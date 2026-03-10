Open app
Ibiza - The Reset Rebel
    221: The Reset Rebel Meets multi-disciplinary artist Harris Elliot O.B.E

    03/10/2026 | 32 mins.
    In today´s episode, Jo Youle meets a London based multi-disciplinary artist and cultural curator who alchemises beauty and counter culture into narratives.
    Harris Elliott O.B.E. uses visual poetry that anchors us into new concepts and environments with a playful and disruptive elegance.
    Fo more info on podcast courses with Jo, head to her website.
    220: The Reset Rebel meets Do Something for Nothing´s founder Joshua Coombes

    03/03/2026 | 38 mins.
    This week on The Reset Rebel, Jo Youle meets Joshua Coombes, founder of the global movement Do Something For Nothing.
    What began as a simple act — offering free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness — evolved into an international initiative rooted in dignity, human connection and small, powerful acts of kindness.
    In this deeply human conversation, Joshua shares:

    How a single haircut sparked a global movement

    The psychology of kindness and visibility

    Why connection matters more than charity

    What he’s learned from conversations on the street

    How small actions can ripple far beyond what we imagine

    We talk about ego, vulnerability, purpose — and what it really means to “help” someone without expecting anything in return.
    This episode is not about saviourism. It’s about presence and about remembering that dignity is universal.
    Enjoyed this episode and want to make your own podcast? Get in touch with Jo and take one of her online trainings, next course starting April 04:
    219: The Reset Rebel meets translator Dan Cohen

    02/24/2026 | 43 mins.
    This week on The Reset Rebel, Jo Youle sits down with island translator Dan Cohen, a man who has quietly helped bridge cultures on Ibiza for decades.
    From translating books and ideas across languages, to interpreting the subtleties of island life itself, Dan shares what it really means to live between worlds — linguistically, culturally and personally.
    In this chat we explore:

    How language shapes identity

    The art (and responsibility) of translation

    What Ibiza looks like through a translator’s lens

    Why words matter more than ever in a divided world

    The hidden stories behind bringing books to life in another language

    Dan also reflects on his TEDx experience and what it means to speak publicly about ideas that connect rather than divide.
    This episode is for anyone fascinated by language, culture, storytelling — and the quiet power of those who help us understand one another.
    For podcast courses, head to our website :
    217: Isobel Bruce

    02/17/2026 | 43 mins.
    218: The Reset Rebel meets campaigner and storyteller Isobel

    02/17/2026 | 43 mins.
    In today’s episode Jo Youle meets the headline act of TEDx Ibiza, Isobel Bruce.
    We team up with OpenLab for today’s show to hear from the London based storyteller and campaigner.
    She has spent her career driving initiatives that tap into culture as a powerful force for narrative change, working across issue spaces from climate and health to refugee rights, democracy and gender based violence.
    For podcast Trainings with our podcast host, Jo, head to our website :
    https://www.resetrebelproductions.com/podcast-training/

About Ibiza - The Reset Rebel

Ibiza is notorious for attracting the ones  looking to forge a new path in life. Some might call them rebellious. Carving out a new lifestyle and sharing it is what makes the community of the island come together.  Join journalist Jo Youle each week as she meets the islands rogues, rebels, rascals and those who really relish being on the white isle, enough to leave their mark. www.joyoule.co.uk
