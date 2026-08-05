The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

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186 episodes
- We’re officially on baby watch. 👶
At 37 weeks pregnant, we’re sharing our final pregnancy update before baby #3 arrives - from fake labor, nesting, and VBAC prep to the emotional reality of saying goodbye to our family of four. We also talk about why Abby feels “trauma bonded” to her OB, the surprising ways pregnancy has changed her, and what we’re most nervous (and excited) about as we prepare to meet our little guy.
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Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement, for the Sutton debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-sutton and for the Bancorp debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-bancorp. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block Inc. brand. Offers may not be affiliated with third party merchants.
Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6-12.
Cash App will pass through a portion of the interest paid on your savings balance held in an account for the benefit of Cash App customers at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To earn interest on your Cash App savings balance, you need to have sponsor approval. Exceptions may apply. Savings yield rate is subject to change. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Leesa: Go to https://leesa.com and use promo code UNPLANNED for 25% off select mattresses plus an extra $50 off, exclusive for listeners.
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Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
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https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast
Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504
Follow Matt & Abby:
Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby
Mascara is sold out! Thank you guys so much! Sign up here for updates on restock: https://www.biswell-beauty.com/
Chapters:
00:45 - Baby watch!
08:01 - Nesting
10:01 - Preparing our boys for baby
12:11 - Prodromal labor
16:05 - Pumping
19:31 - entering a new season
23:51 - Final ultrasound
28:52 - membrane sweep
32:57 - Baby moon date night
36:36 - Introducing our baby to our dog
41:57 - Contractions
43:29 - VBAC
46:30 - Labor
50:32 - Hypno-birthing
1:01:54 - Audience submitted questions
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Waiting ‘till marriage & raising 2 kids in a tiny home w/ Carson & Brielle Matranga07/29/2026 | 1h 47 mins.Zocdoc: Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/UNPLANNED #sponsored
Chilipad: Visit https://www.sleep.me/UNPLANNED to get up to $255 off your Chilipad 2.0 with code UNPLANNED, plus free shipping and a 30-day sleep trial for Unplanned Podcast listeners.
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Carson and Brielle Matranga may be known for raising their family in a tiny home, but behind the scenes their story is far more unexpected.
In this episode, they open up about moving in together as teenagers, growing up with addiction, breaking generational cycles, and navigating anxiety and parenthood. They also share what it's really like raising a family in 516 sq feet, and why they wouldn't change it for anything.
Brielle's IG: @breillematranga_
Carson's IG: @creator___
Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
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https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast
Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504
Follow Matt & Abby:
Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby
Mascara is sold out! Thank you guys so much! Sign up here for updates on restock: https://www.biswell-beauty.com/
Chapters:
03:31 - Going viral
9:45 - Dance background
12:37 - Growing up in Louisiana
20:45 - Our meet cute
25:27 - Moving in together at 15
38:17 - Growing up around drug addiction
44:18 - Waiting for marriage
46:30 - Anxiety after becoming a mom
49:44 - Building our own tiny home
54:11 - Living in a tiny home with 2 kids
58:28 - Transition from 1-2 kids
01:05:12 - Boundaries with family
01:13:24 - Questions from the audience
01:22:07 - Agree to Disagree
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- We’re officially in the final stretch before baby #3! In this end-of-pregnancy Q&A, we’re answering your questions about third trimester life --> from shaving while nine months pregnant to nesting, preschool emotions, and how we’re preparing for the transition from two kids to three.
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Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
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Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504
Follow Matt & Abby:
Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby
09:00 - Launching my own makeup company
23:09 - Hiring a doula
26:27 - Maternity leave
29:24 - Transition from 2 to 3
35:55 - Mom car
38:46 - Nesting
45:26 - Neighbors calling the cops on us
48:09 - Audience questions
50:49 - Living in Arizona
52:21 - Where have you lived the longest
55:55 - Dad bod
56:51 - Would you move back to Missouri
58:40 - Weekly date nights
01:01:59 - Preparing for baby #3
01:03:18 - Potty training
01:07:19 - Matt's trip to Turkey
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Co-parenting with an addict: divorce & raising a son w/ autism ft Laura Clery07/15/2026 | 1h 46 mins.TRIGGER WARNING:
Please note this episode contains themes of domestic violence, suicidal ideation, and drug use.
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Laura Clery has spent years making millions of people laugh, but behind the comedy was a deeply personal battle with addiction, betrayal, and rebuilding her life from the ground up.
In this episode, Laura opens up about her husband’s relapse, the end of their marriage, raising a son with autism, finding joy as a single mom, and why humor has remained her greatest survival tool through it all. She also shares the inspiration behind her new memoir, What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Hotter, and the lessons she’s learned about forgiveness, recovery, and starting over.
If you or someone you love has been affected by addiction, abuse, or mental health struggles, we hope this conversation reminds you that you’re not alone.
Laura's IG: @lauraclery
Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
https://www.instagram.com/unplanned__podcast/
https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast
Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504
Follow Matt & Abby:
Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby
Chapters:
03:14 - Raising a son with autism
12:20 - Becoming a NYTimes Best Selling Author
15:07 - Getting sober
25:19 - AA
30:26 - Being cheated on
47:06 - Finding meaning
53:48 - Divorce
56:32 - Sketch comedy with my ex
01:00:28 - CPS
01:12:34 - Coming to terms with abuse
01:14:25 - Moving on
01:17:01 - Audience questions
01:26:03 - Agree to Disagree
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- We’ve officially been together for 10 years! In this episode, we’re sharing stories from our first date, reacting to some of our most cringeworthy old videos, and discussing the relationship advice that’s actually stood the test of time (and the advice we’d never follow). Thanks for being part of the journey with us. 🤍
Today's episode is sponsored by Ladder, Square, Factor, and Cash App.
Ladder: If you have an iPhone, take a quick quiz at https://ladder.fit/UNPLANNED to get a free 7-day trial with no credit card required, plus $10 off your first month if you join.
Square: Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/unplanned ! #squarepod
Factor: Head tohttps://factormeals.com/unplanned50off and use code UNPLANNED50OFF to get 50% off and free daily greens per box with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026.
Cash App: Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/kssum24w #CashAppPod
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement, for the Sutton debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-sutton and for the Bancorp debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-bancorp. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block Inc. brand. Offers may not be affiliated with third party merchants.
Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6-12.
Cash App will pass through a portion of the interest paid on your savings balance held in an account for the benefit of Cash App customers at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To earn interest on your Cash App savings balance, you need to have sponsor approval. Exceptions may apply. Savings yield rate is subject to change. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Sign up here to be the first in the know! (Coming July 10th)
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Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
https://www.instagram.com/unplanned__podcast/
https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast
Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504
Follow Matt & Abby:
Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby
Chapters:
04:14 - 10 yrs together
08:44 - New launch! Big announcement!
19:36 - Relationship trivia
31:31 - Who said that?
39:25 - Best/Worst relationship advice
58:30 - What we've learned from a decade of love
01:02:13 - Make friends w/other married couples
01:02:13 - Prioritize your marriage after having kids
01:04:49 - Do not consider divorce for 2 yrs after having a baby
01:06:16 - You need humility
01:09:56 - Love people in their own love language
01:11:47 - Continue to date your spouse
01:14:01 - Choose your battles wisely
01:17:07 - It's okay to go to bed angry
01:17:48 - Don't keep score
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About The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby
“Unplanned” dives into genuine conversations surrounding relationships & family. The show is hosted by high school sweethearts Matt and Abby Howard, who live in Phoenix, AZ with their two boys.Podcast website
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