altered physical and emotional reactions: Heightened alertness, self-destructive behaviors, sleep disturbances, and difficulty concentrating. For Wood, these symptoms manifested in deep emotional exhaustion, hypervigilance, and an overwhelming sense of distress. The impact on his personal and professional life was profound, leading him to seek help and eventually retire. PTSD From Police Work Life and Death. The Road to Recovery: Seeking Treatment Understanding the need for support, Wood co-founded Brothers In Healing, an initiative dedicated to helping first responders and veterans manage PTSD. Alongside his partner Chris, he established a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Bigger Than Us, to provide financial assistance for inpatient PTSD treatment at accredited facilities. Breaking the Stigma: The Role of Social Media and Podcasts Social media platforms such as The Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show's Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn have played a crucial role in spreading awareness about PTSD and reaching those in need. These platforms allow first responders to share their experiences, find support, and access mental health resources. The Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast Newsbreak page is also a powerful tool in normalizing conversations about PTSD. Through these mediums, Wood and Chris discuss: The realities of PTSD in law enforcement The importance of seeking professional treatment Effective coping strategies and self-care techniques Real-life recovery stories from first responders and veterans Transforming Pain into Purpose Wood and Chris travel across the U.S., conducting workshops and training sessions to educate others about PTSD. Their mission is to ensure that no first responder feels alone in their struggle. By providing financial sponsorships for treatment, they remove barriers to recovery and offer hope to those who feel trapped by their trauma. PTSD From Police Work Life and Death. Lessons in Healing Through their work, they emphasize key takeaways: Acknowledgment is the first step: Recognizing PTSD is critical to beginning the healing process. Seeking professional help is essential: Therapy, medication, and inpatient treatment can significantly improve quality of life. Peer support is invaluable: Connecting with others who have experienced similar trauma fosters a sense of understanding and community. Self-care and resilience-building strategies matter: Regular exercise, mindfulness, and healthy lifestyle choices aid in long-term recovery. A Message of Hope PTSD is not the end of the road. With the right support, treatment, and community, recovery is possible. Through Brothers In Healing and Bigger Than Us, Wood and Chris continue their mission to help first responders and veterans reclaim their lives. PTSD From Police Work Life and Death. Stay Connected For more information, visit www.brothersinhealing.com. Attributions Herald.net Marysville Globe Wikipedia Mayo Clinic Brothers In Healing Get the latest news articles, without all the bias and spin, from the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on the Newsbreak app, which is free. Find a wide variety of great podcasts online at The Podcast Zone Facebook Page, look for the one with the bright green logo. Background song Hurricane is used with permission from the band Dark Horse Flyer. Be sure to check out our website. Be sure to follow us on MeWe, X, Instagram, Facebook,Pinterest, Linkedin and other social media platforms for the latest episodes and news. You can contact John Jay Wiley by email at [email protected]. PTSD From Police Work Life and Death. Attributions Herald.net Marysville Globe Wikipedia Mayo Clinic Brothers In HealingSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Lost Kids of the Sudan The War and Her Motivating Story
    The Outbreak of War and the "Lost Kids of Sudan" The Second Sudanese Civil War, one of the longest civil conflicts in history, began in 1983 when the Sudanese government imposed Sharia law and revoked the autonomy of the southern region. This decision reignited tensions that had been simmering since the First Sudanese Civil War (1955–1972). The effects were catastrophic: mass displacement, famine, atrocities committed by all sides, and an estimated two million deaths. The war ultimately led to the creation of the Republic of South Sudan in 2011. Children bore the brunt of this brutal conflict. Many were victims of violence, flogging, and even placed in leg-irons. Schools were destroyed, and thousands of young boys and girls were forced to flee their homes. While the "Lost Boys of Sudan" became widely known for their perilous journey to Ethiopia and later to Kenya, the "Lost Girls of Sudan," like Rebecca Deng, faced equally harrowing experiences, compounded by gender-based violence and exploitation. Lost Kids of the Sudan: The War and Her Motivating Story of Escaping Trauma. Rebecca's Early Life and Escape Rebecca Deng, a member of South Sudan's Dinka tribe, was just four years old when her village was