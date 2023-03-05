Emma and Julie begin with a brief Met Gala recap - red carpet, must-see moments, potential interactions, and of course the Kim & Pete (and Usher lmao) of it all. Kim & Pete: https://www.instagram.com/p/CruaWJmL0J7/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= A$AP & Rihanna: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRwmMnxF/ https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRwmLHsS/ Emma Chamberlain x The Jenners: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRwm5UyG/ Kylie/TC at JPG show: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRwuSQY1/ They then get into the Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell speculation, fueled by their palpable chemistry, and further ignited by his breakup with ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris. Sydney/Glen red carpet video: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRwmMHBY/ The Kardashian recap includes Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage’s Vegas wedding officiated by Kim, Kim & her crew at Usher twice, and more. Kim wedding post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CrrWOLrOhEy/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Kimora x Usher: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRwmmj7r/ Highlighted Black-Owned Business: Recreational Habits instagram.com/recreationalhabits recreationalhabits.com Codes: Aura Frames - auraframes.com code: CBC Babbel - babbel.com code: CBC Zocdoc - zocdoc.com/CBC To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Emma and Isabel devote most of this week's episode to Vanderpump Rules (surprise surprise.) They break down the newly released trailer for the highly anticipated season finale, plus this week's episode where once again, all roads lead to Tom and Raquel. They then touch on Summer House (Danielle's mounting anxiety around Carl and Lindsay's engagement) and the RHONJ fourth wall break.

Emma and surprise guest Isabel begin with the shocking news that Kim and Kroy Biermann have filed for divorce, amid financial struggles. They process this in real time, and speculate as to what else could really be going on here. Emma and Julie then discuss the romance rumors between Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy. They do an extensive timeline breakdown, ending with the most recent paparazzi photos of the two in Nashville. Then, Gwyneth's comments re: Ben Affleck on CHD, Nelly and Ashanti reuniting, and a brief Kardashian recap. Taylor/Matty paparazzi pics: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12057353/Taylor-Swift-Matty-Healy-pictured-TIME-arrive-apartment.html Tweet mentioned: https://twitter.com/h3xenbrenner2/status/1644843444450238464?s=46&t=_BmgubiRnG4eh3uhxKHx9w Jlo's mom: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRKFjsAn/ Highlighted Black-Owned Business: Kingsley Instagram.com/k.nglsey K.nglsey.com

Tensions are still high in The Gansevoort this week. Kris has left Kim in New York to finish his training in Minnesota, while Scott is nowhere to be found. Kourtney and Khloé take Mason to The Disicks for the weekend, where Scott & Jonathan ultimately end up meeting them. Khloé mediates Scott & Kourtney's argument, with little success. Kim - grasping at straws to save her marriage - ditches the Hamptons for Minnesota. Shit hits the fan between her and Kris, as their inability to agree on a living situation only further stresses their relationship. Lots to discuss here.

*Recorded pre VPR reunion trailer, we'll be back to discuss it next week!* Isabel and Emma begin with some important notes from Lala's podcast that provided some necessary context to the viewing experience. Lala Podcast Episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-one-where-it-wasnt-re-edited-until-it-was/id1494722390?i=1000612448085 They then break down this week's used-to-be finale of Vanderpump Rules and just the extreme chaos of it all - Katie vs Raquel, Sandoval, Raquel and Ariana's WILD convo, and more. Next, analyzing this week's Summer House, where they watch Danielle's behavior at Lindsay and Carl's engagement celebration (and of course, Sam and Kory continuing to be so hot.) They also touch on the Atlanta premiere and the Catania family in Jersey.

From the viral Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs comes the much awaited Comments By Celebs Podcast. Emma Diamond & Julie Kramer, the creative minds behind the account and self-proclaimed celeb experts, talk all things pop culture. Having a hard time keeping up with your favorite stars? They’re here to keep you informed. On Monday, Emma and Julie do a general pop-culture breakdown of everything that transpired in the last week. They come prepared with the facts, timelines, and analytical discussions - leaving you feeling like an expert. The second episode of the week is a ‘Kardashian Bonus Show,’ where Emma and Julie recap throwback and new episodes of KUWTK. The week’s last episode - dedicated to all things Bravo - is hosted by Emma and Isabel Greenberg, the third member of the CBC team. They break down any news in the Bravo world, as well as give detailed and analytical episode reactions. It’s your one stop shop for everything Bravo. Between the extensive research done for each episode and these women’s organic and close friendships, this is the perfect way to get completely caught up, while feeling like you’re hanging out with your friends.