Brant Menswar
Society & Culture
    About Just A Moment

    "It only takes one moment to change the trajectory of your life."Some moments change everything. They ignite transformation, spark momentum, and define who we become.Hosted by Brant Menswar, best-selling author, acclaimed keynote speaker, and personal development coach, Just a Moment is a 30-minute podcast that uncovers the extraordinary, life-changing moments that shape who we are. Every episode brings you into the lives of world-class guests—entrepreneurs, athletes, musicians, actors, entertainers, and high-achievers—as they share two pivotal stories from their incredible journeys:1. The breakthrough moment that changed everything and catapulted them forward in their career or life.2. The missed moment—a failure, regret, or challenge they wish they could revisit, and the lessons that came with it.These raw, honest stories are brought to life through masterful storytelling, captivating sound design, and thoughtful narration to create an unforgettable listening experience that immerses listeners in the gravity of each moment.
    Society & Culture

