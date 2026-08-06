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Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem

Pushkin Industries
HistorySociety & Culture
Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem
Latest episode

229 episodes

  • Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem

    The Staten Island Problem - Part 5: Revenge of the Forgotten Borough

    08/06/2026 | 40 mins.
    Election night 1993 meets election night 2016. The fate of the island and the country converge in the figure of one man: Rudy Giuliani.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem

    The Staten Island Problem - Part 4: Wu-Tang vs. Shaolin

    07/30/2026 | 33 mins.
    At the height of the secession movement, the Wu-Tang Clan forms on Staten Island. We take a tour of early 1990s hip-hop and reveal the hidden history of the group.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem

    The Staten Island Problem - Part 3: The Tuvalu Effect

    07/23/2026 | 31 mins.
    A group on Staten Island tries to stop secession, squaring off against the secessionists in a heated set of debates and meetings recorded on never-before-seen archival tapes. A set of debates best understood via a detour into the history of a remote Polynesian island.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem

    The Staten Island Problem - Part 2: A New Map

    07/16/2026 | 27 mins.
    After the Supreme Court takes a close look at New York City government, Staten Island comes out the loser. A local artist begins organizing for secession. We take a deep dive into the psychology of the island, which has a lot to do with the largest garbage dump in the world.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem

    The Staten Island Problem - Part 1: The Mayor vs. the Borough President

    07/09/2026 | 37 mins.
    A riot, a voyage at sea, and a movement to break up the greatest city in the country. The first Black mayor of New York City faces off with the borough president of Staten Island and tries to hold his city together.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem
On the 250th anniversary of the United States, Revisionist History investigates the overlooked story of what was, at the time, the biggest secession movement in the U.S. since the Civil War. A movement that took place on a small island miles out to sea from New York City. An early example of the politics of resentment that dominates America today. What do you do when a democracy looks like it’s falling apart? Over the course of five episodes, The Staten Island Problem reconstructs the battle for New York City amidst the turbulent early 1990s — the rise of Rudy Giuliani, the peak of the homicide rate, the Wu-Tang Clan, young Donald Trump, and the first Black mayor of New York — all through the prism of the city’s Forgotten Borough. Through colorful characters and never-before-heard archival audio, The Staten Island Problem reveals what can happen when a disgruntled minority manages to take over — and fracture — a democracy. To get early access to ad-free episodes and extra content, subscribe to Pushkin+ in Apple Podcasts or at pushkin.fm/plus. Revisionist History is Malcolm Gladwell's journey through the overlooked and the misunderstood. Every episode re-examines something from the past—an event, a person, an idea, even a song—and asks whether we got it right the first time. From Pushkin Industries. Because sometimes the past deserves a second chance. iHeartMedia is the exclusive podcast partner of Pushkin Industries.
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