attacked. Forced to flee from gunfire, she embarked on a terrifying journey that would span years and continents. Alongside other children, she faced hunger, illness, and life-threatening predators, both human and animal. Their path to safety was fraught with dangers, from militia attacks to natural threats and disease. By the early 1990s, Rebecca and other survivors reached the Kakuma Refugee Camp in northern Kenya. Life in Kakuma was harsh; the camp was overcrowded, resources were scarce, and the trauma of war lingered. For the girls, the challenges were even greater. Many were fostered into families for protection, a practice rooted in South Sudanese culture. However, this often led to further exploitation, with some girls being sold into marriage at a young age to secure resources for their foster families. Life in the Kakuma Refugee Camp Rebecca spent eight years in Kakuma, where she began to rebuild her life despite the overwhelming odds. Education became a beacon of hope. Though resources were limited, she seized every opportunity to learn, determined to rise above her circumstances. Her resilience and dedication eventually led to her being among the 89 Lost Girls who were resettled in the United States in 2000. Lost Kids of the Sudan: The War and Her Motivating Story of Escaping Trauma. The resettlement process was not easy. Unlike the Lost Boys, who were recognized as unaccompanied minors and prioritized for resettlement, many Lost Girls were overlooked. Their integration into foster families made their journey to the U.S. even more remarkable. A New Beginning in the United States At the age of 15, Rebecca arrived in the United States, a land vastly different from the refugee camp she had known for most of her life. The transition was challenging, she had to learn English, adapt to a new culture, and navigate the complexities of American society. But Rebecca's determination never wavered. She embraced every educational opportunity and worked tirelessly to build a new life. Rebecca became a U.S. citizen, marking a significant milestone in her journey. Her experiences fueled a passion for advocacy, particularly for women and children affected by war. She pursued higher education and eventually authored her memoir, "What They Meant for Evil: How a Lost Girl of Sudan Found Healing, Peace, and Purpose in the Midst of Suffering." Advocacy and Impact Today, Rebecca Deng is an international speaker and advocate, sharing her story to inspire and empower others. She has spoken at the United Nations and served as a Refugee Congress delegate at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Washington, D.C. Her work with the American Bible Society's Mission Trauma Healing program, formerly known as "She's My Sister," has helped countless individuals find solace and strength amidst their struggles. Lost Kids of the Sudan: The War and Her Motivating Story of Escaping Trauma. Balancing Personal Life and Advocacy Despite her busy schedule, Rebecca has built a fulfilling personal life. She has three children, residing in Maryland. Balancing family life with her advocacy work is no small feat, but Rebecca approaches both with the same resilience and dedication that have defined her journey. Her story is a testament to the human spirit's capacity to overcome even the most harrowing circumstances. The trauma of her early years remains a part of her, but it does not define her. Instead, it fuels her mission to support others who have faced similar adversities. The Ongoing Crisis in Sudan Rebecca's story is not just a reflection of the past but a mirror to the present. The ongoing conflict in Sudan continues to displace Instead, it fuels her mission to support others who have faced similar adversities. The Ongoing Crisis in Sudan Rebecca’s story is not just a reflection of the past but a mirror to the present. The ongoing conflict in Sudan continues to displace millions and claim lives. According to the United Nations, over 6.6 million Sudanese have been internally displaced, with more than 2 million fleeing to neighboring countries like South Sudan, Chad, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt, and Ethiopia. The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations estimates that casualties could be as high as 150,000. Rebecca’s advocacy highlights these ongoing issues, reminding the world that the plight of refugees is far from over. Lost Kids of the Sudan: The War and Her Motivating Story of Escaping Trauma. Social Media and Spreading the Message Rebecca’s story has reached a global audience through various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the interview with her on The Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and podcast which is available for free on their website in addition to Apple Podcasts, Spotify and most major podcast platforms. Her interview and public speaking engagements have been featured on Newsbreak and other major news outlets, amplifying her message of hope and resilience. One of the most compelling aspects of Rebecca’s narrative is her candid discussion