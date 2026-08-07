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Radio Rental

Tenderfoot TV & Audacy
Society & Culture
Radio Rental
Latest episode

132 episodes

  • Radio Rental

    Rewind: Episode 03

    08/07/2026 | 30 mins.
    Welcome to Radio Rental: Rewind, where we go back in time to where it all started. Hang out with us as we play our favorite, scariest tapes from the archives... and also have some fun with the fans.

    Today's topic: << Forest Creatures <<

    Hosted by Producer Steven Perez and featuring the creator of Radio Rental, Payne Lindsey.

    Watch on YouTube @RadioRentalUSA

    And don’t worry… Radio Rental (our main store) will re-open this October.
    Want more Radio Rental?
    For early access and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at ⁠https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/⁠.
    Follow the show at @radiorental
    Visit the website at ⁠radiorentalusa.com
  • Radio Rental

    Rewind: Episode 02

    07/31/2026 | 33 mins.
    Welcome to Radio Rental: Rewind, where we go back in time to where it all started. Hang out with us as we play our favorite, scariest tapes from the archives... and also have some fun with the fans.

    Today's topic: << Creepy Camping <<

    Hosted by Producer Steven Perez and featuring the creator of Radio Rental, Payne Lindsey.

    Watch on YouTube @RadioRentalUSA

    And don’t worry… Radio Rental (our main store) will re-open this October.
    Want more Radio Rental?
    For early access and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at ⁠https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/⁠.
    Follow the show at @radiorental
    Visit the website at ⁠radiorentalusa.com
  • Radio Rental

    Rewind: Episode 01

    07/24/2026 | 35 mins.
    Welcome to Radio Rental: Rewind, where we go back in time to where it all started. Hang out with us as we play our favorite, scariest tapes from the archives... and also have some fun with the fans.

    Today's topic: << Scary Travels <<

    Hosted by Producer Steven Perez and featuring the creator of Radio Rental, Payne Lindsey.

    Watch on YouTube @RadioRentalUSA

    And don’t worry… Radio Rental (our main store) will re-open this October.

    Want more Radio Rental?
    For early access and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at ⁠https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/⁠.
    Follow the show at @radiorental
    Visit the website at ⁠radiorentalusa.com
  • Radio Rental

    Radio Rental Rewind - coming July 24th

    07/17/2026 | 0 mins.
    Same store. Different shelf. Let's rewind on July 24th.
  • Radio Rental

    Closing Time

    06/22/2026 | 0 mins.
    Radio Rental is closing its doors for now... but we'll be back soon...
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About Radio Rental
Discover real-life horror stories, from bizarre crimes to paranormal activity. These true stories are set inside the fictional world of Radio Rental, an 80's video rental shop. This imaginative, cult classic-inspired horror brand blurs the lines of reality, with cutting-edge documentary storytelling and a splash of comedy. From the mind of Payne Lindsey— this is Radio Rental.
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Society & Culture

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