Costa Rica Part 2 is here. This episode gives us the absolutely historic Kardashian moment of Khloé saying to Scott, ‘if you want to get your dick wet so bad, then get your f*cking dick wet,’ before throwing her water on him. Pure mf cinema. ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs Codes: Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/comments with code comments Hellobatch.com/CBC and use code CBC at checkout for 30% off sitewide - applies to subscriptions too Quince.com/cbc for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/comments LolaBlankets.com and use code CBC to get 40% OFF your order See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

On today’s episode, Isabel & Emma sit down with reality TV legend, NYT best selling author, and podcast host, the one and only Stassi Schroeder. They get into the entire season of her new Hulu show House of Stassi, plus working with family, the BTS of making a show, and so much more. shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs http://bollandbranch.com/comments code COMMENTS for 15% off http://hellobatch.com/CBC code CBC http://quince.com/cbc for free shipping + 365 day returns http://shopify.com/comments for a free trial http://lolablankets.com code CBC for 40% off See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

There’s a lot of random happenings this week. First, the new video of Pete Davidson & Sarah Jane Nader from Monday night. Also: Role Model’s new song featuring Dakota Johnson voicenotes, Kim in her dog mom era (?), Earle Meets World trailer + the video of Braxton identifying beauty products, Giuliana Rancic & Jerry O’Connell’s differing breakup stories, and more. There’s also a tangent about the concept of various Kardashian men doing the hora. ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbmlNFWOp9J/ https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8njVjXC/ https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbEsMekRbj6/?igsh=cWcxOTQwNm5hZGpi https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dbay7IGDSvI/?igsh=bnYyOXFtODJ1YWRj Polymarket is now available in the U.S. App Store. Download the app and use code CBC to get $20 to trade when you make a qualifying $10 deposit Learn more at Starbucks.com/partners Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/comments For a limited time, our listeners get up to 25% off their entire order, just head to www.cowboycolostrum.com/cbc and use code CBC at checkout. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

And that’s a wrap on Season 13. ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs Polymarket is now available in the U.S. App Store. Download the app and use code CBC to get $20 to trade when you make a qualifying $10 deposit Learn more at Starbucks.com/partners Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/comments For a limited time, our listeners get up to 25% off their entire order, just head to www.cowboycolostrum.com/cbc and use code CBC at checkout. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Comments by Celebs

About Comments by Celebs

About Comments by Celebs

From the viral Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs comes the much awaited Comments By Celebs Podcast. Emma Diamond & Julie Kramer, the creative minds behind the account and self-proclaimed celeb experts, talk all things pop culture. Having a hard time keeping up with your favorite stars? They’re here to keep you informed. On Monday, Emma and Julie do a general pop-culture breakdown of everything that transpired in the last week. They come prepared with the facts, timelines, and analytical discussions - leaving you feeling like an expert. The second episode of the week is a ‘Kardashian Bonus Show,’ where Emma and Julie recap throwback and new episodes of KUWTK. The week’s last episode - dedicated to all things Bravo - is hosted by Emma and Isabel Greenberg, the third member of the CBC team. They break down any news in the Bravo world, as well as give detailed and analytical episode reactions. It’s your one stop shop for everything Bravo. Between the extensive research done for each episode and these women’s organic and close friendships, this is the perfect way to get completely caught up, while feeling like you’re hanging out with your friends.