of how trauma continues to impact her life. Yet, she emphasizes the importance of finding healing, peace, and purpose despite past suffering. Her journey is a powerful reminder that even in the face of unimaginable adversity, it is possible to build a successful and fulfilling life. Rebecca Deng’s story is more than a tale of survival; it is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. From the war-torn villages of South Sudan to the refugee camps of Kenya and a new life in the United States, her journey embodies resilience, hope, and the power of education and advocacy. Lost Kids of the Sudan: The War and Her Motivating Story of Escaping Trauma. As one of the 89 Lost Girls of Sudan, Rebecca’s experience sheds light on the often-overlooked stories of young girls who endured the horrors of war and displacement. Her work as an advocate and international speaker continues to inspire and motivate others, proving that even the darkest experiences can lead to a brighter future. Her journey is a powerful call to action, urging us all to support refugees and work towards a world where no child has to endure the trauma of war. Rebecca Deng’s life is a beacon of hope, a motivating story of escaping trauma and war, and a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit. You can help contribute money to make the Gunrunner Movie. The film that Hollywood won't touch. It is about a now Retired Police Officer that was shot 6 times while investigating Gunrunning. He died 3 times during Medical treatment and was resuscitated. You can join the fight by giving a monetary "gift" to help ensure the making of his film at agunrunnerfilm.com. Learn useful tips and strategies to increase your Facebook Success with John Jay Wiley. Both free and paid content are available on this Patreon page. You can contact John Jay Wiley by email at [email protected]. Get the latest news articles, without all the bias and spin, from the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on the Newsbreak app, which is free. Find a wide variety of great podcasts online at The Podcast Zone Facebook Page, look for the one with the bright green logo. Background song Hurricane is used with permission from the band Dark Horse Flyer. Be sure to check out our website. Be sure to follow us on MeWe, X, Instagram, Facebook,Pinterest, Linkedin and other social media platforms for the latest episodes and news. Lost Kids of the Sudan: The War and Her Motivating Story of Escaping Trauma. Attributions What They Meant for Evil: How a Lost Girl of Sudan Found Healing, Peace, and Purpose in the Midst of Suffering Refuge Point New Lines Magazine Black PastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Last Murder What You Didn't Know About Ted Bundy
    The Last Murder, What You Didn't Know About Ted Bundy. Special Episode. Ted Bundy is a name that continues to send chills down the spine of America. His horrific crimes left a trail of devastation across multiple states, but it was in Lake City, Florida, where his reign of terror came to a brutal end. Bob Dekle was a guest on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast, he is a retired Lawyer and lead the team that prosecuted Ted Bundy. He talks about the investigation, trial and the execution. The interview with George "Bob" Dekle is available as a free podcast on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast website and platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and most major podcast platforms. The Last Murder: Kimberly Dianne Leach On February 9, 1978, 12-year-old Kimberly Dianne Leach was abducted from her middle school in Lake City, Florida. It was a dreary, rainy day. Her disappearance set off a frantic search, but after seven grueling weeks, her body was discovered in a farm shed near Suwannee River State Park. Kimberly had been sexually assaulted and murdered, marking the last murder committed by Ted Bundy. Follow the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Newsbreak, Medium and most all social media platforms. The Man Behind the Investigation In this podcast episode we feature George "Bob" Dekle, a retired prosecutor who played a pivotal role in the investigation, prosecution, and execution of Ted Bundy. Dekle’s firsthand experience offers insights into Bundy’s predatory behavior and the meticulous legal work required to bring him to justice. The Last Murder, What You Didn't Know About Ted Bundy. Read the supporting stories about this and much more from Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast in platforms like Medium, Newsbreak and Blogspot. Dekle, an Assistant State Attorney in Florida's Third Judicial Circuit from 1975 to 2005, served as the lead prosecutor in Bundy’s 1980 Orlando murder trial. His book, The Last Murder: The Investigation, Prosecution, and Execution of Ted Bundy, published in 2011, provides an in-depth look at the case. Listen to the interview as a free podcast on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and podcast website, also available on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and