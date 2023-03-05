Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby in the App
Listen to The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

Podcast The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby
Podcast The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

Matt & Abby
add
Schedules? We don't know them…. Five-year plan? NOPE! New episodes EVERY Wednesday More
Society & Culture
Schedules? We don't know them…. Five-year plan? NOPE! New episodes EVERY Wednesday More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Our Gender Reveal, Peeing My Pants & Deciding on a Name
    IT'S A BOY! In this week's episode, we talk about our gender reveal party for our 2nd baby and about Abby's pregnancy thoughts and fears as she rapidly approaches the 3rd trimester. Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
    5/3/2023
    59:27
  • My Parents on Me Dropping Out of College & Finding Out I Had a Tumor
    Well, we did it! We finally had Matt's parents on the podcast and they already want to come back and record another episode. In this juicy episode, there are some embarrassing stories shared, we got interrupted by a tornado and talked about John and Teresa's experience of Matt having a tumor in his spine and how the felt about Matt leaving college to make TikToks! Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
    4/26/2023
    1:12:51
  • Sleep Divorce, Fighting in Public & Boundaries for Childbirth
    You guys asked... And we answered! In this week's episode, we changed up the format a bit and decided to do a little bit of an advice column. From talking about our recent sleep divorce to our opinions on including parents in fights and fighting in public as well as setting boundaries for childbirth, we covered a lot of advice. Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
    4/19/2023
    1:00:50
  • My Brother and Sister-in-law on Pregnancy, Business Failure & Embarrassing Childhood Memories
    Another guest episode!! We sat down on our sectional and chatted together with Matt's brother Caleb and his wife Abigail. In this episode, we discussed their pregnancy experience so far, the closure of Abigail's business and Caleb revealed some embarrassing childhood memories. Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
    4/12/2023
    1:06:53
  • My Grandparents on Surviving Polio, How They Met & Life Without AC
    We managed to somehow convince Abby's grandparents to join us on our sectional and share the stories from their lives. They told us what is was like growing up in a small town, how they met, life before modern luxuries and Terry's polio diagnosis as a child. Make sure to rate our podcast and leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!
    4/5/2023
    1:03:42

More Society & Culture podcasts

About The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

Schedules? We don't know them…. Five-year plan? NOPE! New episodes EVERY Wednesday
Podcast website

Listen to The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby, 4 The Record-Black Officer Perspectives and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby: Podcasts in Family