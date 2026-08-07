Jamey Carrington was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at age 1, and now at 19 he reflects on his life of faith, suffering, and disability. It's a beautiful message of hope, inspiration, and wrestling with God.



Jamey's channel: ⁨https://youtube.com/@itsjameycarrington⁩



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00:00:00 - Intro

00:01:32 - The challenge to accept God’s will

00:08:12 - Jamey’s disability and childhood

00:11:14 - How do I know God loves me?

00:15:51 - Rock bottom

00:21:33 - The lowest point for Jamey

00:23:39 - Jamey’s love for Mother Mary

00:28:54 - Being honest about p*rn struggles

00:34:21 - Jamie’s growing faith

00:41:53 - Feeding your heart, not just your head

00:44:41 - God giving scars purpose

00:47:47 - When did you hear God ask you to share your story?

00:52:35 - Disagreements with disabled community

00:59:53 - “This breaks my heart every time”

01:03:04 - What would you tell little Jamey?