most major podcast outlets. The Capture and Trial of Ted Bundy Before Kimberly’s body was found, Bundy’s crime spree had already escalated. In January 1978, Bundy attacked five Florida State University students, killing two sorority sisters and severely injuring three others. Authorities in Tallahassee were deep into this investigation when Kimberly vanished. Follow the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and podcast on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Newsbreak, Medium and most all social media platforms. Bundy was arrested in Pensacola for driving a stolen vehicle, but authorities soon realized they had apprehended one of America’s most notorious criminals. His trial for Kimberly Leach’s murder began on January 7, 1980. Unlike previous trials where Bundy acted as his own attorney, he was represented by two Attorneys who attempted an insanity defense. Shocking Trial Revelations The trial lasted eight weeks, during which 65 witnesses testified. Key evidence included fiber samples linking Bundy to Kimberly and the van used in her abduction. One firefighter testified seeing Bundy dragging Kimberly from her school, and a young girl from Jacksonville recounted a chilling encounter with him days before the kidnapping. The Last Murder, What You Didn't Know About Ted Bundy. Check out the show on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Newsbreak, Medium and most all social media platforms Perhaps the most bizarre moment came during the penalty phase. Bundy proposed to his girlfriend, in the courtroom while she was on the stand. With a legal loophole, Bundy’s spontaneous proposal and her acceptance made the marriage binding, a desperate, last-ditch effort to sway the jury. The Verdict and Execution The jury saw through Bundy’s manipulations, deliberating for less than 10 hours before finding him guilty. On the second anniversary of Kimberly Leach’s death, February 9, 1980, Bundy was sentenced to death. He was executed in 1989, bringing an end to one of the darkest chapters in American criminal history. It is available as a free podcast on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast website, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and most major podcast platforms. Continuing the Conversation For more on this chilling story, tune in to this podcast episode for free on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show website, also available on Apple and Spotify. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for updates on true crime stories, legal insights, and exclusive interviews with people like Bob Dekle. The Last Murder, What You Didn't Know About Ted Bundy. The story of Ted Bundy is a harrowing reminder of the evil that can hide in plain sight. But it’s also a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by investigators, prosecutors, and the communities affected by his crimes. Stay informed and vigilant, because sometimes, the most terrifying stories are the ones we think we already know. You can help contribute money to make the Gunrunner Movie. The film that Hollywood won't touch. It is about a now Retired Police Officer that was shot 6 times while investigating Gunrunning. He died 3 times during Medical treatment and was resuscitated. You can join the fight by giving a monetary "gift" to help ensure the making of his film at agunrunnerfilm.com. Learn useful tips and strategies to increase your Facebook Success with John Jay Wiley. Both free and paid content are available on this Patreon page. Be sure to follow us on MeWe, X, Instagram, Facebook,Pinterest, Linkedin and other social media platforms for the latest episodes and news. You can contact John Jay Wiley by email at [email protected]. Get the latest news articles, without all the bias and spin, from the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on the Newsbreak app, which is free. Find a wide variety of great podcasts online at The Podcast Zone Facebook Page, look for the one with the bright green logo. Background song Hurricane is used with permission from the band Dark Horse Flyer. Be sure to check out our website. The Last Murder, What You Didn't Know About Ted Bundy. Attributions Wikipedia ABC NEWS Wikipedia Your Community PaperSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • School Shooting The Trauma And After Effects
