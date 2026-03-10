This week on The Reset Rebel, Jo Youle meets Joshua Coombes, founder of the global movement Do Something For Nothing.

What began as a simple act — offering free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness — evolved into an international initiative rooted in dignity, human connection and small, powerful acts of kindness.

In this deeply human conversation, Joshua shares:



How a single haircut sparked a global movement



The psychology of kindness and visibility



Why connection matters more than charity



What he’s learned from conversations on the street



How small actions can ripple far beyond what we imagine



We talk about ego, vulnerability, purpose — and what it really means to “help” someone without expecting anything in return.

This episode is not about saviourism. It’s about presence and about remembering that dignity is universal.

