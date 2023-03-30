Discover real-life horror stories, from bizarre crimes to paranormal activity. These true stories are set inside the fictional world of Radio Rental, an 80’s vi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 39
Episode 34
On today's tape...
>> Haunted Living << Our storyteller is actively living in a haunted house. What has she experienced and when will she leave?
4/28/2023
39:59
Episode 33
On today's tapes...
>> The Essay > Grassman << A group of friends go camping in the woods. They encounter someone, or something, stalking them.
4/21/2023
34:23
Episode 32
On today's tapes...
>> Where the Stars Stay > 6th Sense << A young boy creeps his family out with tales of his "imaginary friends."
4/14/2023
33:35
The Store Re-Opens April 14th
Are you ready for the return of Radio Rental? Terry Carnation is re-opening the store on Friday April 14th with all new tapes. Dying for more? Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ for the latest episode 1 week early and ad-free. Members also get exclusive scary stories throughout the year.
4/7/2023
2:58
High Strange - E1: The Pale Blue Dot
In his new limited series, Investigative podcast host, Payne Lindsey (Up and Vanished, Atlanta Monster), aims to separate fact from fiction when it comes to UFO sightings, and the strange happenings way up high. In the last few years, dozens of Navy pilots have come forward with video evidence of objects in the sky that defy our understanding of physics. The Pentagon has since confirmed the validity of these accounts and stated, “We don’t know what they are.” Attempting to break the stigma surrounding the topic of UFOs, Lindsey shines light on real-life coverups, and infamous cases, all while leaving the tinfoil hat at the door. Do you want to believe? From Tenderfoot TV in association with Cadence13, this is High Strange.
