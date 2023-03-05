The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

My Parents on Me Dropping Out of College & Finding Out I Had a Tumor

Well, we did it! We finally had Matt's parents on the podcast and they already want to come back and record another episode. In this juicy episode, there are some embarrassing stories shared, we got interrupted by a tornado and talked about John and Teresa's experience of Matt having a tumor in his spine and how the felt about Matt leaving college to make TikToks! Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!