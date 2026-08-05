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1032 episodes
- And that’s a wrap on Season 13.
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Ep. 475: Pete Davidson Back on the Market, Role Model & Dakota Johnson, Corey Gamble x the Hora, & More08/04/2026 | 43 mins.There’s a lot of random happenings this week. First, the new video of Pete Davidson & Sarah Jane Nader from Monday night. Also: Role Model’s new song featuring Dakota Johnson voicenotes, Kim in her dog mom era (?), Earle Meets World trailer + the video of Braxton identifying beauty products, Giuliana Rancic & Jerry O’Connell’s differing breakup stories, and more. There’s also a tangent about the concept of various Kardashian men doing the hora.
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- Emma and Isabel dedicate most of today’s episode to the season finale of The Valley before touching on RHOA, Next Gen NYC, and OC. Plus some discussion of Giuliana Rancic and Jerry O’Connell and Below Deck Med.
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- On today’s episode, Isabel & Emma sit down with reality TV legend, NYT best selling author, and podcast host, the one and only Stassi Schroeder. They get into the entire season of her new Hulu show House of Stassi, plus working with family, the BTS of making a show, and so much more.
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- Costa Rica Part 2 is here. This episode gives us the absolutely historic Kardashian moment of Khloé saying to Scott, ‘if you want to get your dick wet so bad, then get your f*cking dick wet,’ before throwing her water on him. Pure mf cinema.
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About Comments by Celebs
From the viral Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs comes the much awaited Comments By Celebs Podcast. Emma Diamond & Julie Kramer, the creative minds behind the account and self-proclaimed celeb experts, talk all things pop culture. Having a hard time keeping up with your favorite stars? They’re here to keep you informed. On Monday, Emma and Julie do a general pop-culture breakdown of everything that transpired in the last week. They come prepared with the facts, timelines, and analytical discussions - leaving you feeling like an expert. The second episode of the week is a ‘Kardashian Bonus Show,’ where Emma and Julie recap throwback and new episodes of KUWTK. The week’s last episode - dedicated to all things Bravo - is hosted by Emma and Isabel Greenberg, the third member of the CBC team. They break down any news in the Bravo world, as well as give detailed and analytical episode reactions. It’s your one stop shop for everything Bravo. Between the extensive research done for each episode and these women’s organic and close friendships, this is the perfect way to get completely caught up, while feeling like you’re hanging out with your friends.Podcast website
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