PFT Commenter joins The Wonton Don and Uncle Chaps to Drop A Pin in Ecuador. They talk about the unique wildlife in Ecuador, from the famous Galápagos tortoises to blue-footed boobies. PFT shares stories about about his two week trip. A look at how Ecuador was once home to ancient creatures and its ties to natural history. They dive into how it’s one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. A quick chat about Charles Darwin’s visit to the Galápagos Islands and how it inspired his famous theory of evolution. The show ends with a Getting Cultured Segment with Rico Bosco.
1:21:44
Chad: The Dead Heart of Africa Feat. Lee Abbamonte
In this episode of Drop A Pin, Donnie and Chaps dive into the incredible story of Lee Abbamonte, one of the world’s most adventurous travelers and among the youngest Americans to have visited every country on Earth. The conversation explores Lee’s background, from his early days of globetrotting to becoming a well-known travel expert and speaker. They discuss his craziest experiences, the challenges he faced, and the unique perspectives he’s gained from seeing every corner of the world.
To wrap up, Donnie and Chaps shift focus to Chad in Central Africa, breaking down the country’s complex history and current political climate. This segment provides insight into the regional struggles, international relations, and cultural resilience that shape Chad today.
1:24:41
I Hit Rock Bottom in Clemson, South Carolina
In this episode of Drop A Pin, The Wonton Don takes us on a wild ride through his post-college days and adventures near Clemson University—a time full of legendary tales, questionable decisions, and moments that could only happen in a small college town in the South. Donnie spills it all from late nights at Kung Fu Cantina, where the drinks were strong, the crowd rowdy, and to the county jail where community service hours were ordered.
With all the shenanigans, culture clashes, and unforgettable Clemson moments, Donnie’s stories paint a hilarious picture of life as an outsider through small business owner life in the South.
Join us as The Wonton Don relives the best—and most embarrassing—moments of his time near Clemson, and shares why the Kung Fu Cantina was the setting for some of his wildest, previously untold memories.
58:44
Bhutan Feat. KBNoSwag
In this week’s episode of Drop A Pin, Donnie Does and Uncle Chaps welcome special guest KB to dive into the lesser-known, incredibly unique Kingdom of Bhutan—a place KB is unusually passionate about. The episode opens with KB breaking down his fascination with Bhutan's quirky cultural landscape, giving us insight into his respect and curiosity for the country’s traditions and taboos.
First up on their cultural itinerary is Bhutan’s distinctive penis art. They explore the rich history behind Bhutan’s famous phallic symbols, which are painted on buildings across the country to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune. KB explains how this tradition isn’t simply shock value but a profound element of Bhutanese identity. The trio laughs about the country’s unapologetic openness toward something most cultures shy away from—yet KB maintains it’s the combination of humor and reverence that truly captures the spirit of Bhutan.
Next, they move into Bhutan’s Buddhist culture, diving into stories of monks known for their spiritual devotion, which sometimes incorporates unconventional methods like using genital symbolism to teach and provoke reflection. KB shares his deep respect for these monks who use spirituality in unique ways to foster compassion and self-awareness, balancing mysticism and humor in ways that genuinely surprise the hosts.
The history of Bhutan is another fascinating chapter in this episode. KB talks about how the country’s isolationism and policy of "Gross National Happiness" have shaped it into a sanctuary of cultural preservation. Donnie and Chaps chime in with questions about the country’s decision to open up to limited tourism only in recent decades, which KB points out is both a blessing and a challenge as Bhutan navigates modernity.
They circle back for a second round of penis art—this time, comparing it to other unexpected symbols worldwide. KB passionately describes how these symbols serve as a reminder that humor can blend seamlessly with reverence, making Bhutan a cultural gem unlike any other.
With a final round of odd Bhutanese facts, from yak milk tea to ancient fortresses, the trio leaves listeners with a newfound appreciation for this unique corner of the globe. KB’s enthusiasm proves infectious, making Bhutan’s eccentricities both laughable and lovable—a perfect blend for Drop A Pin fans who love traveling off the beaten path, if only in their imaginations.
00:00 Intro to Bhutan
9:45 - Fun Facts about Bhutan
18:00 - History and government structure
21:00 Gross National Happiness and Suicide
31:00 Harry Potter and Bhutan
35:00 Bhutan Penis Art
1:00:00 Getting Cultured with White Sox Dave
1:34:01
Oaxaca, Mexico - The home of magic mushrooms, shamans, and psychedelic wonders
In this episode of Drop A Pin, hosts The Wonton Don (Donnie Does) and Uncle Chaps take listeners on a vibrant journey through the culturally rich and mysterious Oaxaca, Mexico. Known as the land of 16 indigenous cultures, Oaxaca holds a unique place in the heart of Mexico with its deep-rooted traditions, mythical stories, and spiritual practices.
The episode highlights Oaxaca's stunning cultural diversity, from the ancient Zapotec civilization, known as the "Cloud People," to the vibrant indigenous festivals still celebrated today. Donnie and Chaps explore Monte Albán, one of the oldest cities in Mesoamerica, delving into theories of extraterrestrial contact sparked by the ancient carved stones.
Listeners will also be fascinated by tales of the mysterious giant stone heads of San Martín Tilcajete, unearthed by locals and believed to be relics of an ancient civilization. Spiritual seekers will appreciate the segment on Oaxaca’s connection to psychedelic mushrooms and the legacy of Mazatec shaman María Sabina, whose sacred ceremonies attract travelers from all over the world in search of transformative experiences.
00:00 Opening/Past experiences in Mexico
42:00 Interview with the Shaman Apprentice Jaret @soulofjaret
1:25:00 Donnie Does Mexican Wrestling
1:35:00 Getting Cultured Voicemails
