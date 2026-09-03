Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
35 episodes
- What if grief isn’t something to fix but something to understand? In this episode, psychotherapist Megan Devine breaks down the truth about loss, why we’re so uncomfortable with it, and how our culture gets grief completely wrong. From the myth of “moving on” to the pressure to feel better on a timeline, this conversation challenges everything we think we know about healing. Steve and Megan explore how trying to control or minimize grief often makes things worse. Megan offers a more honest, practical way to live with loss, support others, and stop judging ourselves for how we feel.
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** if you like this episode, then check out these **
What is Dying with Nurse Julie https://youtu.be/DXMdWpFTNhY
Preparing for the End with Alua Arthur https://youtu.be/vUh2qoNjhkQ
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Alive with Steve Burns - Season One Episode 27 | Megan Devine
Instagram: @alivewithsteveburns
TikTok: @alivewithsteveburns
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There are a thousand podcasts you can listen to. This one listens back.
Alive with Steve Burns continues the conversation you began all those years ago. Back then it was letters and numbers and graham crackers. Now it’s death, sex, taxes, and all the big, messy questions of being alive. Why does money stress us out? Is the American dream dead? What’s the future of truth?
Each week, a new guest drops by Steve’s window for a genuine and respectful dialogue between two people just trying to figure it out, together.
Funny, tender, and just a little weird, this show invites you to sit down and think with Steve once again and wonder… what it really means to be Alive.
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You are not alone. You are cared for. If you need someone to listen:
National Suicide and Crisis Hotline: https://988lifeline.org/
NAMI Helpline: https://www.nami.org/nami-helpline/
Crisis Text Line: https://www.crisistextline.org/
Keywords: grief, loss, dealing with grief, coping with loss, grief support, grief advice, grief healing, stages of grief, grief recovery, emotional healing, mental health, trauma, bereavement, mourning, loss of a loved one, complicated grief, prolonged grief, grief myths, grief misconceptions, moving on from grief, grief and relationships, grief and life changes, personal growth, emotional resilience, psychology, therapy, Megan Devine, grief expert, understanding grief, living with loss, Steve Burns, Blues Clues
Watch full episodes of Alive on YouTube.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.
If you haven’t yet, now is a great time to subscribe to Lemonada Premium. You’ll get ad-free episodes and bonus content from Steve. Just hit the 'subscribe' button on Apple Podcasts, or, for all other podcast apps head to lemonadapremium.com to subscribe.
Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors
- Blake Mycoskie opens up about building TOMS Shoes, chasing success, and still feeling empty. He unpacks the hidden cost of validation, the crash that followed, and how he’s redefining purpose, connection, and what it actually means to feel like enough.
Together, Steve and Blake dig into the quiet pressure of chasing validation, how identity gets tangled up in achievement, and the crash that can follow when external rewards stop delivering. Blake talks candidly about the crushing toll it took on his mental health, and his long path to finding a greater sense of inner peace.
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** if you like this episode, then check out these **
Rainn Wilson on Faith https://youtu.be/8Vid5ZHaBlg
Depression with Jessi Gold https://youtu.be/U4KGIjd9LY0
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Exclusive Offers For Our Listeners:
Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/alive with code “alive”.
Sign up and get 10% off at betterhelp.com/stevealive.
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Alive with Steve Burns - Season One Episode 26 | Blake Mycoskie
Instagram: @alivewithsteveburns
TikTok: @alivewithsteveburns
---------------------------------------------------------------------
There are a thousand podcasts you can listen to. This one listens back.
Alive with Steve Burns continues the conversation you began all those years ago. Back then it was letters and numbers and graham crackers. Now it’s death, sex, taxes, and all the big, messy questions of being alive. Why does money stress us out? Is the American dream dead? What’s the future of truth?
Each week, a new guest drops by Steve’s window for a genuine and respectful dialogue between two people just trying to figure it out, together.
Funny, tender, and just a little weird, this show invites you to sit down and think with Steve once again and wonder… what it really means to be Alive.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
You are not alone. You are cared for. If you need someone to listen:
National Suicide and Crisis Hotline: https://988lifeline.org/
NAMI Helpline: https://www.nami.org/nami-helpline/
Crisis Text Line: https://www.crisistextline.org/
Keywords: Blake Mycoskie, TOMS Shoes, entrepreneurship, startup founder, purpose-driven business, feeling enough, depression, success vs fulfillment, identity and success, burnout, mental health, imposter syndrome, validation, meaning and purpose, redefining success, personal growth, self-worth, authenticity, life after success, finding purpose in life, feel fulfilled, Steve Burns, Blues Clues
#BlakeMycoskie #Entrepreneurship #MentalHealth #Success #Purpose
Watch full episodes of Alive on YouTube.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.
If you haven’t yet, now is a great time to subscribe to Lemonada Premium. You’ll get ad-free episodes and bonus content from Steve. Just hit the 'subscribe' button on Apple Podcasts, or, for all other podcast apps head to lemonadapremium.com to subscribe.
Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors
- Steve sits down with media psychology expert Rebecca Tukachinsky Forster to break down parasocial relationships, the one-sided connections we form with TV hosts, creators, and public figures. From childhood TV to social media, they explore why these connections feel real and how easily we trust them.
They also look at how these connections can comfort, teach, and even help us feel less alone – and where they can drift into unrealistic expectations. Along the way, Steve turns the lens on himself, asking what it really means to build a relationship through a screen.
