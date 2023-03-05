The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

Schedules? We don't know them…. Five-year plan? NOPE!
Available Episodes
5 of 14
Our Gender Reveal, Peeing My Pants & Deciding on a Name
IT'S A BOY! In this week's episode, we talk about our gender reveal party for our 2nd baby and about Abby's pregnancy thoughts and fears as she rapidly approaches the 3rd trimester. Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
5/3/2023
59:27
My Parents on Me Dropping Out of College & Finding Out I Had a Tumor
Well, we did it! We finally had Matt's parents on the podcast and they already want to come back and record another episode. In this juicy episode, there are some embarrassing stories shared, we got interrupted by a tornado and talked about John and Teresa's experience of Matt having a tumor in his spine and how the felt about Matt leaving college to make TikToks! Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
4/26/2023
1:12:51
Sleep Divorce, Fighting in Public & Boundaries for Childbirth
You guys asked... And we answered! In this week's episode, we changed up the format a bit and decided to do a little bit of an advice column. From talking about our recent sleep divorce to our opinions on including parents in fights and fighting in public as well as setting boundaries for childbirth, we covered a lot of advice. Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
4/19/2023
1:00:50
My Brother and Sister-in-law on Pregnancy, Business Failure & Embarrassing Childhood Memories
Another guest episode!! We sat down on our sectional and chatted together with Matt's brother Caleb and his wife Abigail. In this episode, we discussed their pregnancy experience so far, the closure of Abigail's business and Caleb revealed some embarrassing childhood memories. Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
4/12/2023
1:06:53
My Grandparents on Surviving Polio, How They Met & Life Without AC
We managed to somehow convince Abby's grandparents to join us on our sectional and share the stories from their lives. They told us what is was like growing up in a small town, how they met, life before modern luxuries and Terry's polio diagnosis as a child. Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!