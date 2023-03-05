Revisionist History: The Staten Island Problem

Revisionist History is Malcolm Gladwell's journey through the overlooked and the misunderstood. Every episode re-examines something from the past—an event, a pe... More
Available Episodes
Introducing: So Many Steves, A New Audiobook from Steve Martin and Pushkin
Today, we're bringing you a preview of Pushkin's new audiobook, "So Many Steves." Steve Martin is more candid than he's ever been about his creative life in this engrossing audio-biography centered around a series of conversations recorded over many afternoons at home with his friend and neighbor, writer Adam Gopnik. You can get "So Many Steves," an audio-exclusive, now at Audible: http://audible.com/stevemartin
5/3/2023
10:45
Malcolm Goes to Debate School
What do you do after you've been humiliated at the Munk Debates? You call in the A-Team.
4/13/2023
44:08
Higher Animals with Michael Specter
Malcolm talks with his old friend, the brilliant science writer Michael Specter, about the future of life on Earth. Michael's response to the Covid-19 pandemic was to create a new audiobook on how the mRNA vaccines have sparked a biotechnology revolution: Higher Animals: Vaccines, Synthetic Biology, and the Future of Life. He and Malcolm talk about how this scientific revolution is bigger than many that came before it, about the promise of heritable vaccines for endangered species, and about how a smallpox infection could genuinely have wiped out New York in 1947. Also, we share a portion of Higher Animals' first, thrilling chapter. To purchase your own, complete copy of Michael Specter's Higher Animals, visit Pushkin.fm.
4/6/2023
34:05
Started From The Bottom with Justin Richmond
Today, we dig into the fascinating life of someone Malcolm knows very well: fellow Pushkin host Justin Richmond. Malcolm and Justin talk about being the product of biracial marriages, surviving racist bullies, and Justin's chance dinner with a megastar that changed his life.
Justin created his newest show, Started from the Bottom, to talk with successful people who grew up as outsiders about how they made it against the odds. Origin stories of mostly men and women of color and brilliant people who others counted out. How they climbed their way up the ladder, and the obstacles they overcame along the way.
If you'd like to keep up with the most recent news from this and other Pushkin podcasts, be sure to sign up for our email list at Pushkin.fm.
3/16/2023
43:31
Rodents and Red Wine with Maria Konnikova
Author, psychologist and professional poker player Maria Konnikova joins the show as Revisionist History's first ombudsman. Maria advocates for the audience, reading letters from listeners and challenging Malcolm on matters great and small. They discuss how iodized salt is changing lives, the ethics of the Minnesota starvation experiments, and the ever-changing guidance around drinking alcohol. If you'd like to keep up with the most recent news from this and other Pushkin podcasts, be sure to sign up for our email list at Pushkin.fm.
