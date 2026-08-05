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The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

Matt & Abby | Daylight Media
Society & Culture
The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby
Latest episode

186 episodes

  • The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

    It's baby time!

    08/05/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    We’re officially on baby watch. 👶

    At 37 weeks pregnant, we’re sharing our final pregnancy update before baby #3 arrives - from fake labor, nesting, and VBAC prep to the emotional reality of saying goodbye to our family of four. We also talk about why Abby feels “trauma bonded” to her OB, the surprising ways pregnancy has changed her, and what we’re most nervous (and excited) about as we prepare to meet our little guy.

    Square: Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/unplanned! #squarepod
    Cash App:
    Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/kssum24w #CashAppPod
    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement, for the Sutton debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-sutton and for the Bancorp debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-bancorp. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block Inc. brand. Offers may not be affiliated with third party merchants.
    Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6-12.
    Cash App will pass through a portion of the interest paid on your savings balance held in an account for the benefit of Cash App customers at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To earn interest on your Cash App savings balance, you need to have sponsor approval. Exceptions may apply. Savings yield rate is subject to change. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
    Leesa: Go to https://leesa.com and use promo code UNPLANNED for 25% off select mattresses plus an extra $50 off, exclusive for listeners.
    Chilipad: Visit https://www.sleep.me/UNPLANNED to get up to $255 off your Chilipad 2.0 with code UNPLANNED, plus free shipping and a 30-day sleep trial.

    Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
    https://www.instagram.com/unplanned__podcast/
    https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast

    Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
    https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504

    Follow Matt & Abby:
    Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
    Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
    TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
    Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
    YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby

    Mascara is sold out! Thank you guys so much! Sign up here for updates on restock: https://www.biswell-beauty.com/

    Chapters:

    00:45 - Baby watch!

    08:01 - Nesting

    10:01 - Preparing our boys for baby

    12:11 - Prodromal labor

    16:05 - Pumping

    19:31 - entering a new season

    23:51 - Final ultrasound

    28:52 - membrane sweep

    32:57 - Baby moon date night

    36:36 - Introducing our baby to our dog

    41:57 - Contractions

    43:29 - VBAC

    46:30 - Labor

    50:32 - Hypno-birthing

    1:01:54 - Audience submitted questions
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

    Waiting ‘till marriage & raising 2 kids in a tiny home w/ Carson & Brielle Matranga

    07/29/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Zocdoc: Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/UNPLANNED #sponsored
    Chilipad: Visit https://www.sleep.me/UNPLANNED to get up to $255 off your Chilipad 2.0 with code UNPLANNED, plus free shipping and a 30-day sleep trial for Unplanned Podcast listeners.
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    Carson and Brielle Matranga may be known for raising their family in a tiny home, but behind the scenes their story is far more unexpected.

    In this episode, they open up about moving in together as teenagers, growing up with addiction, breaking generational cycles, and navigating anxiety and parenthood. They also share what it's really like raising a family in 516 sq feet, and why they wouldn't change it for anything.

    Brielle's IG: @breillematranga_
    Carson's IG: @creator___

    Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
    https://www.instagram.com/unplanned__podcast/
    https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast

    Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
    https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504

    Follow Matt & Abby:
    Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
    Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
    TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
    Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
    YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby

    Mascara is sold out! Thank you guys so much! Sign up here for updates on restock: https://www.biswell-beauty.com/

    Chapters:

    03:31 - Going viral
    9:45 - Dance background
    12:37 - Growing up in Louisiana
    20:45 - Our meet cute
    25:27 - Moving in together at 15
    38:17 - Growing up around drug addiction
    44:18 - Waiting for marriage
    46:30 - Anxiety after becoming a mom
    49:44 - Building our own tiny home
    54:11 - Living in a tiny home with 2 kids
    58:28 - Transition from 1-2 kids
    01:05:12 - Boundaries with family
    01:13:24 - Questions from the audience
    01:22:07 - Agree to Disagree
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

    End of pregnancy Q&A

    07/22/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    We’re officially in the final stretch before baby #3! In this end-of-pregnancy Q&A, we’re answering your questions about third trimester life --> from shaving while nine months pregnant to nesting, preschool emotions, and how we’re preparing for the transition from two kids to three.

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    Nutrafol: Get $10 off your first month's subscription and free shipping at https://nutrafol.com with promo code UNPLANNEDPOD.

    Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
    https://www.instagram.com/unplanned__podcast/
    https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast

    Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
    https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504

    Follow Matt & Abby:
    Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
    Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
    TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
    Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
    YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby

    09:00 - Launching my own makeup company
    23:09 - Hiring a doula
    26:27 - Maternity leave
    29:24 - Transition from 2 to 3
    35:55 - Mom car
    38:46 - Nesting
    45:26 - Neighbors calling the cops on us
    48:09 - Audience questions
    50:49 - Living in Arizona
    52:21 - Where have you lived the longest
    55:55 - Dad bod
    56:51 - Would you move back to Missouri
    58:40 - Weekly date nights
    01:01:59 - Preparing for baby #3
    01:03:18 - Potty training
    01:07:19 - Matt's trip to Turkey
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

    Co-parenting with an addict: divorce & raising a son w/ autism ft Laura Clery

    07/15/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    TRIGGER WARNING:

    Please note this episode contains themes of domestic violence, suicidal ideation, and drug use.

