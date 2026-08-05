Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsComments by Celebs
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Comments by Celebs
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Comments by Celebs

Dear Media
NewsSociety & Culture
Comments by Celebs
Latest episode

1032 episodes

  • Comments by Celebs

    KUWTK S13 Finale

    08/05/2026 | 51 mins.
    And that’s a wrap on Season 13.

    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs

    Polymarket is now available in the U.S. App Store. Download the app and use code CBC to get $20 to trade when you make a qualifying $10 deposit
    Learn more at Starbucks.com/partners
    Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/comments
    For a limited time, our listeners get up to 25% off their entire order, just head to www.cowboycolostrum.com/cbc and use code CBC at checkout.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Comments by Celebs

    Ep. 475: Pete Davidson Back on the Market, Role Model & Dakota Johnson, Corey Gamble x the Hora, & More

    08/04/2026 | 43 mins.
    There’s a lot of random happenings this week. First, the new video of Pete Davidson & Sarah Jane Nader from Monday night. Also: Role Model’s new song featuring Dakota Johnson voicenotes, Kim in her dog mom era (?), Earle Meets World trailer + the video of Braxton identifying beauty products, Giuliana Rancic & Jerry O’Connell’s differing breakup stories, and more. There’s also a tangent about the concept of various Kardashian men doing the hora.

    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs

    https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbmlNFWOp9J/
    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8njVjXC/
    https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbEsMekRbj6/?igsh=cWcxOTQwNm5hZGpi
    https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dbay7IGDSvI/?igsh=bnYyOXFtODJ1YWRj

    Polymarket is now available in the U.S. App Store. Download the app and use code CBC to get $20 to trade when you make a qualifying $10 deposit

    Learn more at Starbucks.com/partners

    Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/comments

    For a limited time, our listeners get up to 25% off their entire order, just head to www.cowboycolostrum.com/cbc and use code CBC at checkout.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Comments by Celebs

    BRAVO: The Valley Finale, Drew’s Horse, Next Gen, & More.

    07/31/2026 | 56 mins.
    Emma and Isabel dedicate most of today’s episode to the season finale of The Valley before touching on RHOA, Next Gen NYC, and OC. Plus some discussion of Giuliana Rancic and Jerry O’Connell and Below Deck Med.

    shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs
    http://bollandbranch.com/comments code COMMENTS for 15% off
    http://hellobatch.com/CBC code CBC
    http://quince.com/cbc for free shipping + 365 day returns
    http://shopify.com/comments for a free trial
    http://lolablankets.com code CBC for 40% off
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Comments by Celebs

    STASSI SCHROEDER

    07/30/2026 | 43 mins.
    On today’s episode, Isabel & Emma sit down with reality TV legend, NYT best selling author, and podcast host, the one and only Stassi Schroeder. They get into the entire season of her new Hulu show House of Stassi, plus working with family, the BTS of making a show, and so much more.

    shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs

    http://bollandbranch.com/comments code COMMENTS for 15% off

    http://hellobatch.com/CBC code CBC

    http://quince.com/cbc for free shipping + 365 day returns

    http://shopify.com/comments for a free trial

    http://lolablankets.com code CBC for 40% off
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Comments by Celebs

    KUWTK S13 Ep 10 Recap

    07/30/2026 | 47 mins.
    Costa Rica Part 2 is here. This episode gives us the absolutely historic Kardashian moment of Khloé saying to Scott, ‘if you want to get your dick wet so bad, then get your f*cking dick wet,’ before throwing her water on him. Pure mf cinema.

    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/shop/commentsbycelebs

    Codes:

    Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/comments with code comments

    Hellobatch.com/CBC and use code CBC at checkout for 30% off sitewide - applies to subscriptions too

    Quince.com/cbc for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns

    Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/comments

    LolaBlankets.com and use code CBC to get 40% OFF your order
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About Comments by Celebs
From the viral Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs comes the much awaited Comments By Celebs Podcast. Emma Diamond & Julie Kramer, the creative minds behind the account and self-proclaimed celeb experts, talk all things pop culture. Having a hard time keeping up with your favorite stars? They’re here to keep you informed. On Monday, Emma and Julie do a general pop-culture breakdown of everything that transpired in the last week. They come prepared with the facts, timelines, and analytical discussions - leaving you feeling like an expert. The second episode of the week is a ‘Kardashian Bonus Show,’ where Emma and Julie recap throwback and new episodes of KUWTK. The week’s last episode - dedicated to all things Bravo - is hosted by Emma and Isabel Greenberg, the third member of the CBC team. They break down any news in the Bravo world, as well as give detailed and analytical episode reactions. It’s your one stop shop for everything Bravo. Between the extensive research done for each episode and these women’s organic and close friendships, this is the perfect way to get completely caught up, while feeling like you’re hanging out with your friends.
Podcast website
NewsSociety & Culture

Listen to Comments by Celebs, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Comments by Celebs: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:44:00 AM
A company fromMADSACK