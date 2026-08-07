In today's Best Of episode, we're revisiting two of Timmy's favorite episodes: one from our first year, and one from our second. So get ready to revisit a time of bad microphones and good Whos, including Calum McSwiggan and Hilarie Burton!

Miss us? Call 619.WHO.THEM to leave questions, comments & concerns, and we may play your call on a future episode. Support us and get a ton of bonus content over on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon.com/WhoWeekly⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Buy Bobby's new novel WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and preorder our upcoming book I WANT TO BE FAMOUS ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! We'll see you in August!