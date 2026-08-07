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1044 episodes
- Hello Wholigans! On today's episode of Who's There, our weekly call-in show, we take your calls about Stella Lefty's surprising family, the state of Tia and Tamera's "feud," Rebecca Black's new musical era, Danielle Jonas's Wawa spon, and a whole lot more.
Call 619.WHO.THEM to leave questions, comments & concerns, and we may play your call on a future episode. Support us and get a ton of bonus content over on Patreon.com/WhoWeekly and preorder our upcoming book I WANT TO BE FAMOUS here!
- We're so back. You missed us, we missed you and therefore we're giving you a SUPERSIZED return ep because there was simply too much that happened while we were away to try & edit down to an hour.
Call 619.WHO.THEM to leave questions, comments & concerns, and we may play your call on a future episode. Support us and get a ton of bonus content over on Patreon.com/WhoWeekly and preorder our upcoming book I WANT TO BE FAMOUS here!
- Remember when John Stamos brought a giant Disney "D" that you could see from the sky? Or how no one could figure out who Seann Williams Scott was married to? Then you'll LOVE this throwback episode from 2019!
Miss us? Call 619.WHO.THEM to leave questions, comments & concerns, and we may play your call on a future episode. Support us and get a ton of bonus content over on Patreon.com/WhoWeekly. Buy Bobby's new novel WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY here, and preorder our upcoming book I WANT TO BE FAMOUS here! We'll see you in August!
- In today's Best Of episode, we're revisiting two of Timmy's favorite episodes: one from our first year, and one from our second. So get ready to revisit a time of bad microphones and good Whos, including Calum McSwiggan and Hilarie Burton!
Miss us? Call 619.WHO.THEM to leave questions, comments & concerns, and we may play your call on a future episode. Support us and get a ton of bonus content over on Patreon.com/WhoWeekly. Buy Bobby's new novel WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY here, and preorder our upcoming book I WANT TO BE FAMOUS here! We'll see you in August!
- In today's Best Of episode, we're revisiting a fan favorite episode chosen by our Patreon subscribers, so get ready to hear us learn about Ava Max and her asymmetrical wig in 2019!
Miss us? Call 619.WHO.THEM to leave questions, comments & concerns, and we may play your call on a future episode. Support us and get a ton of bonus content over on Patreon.com/WhoWeekly. Buy Bobby's new novel WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY here, and preorder our upcoming book I WANT TO BE FAMOUS here! We'll see you in August!
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About Who? Weekly
Each week, Bobby and Lindsey delve into the Whos and Thems of the pop culture landscape—bravely daring to ask (and then, answer) the question on all of our minds: “Who?” Through banter, deep dives, games and call-ins (619-WHO-THEM) every week we'll ill-WHO-minate more celebs you’re not quite sure about. If you’ve ever found yourself waiting in the grocery store checkout line, staring at the slew of gossip rags, asking yourself, “Who even are these people?!” then I guess this is the podcast for you. Join us.Podcast website
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