    School Shooting The Trauma And After Effects. On October 24, 2014, a tragic school shooting at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Washington state resulted in the deaths of four students and the shooter himself. This devastating event left lasting trauma on the victims' families, students, staff, and first responders. The after-effects from such violence continue to impact the mental health of those affected, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and support. Follow the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Newsbreak, Medium and most all social media platforms. Chris Sutherland now retired from the Marysville Police Department, in Washington State is our guest on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show. He was working as a School Resource Officer at the Marysville-Pilchuck High School at the time. He talks about the shooting, what occurred and how he reacted to it. The interview with Chris is in a recent podcast interview on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast, available on their website and platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and most major podcast platforms. The Shooting and Its Immediate Aftermath A 15-year-old freshman invited several friends to lunch before opening fire in the school cafeteria. Armed with a .40-caliber handgun, he methodically shot at least eight times, targeting only those seated at his friends’ table. The victims, all shot in the head, included Zoe Galasso, 14, who died at the scene; Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14; Gia Soriano, 14; and Andrew Fryberg, 15, who succumbed to their injuries days later. Another student, Nate Hatch, survived despite being shot in the jaw. School Shooting The Trauma And After Effects. Read the supporting stories about this and much more from Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast in platforms like Medium, Newsbreak and Blogspot. The shooter ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Eyewitness reports suggest that first-year social studies teacher Megan Silberberger attempted to intervene during the attack. His father was later convicted of illegal firearm possession, having unlawfully acquired the weapon used in the shooting. He was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. The Trauma and Long-Term Effects The effects from the shooting extend far beyond the tragic loss of life. Survivors, families, and first responders suffer from PTSD, depression, and ongoing mental health struggles. One of the key figures impacted by this tragedy is Chris Sutherland, who was a School Resource Officer at the time of the shooting. Now retired from the Marysville Police Department, he has spoken about the trauma he experienced that day and the lingering effects it has had on his life. Listen to the interview as a free podcast on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and podcast website, also available on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and most major podcast outlets. Sutherland, like many others exposed to violent incidents, developed PTSD. The symptoms of PTSD, including flashbacks, anxiety, and emotional distress—affect countless first responders and survivors of school shootings. The mental health repercussions can be devastating, affecting relationships, daily functioning, and overall well-being. School Shooting The Trauma And After Effects. Addressing Mental Health and PTSD Recovery Understanding the long-term after-effects from school shootings is crucial for developing effective support systems. Sutherland and his partner Jeremy have taken their experiences and channeled them into helping others. Together, they founded Brothers in Healing, an initiative dedicated to assisting first responders and military veterans in seeking treatment for PTSD. Follow the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and podcast on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Newsbreak, Medium and most all social media platforms. Through Bigger Than Us, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, they provide financial sponsorships to those in need of inpatient care at accredited facilities. By eliminating financial barriers, they ensure that individuals suffering from trauma and PTSD receive the life-changing treatment necessary for recovery. With more than 20 years of firsthand experience as first responders, Chris and Jeremy travel nationwide, sharing insights about mental wellness, PTSD management, and recovery strategies. Their mission is to raise awareness and provide practical solutions to those affected by trauma. Check out the show on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Newsbreak, Medium and most all social media platforms The Role of Social Media in Raising Awareness The discussion surrounding school shootings, trauma, and mental health continues to gain traction on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Survivors and advocates use social media to share stories, provide support, and raise awareness about PTSD and its effects. Additionally, news outlets, including major networks like Apple and Spotify Podcasts, have played a critical role in shedding light on the experiences of survivors and first responders, making mental health a central topic of national concern. School Shooting The Trauma And After Effects. Moving Forward: Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health The effects from school shootings do not end when the headlines fade. Survivors, families, and first responders continue to navigate life with the trauma of that day. Increasing awareness, advocating for mental health resources, and supporting organizations like Bigger Than Us can help those affected find the support they need. It is available as a free podcast on the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast website, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and most major podcast platforms. As more conversations emerge through social media and news platforms, the stigma surrounding PTSD and mental health challenges can be broken. Through advocacy, awareness, and tangible support, we can work toward healing and resilience for those affected by school shootings and trauma. 