Welcome to Radio Rental: Rewind, where we go back in time to where it all started. Hang out with us as we play our favorite, scariest tapes from the archives... and also have some fun with the fans.



Today's topic: << Forest Creatures <<



Hosted by Producer Steven Perez and featuring the creator of Radio Rental, Payne Lindsey.



Watch on YouTube @RadioRentalUSA



And don’t worry… Radio Rental (our main store) will re-open this October.

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