The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

We’ve officially been together for 10 years! In this episode, we’re sharing stories from our first date, reacting to some of our most cringeworthy old videos, and discussing the relationship advice that’s actually stood the test of time (and the advice we’d never follow). Thanks for being part of the journey with us. 🤍



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Chapters:



04:14 - 10 yrs together



08:44 - New launch! Big announcement!



19:36 - Relationship trivia



31:31 - Who said that?



39:25 - Best/Worst relationship advice



58:30 - What we've learned from a decade of love



01:02:13 - Make friends w/other married couples



01:02:13 - Prioritize your marriage after having kids



01:04:49 - Do not consider divorce for 2 yrs after having a baby



01:06:16 - You need humility



01:09:56 - Love people in their own love language



01:11:47 - Continue to date your spouse



01:14:01 - Choose your battles wisely



01:17:07 - It's okay to go to bed angry



01:17:48 - Don't keep score

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