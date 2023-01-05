A Way with Words - language, linguistics, and callers from all over

What do you call a long sandwich filled with lots of ingredients? Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, a grinder, or something else entirely depends on where you're from. And: Martha's visit to an Alaskan reindeer ranch reveals why you really do hear click, click, click when reindeer walk, and how these elegant animals got their name. Plus, if it's time to dodo your baby, what will you need to do next? Also, whippersnapper, rangiferine, side saddle gift, a quiz about missing links, gatsby, spuckie, Garibaldi, haint blue, take the cake, Zep, yampy, defulgaty and cafugelty, and the polite riposte More tea, vicar?
