Smithsonian Institution
More than 154 million treasures fill the Smithsonian’s vaults. But where the public’s view ends, Sidedoor begins. With the help of biologists, artists, historia... More
Society & Culture
  • Recording the World
    In 1948, Moses Asch set out with an ambitious project: to document the world’s sounds! 75 years later, that project has grown into one of the world’s most eclectic, iconic and LARGEST repositories of recorded sound… from American folk music, to sounds of everyday life, and even a serenade for turkeys. Folkways Recordings —as it's now known— lives on within the Smithsonian, connecting the past, present and future… through sounds. Guests: Michael Asch, anthropologist and son of Moses Asch  Jake Blount, musician and scholar of Black American music  Maureen Loughran, director and curator of Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Jeff Place, curator and senior archivist at Smithsonian Folkways Recordings  Anthony Seeger, curator and director emeritus of Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
    6/7/2023
    36:21
  • The Funk List
    Women have long fueled America's greatest scientific achievements. But when you go searching for information about these women scientists, you'll likely come up short. Only 19% of articles on Wikipedia are about women. In the field of science, this difference is even more pronounced. But now, a team at the Smithsonian is using artificial intelligence and good old fashioned research skills to scour the archives for lost women of science and publish their stories … before it’s too late. Guests: Liz Harmon, digital curator, Smithsonian Libraries and Archives Kelly Doyle, open knowledge coordinator, Smithsonian American Women's History Museum Rebecca Dikow, research data scientist, Smithsonian Data Science Lab Tiana Curry, former intern, Smithsonian Data Science Lab
    5/24/2023
    27:43
  • Get Off My Lawn
    Nowhere in the world are lawns as revered as they are in the United States. The picture-perfect patch of grass is so deeply rooted in the American psyche it feels more like a default setting than a choice. Americans spend countless hours every year seeding, watering, mowing, and fertilizing patches of grass that don't make much sense, economically or ecologically. But why? In this episode, we dig into the history of our lawnly love to learn where the concept came from...and how we grew so obsessed. Guests: Cindy Brown, manager of collections, education, and access at Smithsonian Gardens Joyce Connolly, museum specialist at the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Gardens Abeer Saha, curator of agriculture and engineering at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History Sylvia Schmeichel, lead horticulturist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History Jeff Schneider, deputy director of Smithsonian Gardens
    5/10/2023
    29:52
  • Bill Nye the Sidedoor Guy
    As a kid, Bill Nye spent whole days wandering the halls of Smithsonian museums. Now the Science Guy is back… to find his own blue lab coat and periodic table bowtie on display at the National Museum of American History. We sit down with Bill Nye to get schooled on science education, comedy, and the 1990s hit TV show that turned him into an entire generation’s favorite science teacher. Guests: Bill Nye, Science Guy This episode was produced in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Their exhibition, Entertainment Nation, shows the power of American entertainment to captivate, inspire, and transform. Through the objects and their stories, the ongoing exhibition will explore how, for over 150 years, entertainment has provided a forum for important national conversations about who we are, and who we want to be.
    4/26/2023
    26:12
  • Space Marathon
    Until the 1970s, women were barred from competing in U.S. marathons because of the belief that the "violent movements" would wreak havoc on their reproductive system, "thus defeating a woman’s true purpose in life, i.e., the bringing forth of strong children." Through a series of steps, stumbles —and one epic tackle— running pioneers like Roberta "Bobbi" Gibb and Kathrine Switzer blazed the trail for women marathoners who followed, including Sunita Williams — the first person to run the Boston Marathon IN SPACE! Guests: Sunita Williams, astronaut Jennifer Levasseur, curator, Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Peter Sagal, marathoner; host of NPR's Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Bobbi Gibb, first woman to run the Boston Marathon Kathrine Switzer, first women to officially run the Boston Marathon
    4/12/2023
    33:01

About Sidedoor

More than 154 million treasures fill the Smithsonian’s vaults. But where the public’s view ends, Sidedoor begins. With the help of biologists, artists, historians, archaeologists, zookeepers and astrophysicists, host Lizzie Peabody sneaks listeners through the Smithsonian’s side door, telling stories that can’t be heard anywhere else. Check out si.edu/sidedoor and follow @SidedoorPod for more info.

