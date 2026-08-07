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400 episodes
E340: He's Been In A Wheelchair His Whole Life: This Is What He Wants You To Know | Lila Rose Show08/07/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Jamey Carrington was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at age 1, and now at 19 he reflects on his life of faith, suffering, and disability. It's a beautiful message of hope, inspiration, and wrestling with God.
Jamey's channel: https://youtube.com/@itsjameycarrington
NEW: Check out our Merch store! https://shop.lilaroseshow.com/
Join our new Patreon community! https://patreon.com/lilaroseshow - We'll have BTS footage, ad-free episodes, and early access to our upcoming guests.
A big thanks to our partner, EWTN, the world’s leading religious network! Discover news, entertainment and more at https://www.ewtn.com/
Check out our Sponsors:
-EveryLife Women: https://www.everylife.com/lila Buy diapers and women’s health products from an amazing company and use code LILA10 to get 10% off!
-Seven Weeks Coffee: https://www.sevenweekscoffee.com Buy your pro-life coffee and Save up to 25% with promo code 'LILA' & get a free gift: http://www.sevenweekscoffee.com
-Hallow: https://www.hallow.com/lila Enter into prayer more deeply this season with the Hallow App, get 3 months free by using this link to sign up!
-Presidio Healthcare: Healthcare and doctors who share your values. Visit: https://www.presidiocare.com/lila
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:32 - The challenge to accept God’s will
00:08:12 - Jamey’s disability and childhood
00:11:14 - How do I know God loves me?
00:15:51 - Rock bottom
00:21:33 - The lowest point for Jamey
00:23:39 - Jamey’s love for Mother Mary
00:28:54 - Being honest about p*rn struggles
00:34:21 - Jamie’s growing faith
00:41:53 - Feeding your heart, not just your head
00:44:41 - God giving scars purpose
00:47:47 - When did you hear God ask you to share your story?
00:52:35 - Disagreements with disabled community
00:59:53 - “This breaks my heart every time”
01:03:04 - What would you tell little Jamey?
E339: It's Not A Guy Problem, It's A Human Problem: The Truth About Lust w/Jason Evert | Lila Rose Show08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Lust is not just a male struggle, it is a human struggle. Jason Evert has spent the past decades speaking to hundreds of thousands about the roots causes and effects of lust, p*rn, and sexual confusion. Today, we discuss the life-giving alternative and how to work towards recognizing others as subjects, not just objects of our desires. I think this episode will be essential for anyone struggling with addiction or confusion abuot what authentic, Godly sexuality looks like.
Jason's website: https://chastity.com/
NEW: Check out our Merch store! https://shop.lilaroseshow.com/
Join our new Patreon community! https://patreon.com/lilaroseshow - We'll have BTS footage, ad-free episodes, and early access to our upcoming guests.
A big thanks to our partner, EWTN, the world’s leading religious network! Discover news, entertainment and more at https://www.ewtn.com/
Check out our Sponsors:
-EveryLife Women: https://www.everylife.com/lila Buy diapers and women’s health products from an amazing company and use code LILA10 to get 10% off!
-Seven Weeks Coffee: https://www.sevenweekscoffee.com Buy your pro-life coffee and Save up to 25% with promo code 'LILA' & get a free gift: http://www.sevenweekscoffee.com
-Presidio Healthcare: Healthcare and doctors who share your values. Visit: https://www.presidiocare.com/lila
-We Heart Nutrition: https://www.weheartnutrition.com/ Get high quality vitamin supplements for 20% off using the code LILA.
- Dr Lauren Rubal is a mother, OBGYN, and a dear friend of mine. Today she shares about her faith, medicine, family, and health journey to share what she's learned along the way. Note: This is a bonus episode we filmed several months ago
NEW: Check out our Merch store! https://shop.lilaroseshow.com/
Join our new Patreon community! https://patreon.com/lilaroseshow - We'll have BTS footage, ad-free episodes, and early access to our upcoming guests.
A big thanks to our partner, EWTN, the world’s leading religious network! Discover news, entertainment and more at https://www.ewtn.com/
Check out our Sponsors:
-EveryLife Women: https://www.everylife.com/lila Buy diapers and women’s health products from an amazing company and use code LILA10 to get 10% off!
-We Heart Nutrition: https://www.weheartnutrition.com/ Get high quality vitamin supplements for 20% off using the code LILA.
E338: Baby #7, Finances, and the Fear of Asking for Help w/Chrissy Horton | Lila Rose Show07/28/2026 | 1h 21 mins.Chrissy Horton recently had her seventh baby and we're ecstatic to have her back on the show. Today we talk pregnancy, breastfeeding, influencers, finances, and Chrissy's new home...which is bigger than her previous home
Chrissy's Instagram: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ5roq8By9xKIZNWPFc6pow
Watch our previous episodes with Chrissy: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX1oDB8RHXNg
See bonus Q&A with Chrissy here!
NEW: Check out our Merch store! https://shop.lilaroseshow.com/
Join our new Patreon community! https://patreon.com/lilaroseshow - We'll have BTS footage, ad-free episodes, and early access to our upcoming guests.
A big thanks to our partner, EWTN, the world’s leading religious network! Discover news, entertainment and more at https://www.ewtn.com/
Check out our Sponsors:
-EveryLife Women: https://www.everylife.com/lila Buy diapers and women’s health products from an amazing company and use code LILA10 to get 10% off!
-Seven Weeks Coffee: https://www.sevenweekscoffee.com Buy your pro-life coffee and Save up to 25% with promo code 'LILA' & get a free gift: http://www.sevenweekscoffee.com
-We Heart Nutrition: https://www.weheartnutrition.com/ Get high quality vitamin supplements for 20% off using the code LILA.
-Cozy Earth: Better Sleep, Brighter Days - Get the highest quality sleep essentials for 20% OFF at https://cozyearth.com/lila!
E337: What He Learned From Hundreds of Exorcisms w/Dr Dan Schneider | Lila Rose Show07/24/2026 | 1h 51 mins.Dr Dan Schneider has been on the front lines of physical and spiritual warfare: but he says spiritual warfare is scarier. Today we talk about all things good and evil, Holy and hellish. What are generational curses? How can parents (or children) overcome the sins of their ancestors? What are the best practices for keeping the devil out of your life? These and more are what we discuss on today's fascinating episode.
Dan's books: https://amzn.to/4bZq3C9
NEW: Check out our Merch store! https://shop.lilaroseshow.com/
Join our new Patreon community! https://patreon.com/lilaroseshow - We'll have BTS footage, ad-free episodes, and early access to our upcoming guests.
A big thanks to our partner, EWTN, the world’s leading religious network! Discover news, entertainment and more at https://www.ewtn.com/
Check out our Sponsors:
-EveryLife Women: https://www.everylife.com/lila Buy diapers and women’s health products from an amazing company and use code LILA10 to get 10% off!
-Hallow: https://www.hallow.com/lila Enter into prayer more deeply this season with the Hallow App, get 3 months free by using this link to sign up!
-We Heart Nutrition: https://www.weheartnutrition.com/ Get high quality vitamin supplements for 20% off using the code LILA.
-Cozy Earth: Better Sleep, Brighter Days - Get the highest quality sleep essentials for 20% OFF at https://cozyearth.com/lila!
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About The Lila Rose Show
The Lila Rose Show explores questions about relationships, faith, health, identity, and purpose, with political and cultural commentary.Podcast website
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