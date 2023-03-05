Has it been a minute since you heard a thought-provoking conversation about culture? Brittany Luse wants to help. Each week, she takes the things everyone's tal... More
Available Episodes
5 of 623
The best Met Gala looks and the messy legacy of Karl Lagerfeld
Yesterday was the first Monday in May, which meant we were inundated with pics of the Met Gala. The theme this year: Karl Lagerfeld, the late controversial fashion designer who led the house of Chanel for years. In this episode, host Brittany Luse sits down with fashion editor and journalist Marjon Carlos. They separate the winning looks from the losing ones, break down the Lagerfeld legacy and play a game of "Show Me The Receipts."
5/3/2023
23:37
Brittany goes to 'Couples Therapy;' Plus, why Hollywood might strike
A big strike might be coming to Hollywood. That's because the Writer's Guild of America - the union that protects screenwriters - is pushing back against what they see as unfair wages. NPR's Linda Holmes explains why we as viewers should care. Plus, Brittany talks with Dr. Orna Guralnik. Orna is the lead therapist on Showtime's docuseries Couples Therapy, and her and Brittany discuss how to bridge differences in relationships, how to maintain meaningful relationships, and why humans have the capacity to heal. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at [email protected]
4/28/2023
27:23
George Santos and the great American tradition of "self-making"
New York Congressman George Santos has been embroiled in controversy since the day he stepped into office in November. The New York Times and other publications have reported that much of the Republican lawmaker's alleged resume – from where he went to college to his supposed time at Goldman Sachs – cannot be backed up with evidence. In this episode, rather than dig into what is true or false, host Brittany Luse asks why someone would embellish their resume in the first place. Author Tara Isabella Burton says it all goes back to the uniquely American obsession with being "self-made."Burton's book, Self-Made: Curating our Identities from Da Vinci to the Kardashians is available for pre-order here.You can follow us on Twitter @ItsBeenAMin or email us at [email protected]
4/25/2023
21:52
The new conservative bent of rap media; plus, the sweetness of 'Somebody Somewhere'
While hip hop has a history of anti-establishment and progressive politics, hip hop media is taking an increasingly conservative turn. Host Brittany Luse is joined by Rolling Stone staff writer Andre Gee to discuss one of the most influential current stars of hip hop media — DJ Akademiks — and what his conservative provocations and visibility say about changes in the rap landscape. Later, Brittany chats with actor, producer, and cabaret singer Bridget Everett about season two of her show, Somebody Somewhere on HBO. They talk about the show's distinctive coming-of-middle-age narrative and what it means to build community in small town America. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at [email protected]
4/21/2023
37:02
Trina and her larger-than-life persona in hip-hop
From our friends at Louder Than a Riot, a look back at the origins of Miami's wildest rap icon, Trina Rockstar. Her vivacious vibes and ruthless bars helped flip the script on the double standard that women in the industry often faced. This episode looks at the unwritten rules that continue to shape hip-hop – specifically rule number four: "It ain't trickin' if you got it."
Has it been a minute since you heard a thought-provoking conversation about culture? Brittany Luse wants to help. Each week, she takes the things everyone's talking about and, in conversation with her favorite creators, tastemakers, and experts, gives you new ways to think about them. Beyond the obvious takes. Because culture doesn't happen by accident.
If you can't get enough, try It's Been a Minute Plus. Your subscription supports the show and unlocks a sponsor-free feed. Learn more at plus.npr.org/itsbeenaminute