    Chilipad: Visit https://www.sleep.me/UNPLANNED to get up to $255 off your Chilipad 2.0 with code UNPLANNED, plus free shipping and a 30-day sleep trial for Unplanned Podcast listeners.

    Shopify: Start your free trial today https://shopify.com/unplanned

    Zocdoc: Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/UNPLANNED #sponsored

    Miracle Brand: Upgrade your sleep with Miracle Made! Go to https://trymiracle.com/unplanned and use the code UNPLANNED to claim your FREE 3 PIECE TOWEL SET and SAVE over 40% OFF.

    Laura Clery has spent years making millions of people laugh, but behind the comedy was a deeply personal battle with addiction, betrayal, and rebuilding her life from the ground up.

    In this episode, Laura opens up about her husband’s relapse, the end of their marriage, raising a son with autism, finding joy as a single mom, and why humor has remained her greatest survival tool through it all. She also shares the inspiration behind her new memoir, What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Hotter, and the lessons she’s learned about forgiveness, recovery, and starting over.

    If you or someone you love has been affected by addiction, abuse, or mental health struggles, we hope this conversation reminds you that you’re not alone.

    Laura's IG: @lauraclery

    Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
    https://www.instagram.com/unplanned__podcast/
    https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast

    Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
    https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504

    Follow Matt & Abby:
    Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
    Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
    TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
    Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
    YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby

    Chapters:
    03:14 - Raising a son with autism
    12:20 - Becoming a NYTimes Best Selling Author
    15:07 - Getting sober
    25:19 - AA
    30:26 - Being cheated on
    47:06 - Finding meaning
    53:48 - Divorce
    56:32 - Sketch comedy with my ex
    01:00:28 - CPS
    01:12:34 - Coming to terms with abuse
    01:14:25 - Moving on
    01:17:01 - Audience questions
    01:26:03 - Agree to Disagree
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby

    An honest conversation about marriage after a decade together

    07/08/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    We’ve officially been together for 10 years! In this episode, we’re sharing stories from our first date, reacting to some of our most cringeworthy old videos, and discussing the relationship advice that’s actually stood the test of time (and the advice we’d never follow). Thanks for being part of the journey with us. 🤍

    Today's episode is sponsored by Ladder, Square, Factor, and Cash App.
    Ladder: If you have an iPhone, take a quick quiz at https://ladder.fit/UNPLANNED to get a free 7-day trial with no credit card required, plus $10 off your first month if you join.
    Square: Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/unplanned ! #squarepod

    Factor: Head tohttps://factormeals.com/unplanned50off and use code UNPLANNED50OFF to get 50% off and free daily greens per box with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026.

    Cash App: Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/kssum24w #CashAppPod

    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement, for the Sutton debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-sutton and for the Bancorp debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-bancorp. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block Inc. brand. Offers may not be affiliated with third party merchants.

    Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6-12.

    Cash App will pass through a portion of the interest paid on your savings balance held in an account for the benefit of Cash App customers at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To earn interest on your Cash App savings balance, you need to have sponsor approval. Exceptions may apply. Savings yield rate is subject to change. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    Sign up here to be the first in the know! (Coming July 10th)
    biswell-beauty.com

    Follow The Unplanned Podcast:
    https://www.instagram.com/unplanned__podcast/
    https://www.tiktok.com/@unplanned_podcast

    Listen to the pod on Spotify/ Apple Podcasts:
    https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToDA4ufQuWuEgMq07zN6t

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-unplanned-podcast/id1669604504

    Follow Matt & Abby:
    Abby's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/abbyelizabethoward/
    Matt's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/_matt_howard_/
    TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@matt_and_abby
    Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/mattandabb
    YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@MattandAbby

    Chapters:

    04:14 - 10 yrs together

    08:44 - New launch! Big announcement!

    19:36 - Relationship trivia

    31:31 - Who said that?

    39:25 - Best/Worst relationship advice

    58:30 - What we've learned from a decade of love

    01:02:13 - Make friends w/other married couples

    01:02:13 - Prioritize your marriage after having kids

    01:04:49 - Do not consider divorce for 2 yrs after having a baby

    01:06:16 - You need humility

    01:09:56 - Love people in their own love language

    01:11:47 - Continue to date your spouse

    01:14:01 - Choose your battles wisely

    01:17:07 - It's okay to go to bed angry

    01:17:48 - Don't keep score
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby
“Unplanned” dives into genuine conversations surrounding relationships & family. The show is hosted by high school sweethearts Matt and Abby Howard, who live in Phoenix, AZ with their two boys.
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