3 things you can do to dramatically increase revenue offline and online. That's one of the things you will learn at Creative Con 2025. Meet me, John Jay Wiley the host of the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast At Creative Con located at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago February 21st through the 23rd. If you are an entrepeneur, business leader, author, podcaster or online professional of any type you'll learn how to take your business to the next level. Creative Con 2025 is the ultimate business and networking event. There is too much to list at Creative Con 2025. Get details at www.Cre8tivecon.com You can help contribute money to make the Gunrunner Movie. The film that Hollywood won't touch. It is about a now Retired Police Officer that was shot 6 times while investigating Gunrunning. He died 3 times during Medical treatment and was resuscitated. You can join the fight by giving a monetary "gift" to help ensure the making of his film at agunrunnerfilm.com. Learn useful tips and strategies to increase your Facebook Success with John Jay Wiley. Both free and paid content are available on this Patreon page. Be sure to check out our website. Be sure to follow us on MeWe, X, Instagram, Facebook,Pinterest, Linkedin and other social media platforms for the latest episodes and news. You can contact John Jay Wiley by email at [email protected]. Get the latest news articles, without all the bias and spin, from the Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show and Podcast on the Newsbreak app, which is free. Find a wide variety of great podcasts online at The Podcast Zone Facebook Page, look for the one with the bright green logo. Background song Hurricane is used with permission from the band Dark Horse Flyer. School Shooting The Trauma And After Effects. Attributions Brothers In Healing Wikipedia KING 5 US DOJSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
True Crime with a twist. By and from those that have been there. Crime stories from those that investigated crimes and caught criminals. Also victims of crimes tell about their experience. Plus trauma stories, by those that have been through it. Often crime based, but not always, people talk about the trauma, how it impacted them and how they built their lives after. Law Enforcement Talk: True Crime and Trauma Stories Radio Show and It is a True Crime Show, a Law Enforcement Officer Show and a Human Interest show all in one. Get a glimpse of life behind the badge, investigations of true crimes, violence they encounter and experience. Law enforcement officers, first responders, military veterans, victims of crime and their families tell their stories of the trauma they experienced mostly regarding True Crime incidents. They also talk about how they built their new lives they wanted afterwards. While many people think the show is about Law Enforcement Training, or Law Enforcement specific topis, it is not, think of True Crime Podcasts with a twist. The Law Enforcement Talk Show goes to radio first. Therefore it is required that I use a clock for the length of segments. You've probably seen on television news interviews that they have a hard break. It's the same with radio. The stations have to be able to program in their commercials, news, weather, traffic reports etc. These are called avails, they are NOT Optional. Every guest knows about and is informed of the length of the segments and that I will interrupt them if needed to go to the break. The interviews are recorded and the guests know that the segments must be in a certain length and it is required and they get to tell their stories to millions of people for free. The bi-weekly podcast version of the syndicated Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show, with numerous affiliate US Radio Stations, broadcasting once a week to millions of people.  The show host,  John "Jay" Wiley, is a radio DJ and Retired Baltimore Police Sergeant. The show started as a podcast, before being recruited by terrestrial AM-FM radio stations and has been in continuous operation since March of 2017. You can reach him at [email protected]. Background song Hurricane used by permission from the band Dark Horse Flyer, get more information about them and their music on their website. You can follow us and connect on social media, if you are in the Clubhouse Drop In Audio App make sure you follow our club LET Radio and Podcast. You can also find and follow the host of the show John J Wiley on the Clubhouse Drop In Audio Chat program. Be sure to check out our website. Like and follow our facebook page. Our Twitter account. Also on Instagram.