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** if you like this episode, then check out these **
Why Everyone is Choosing to Stay Single - with Eric Klinenberg https://youtu.be/V3_3xYpS108
Depression - with Jessi Gold https://youtu.be/U4KGIjd9LY0
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Exclusive Offers For Our Listeners:
Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/alive with code alive.
You can try ZipRecruiter FOR FREE at ziprecruiter.com/alive
Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial today at shopify.com/alive
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Alive with Steve Burns - Season One Episode 25 | Rebecca Tukachinsky Forster
Instagram: @alivewithsteveburns
TikTok: @alivewithsteveburns
---------------------------------------------------------------------
There are a thousand podcasts you can listen to. This one listens back.
Alive with Steve Burns continues the conversation you began all those years ago. Back then it was letters and numbers and graham crackers. Now it’s death, sex, taxes, and all the big, messy questions of being alive. Why does money stress us out? Is the American dream dead? What’s the future of truth?
Each week, a new guest drops by Steve’s window for a genuine and respectful dialogue between two people just trying to figure it out, together.
Funny, tender, and just a little weird, this show invites you to sit down and think with Steve once again and wonder… what it really means to be Alive.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
You are not alone. You are cared for. If you need someone to listen:
National Suicide and Crisis Hotline: https://988lifeline.org/
NAMI Helpline: https://www.nami.org/nami-helpline/
Crisis Text Line: https://www.crisistextline.org/
Keywords: parasocial relationships, media psychology, why we feel connected to celebrities, loneliness and social media, emotional connection psychology, storytelling and persuasion, steve burns podcast
Watch full episodes of Alive on YouTube.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.
If you haven’t yet, now is a great time to subscribe to Lemonada Premium. You’ll get ad-free episodes and bonus content from Steve. Just hit the 'subscribe' button on Apple Podcasts, or, for all other podcast apps head to lemonadapremium.com to subscribe.
Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Steve sits down with media psychology expert Rebecca Tukachinsky Forster to break down parasocial relationships, the one-sided connections we form with TV hosts, creators, and public figures. From childhood TV to social media, they explore why these connections feel real and how easily we trust them.
They also look at how these connections can comfort, teach, and even help us feel less alone – and where they can drift into unrealistic expectations. Along the way, Steve turns the lens on himself, asking what it really means to build a relationship through a screen.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
** if you like this episode, then check out these **
Why Everyone is Choosing to Stay Single - with Eric Klinenberg https://youtu.be/V3_3xYpS108
Depression - with Jessi Gold https://youtu.be/U4KGIjd9LY0
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Exclusive Offers For Our Listeners:
Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/alive with code alive.
You can try ZipRecruiter FOR FREE at ziprecruiter.com/alive
Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial today at shopify.com/alive
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Alive with Steve Burns - Season One Episode 25 | Rebecca Tukachinsky Forster
Instagram: @alivewithsteveburns
TikTok: @alivewithsteveburns
---------------------------------------------------------------------
There are a thousand podcasts you can listen to. This one listens back.
Alive with Steve Burns continues the conversation you began all those years ago. Back then it was letters and numbers and graham crackers. Now it’s death, sex, taxes, and all the big, messy questions of being alive. Why does money stress us out? Is the American dream dead? What’s the future of truth?
Each week, a new guest drops by Steve’s window for a genuine and respectful dialogue between two people just trying to figure it out, together.
Funny, tender, and just a little weird, this show invites you to sit down and think with Steve once again and wonder… what it really means to be Alive.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
You are not alone. You are cared for. If you need someone to listen:
National Suicide and Crisis Hotline: https://988lifeline.org/
NAMI Helpline: https://www.nami.org/nami-helpline/
Crisis Text Line: https://www.crisistextline.org/
Keywords: parasocial relationships, media psychology, why we feel connected to celebrities, loneliness and social media, emotional connection psychology, storytelling and persuasion, steve burns podcast
Watch full episodes of Alive on YouTube.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.
If you haven’t yet, now is a great time to subscribe to Lemonada Premium. You’ll get ad-free episodes and bonus content from Steve. Just hit the 'subscribe' button on Apple Podcasts, or, for all other podcast apps head to lemonadapremium.com to subscribe.
Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors
- Megan helps Steve approach the anxieties, fantasies, and obsessions we bring to our relationship with money.
Dr. Megan McCoy is an Assistant Professor at Kansas State University’s Department of Personal Financial Planning. Received her Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Science with an emphasis in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Georgia. She is also a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, an Accredited Financial Counselor®, and a Certified Financial Therapist-I™.
You can follow Steve Burns @steveburnsalive on Instagram.
Watch full episodes of Alive on YouTube.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.
If you haven’t yet, now is a great time to subscribe to Lemonada Premium. You’ll get ad-free episodes and bonus content from Steve. Just hit the 'subscribe' button on Apple Podcasts, or, for all other podcast apps head to lemonadapremium.com to subscribe.
Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Alive with Steve Burns
There are a thousand podcasts you can listen to. This one listens back. Alive with Steve Burns continues the conversation you began all those years ago. Back then it was letters and numbers and graham crackers. Now it’s death, sex, taxes, and all the big, messy questions of being alive. Why does money stress us out? Is the American dream dead? What’s the future of truth? Each week, a new guest drops by Steve’s window for a genuine and respectful dialogue between two people just trying to figure it out, together. Funny, tender, and just a little weird, this show invites you to sit down and think with Steve once again and wonder… what it really means to be Alive. Alive with Steve Burns premieres September 17. New episodes every Wednesday wherever you get podcasts, and full video at www.youtube.com/@AlivewithSteveBurnsPodcast website
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