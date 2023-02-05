Each week, Bobby and Lindsey delve into the Whos and Thems of the pop culture landscape—bravely daring to ask (and then, answer) the question on all of our mind... More
Joy Corrigan, Roselyn Sánchez & Kim Min Ah?
Welcome to another episode of Who? Weekly, where Dannielynn Birkhead's annual appearance at the Kentucky Derby is somehow more fascinating than anyone's appearance at the King's coronation. On today's episode, Bobby learns about the new series STARS ON MARS (as well as the fact that Tinashe will not actually be going to Mars) via a new one-time-only game "Are They Going to Mars," @Michael finally gets profiled in Variety, Jamie Chung masters the art of subtle brand promo, Roselyn Sánchez becomes the first person in history to share a particular thought, Joy Corrigan pumps gas in a thong, and Kim Min Ah announces she's... a sibling.
5/9/2023
59:54
Alton Mason, Fernando Alonso & Jesse Sullivan?
On today's Who's There, our weekly call-in show, we take all your calls about the Whos and Thems (and Slays) of the Met Gala. Did Rita and Taika win?! Did Anne blow her slay load?!? Why wasn't Julia Fox there?!??! Who is Bill Nighy?!?!?! Why did I recognize Alton Mason?!?!?! Moving on, we chat about Taylor Swift's alleged F1 racer boyfriend (and start a rumor that she's dating a door), learn about Tom Blyth (and catch up with Shailene Woodley), and congratulate Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago.
5/5/2023
1:05:02
Candice King, Janai Norman & Mike Sabath?
Who slayed more: the Met Gala or the White House Correspondent's Dinner? (We don't know, because we taped this episode YESTERDAY!) You can judge our very judgy Met Gala predictions, hear us breakdown the make up (and honestly, overall appeal) of Shawn Mendes' #smoothiesquad, Candice King's new YouTube career, the addition of 3 ICONS to King Charles' coronation celebration, Tish Cyrus' engagement to the guy from Prison Break, John Mulaney's dog(?) (RIP), Sydney Sweeney's CURRENT FIANCé(?) and GMA's Janai's Mystery Boyfriend........... Plus, Brooklyn and Nicola? Will they prove us wrong tomorrow/yesterday? Only time will/did tell.
5/2/2023
1:07:30
Miss Nikki Baby, Cory Kennedy & Alex Cooper?
BREAKING: Glen and Gigi Paris are O V E R – now that you're paying attention, what does that even mean? Today we're taking your calls and Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton signed some marriage papers 4real — despite our side-eyes and many, many questions. You wanna know why/how Miss Nikki Baby and her baller boyfriend ended up with People exclusive photos of their pregnancy. And you also wanna know why Don Lemon's Twitter statement looks like an email forward (maybe because... it is?) Meghan Trainor's podcast is giving (more), plus a fellow podcaster's engagement makes headlines — and her new fiancé has two(!) exes that might interest you. Plus, NYMAG's 'It Girl' issue has us wondering if/how It Girls go Them status and... Battleship.
4/28/2023
1:01:11
Lex Scott Davis, Ned Wolfgang Kelly & Octopusslover8?
BREAKING NEWS: Lauren Jauregui is the FACE of the anti-Elon Musk movement.
MORE BREAKING NEWS: Carrie Coon IS Anna Torv.
On today's episode of Who? Weekly, we check in with Tiffani Amber Thiessen's avocado tree, find out why Southwest Airlines kicked Savannah Chrisley off a Southwest Airlines flight, spend some time with besties Current Vice President Kamala Harris and Occasional Mother Ellie Goulding, listen to Meghan Trainor say "FUCK TEACHERS" to Trisha Paytas (while the latter is dressed *as* Meghan Trainor), meet Les Scott Davis as she does spon for Carefree, and find out who Hayley Atwell is marrying now that she's "~"~"~"~"bRoKeN uP WiTh"~"~"~"~" Tom Cruise. We also show you how the podcast would sound if we followed the T.H.I.N.K. rule.
