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132 episodes
- Welcome to Radio Rental: Rewind, where we go back in time to where it all started. Hang out with us as we play our favorite, scariest tapes from the archives... and also have some fun with the fans.
Today's topic: << Forest Creatures <<
Hosted by Producer Steven Perez and featuring the creator of Radio Rental, Payne Lindsey.
Watch on YouTube @RadioRentalUSA
And don’t worry… Radio Rental (our main store) will re-open this October.
Want more Radio Rental?
For early access and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/.
Follow the show at @radiorental
Visit the website at radiorentalusa.com
- Welcome to Radio Rental: Rewind, where we go back in time to where it all started. Hang out with us as we play our favorite, scariest tapes from the archives... and also have some fun with the fans.
Today's topic: << Creepy Camping <<
Hosted by Producer Steven Perez and featuring the creator of Radio Rental, Payne Lindsey.
Watch on YouTube @RadioRentalUSA
And don’t worry… Radio Rental (our main store) will re-open this October.
Want more Radio Rental?
For early access and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/.
Follow the show at @radiorental
Visit the website at radiorentalusa.com
- Welcome to Radio Rental: Rewind, where we go back in time to where it all started. Hang out with us as we play our favorite, scariest tapes from the archives... and also have some fun with the fans.
Today's topic: << Scary Travels <<
Hosted by Producer Steven Perez and featuring the creator of Radio Rental, Payne Lindsey.
Watch on YouTube @RadioRentalUSA
And don’t worry… Radio Rental (our main store) will re-open this October.
Want more Radio Rental?
For early access and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/.
Follow the show at @radiorental
Visit the website at radiorentalusa.com
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About Radio Rental
Discover real-life horror stories, from bizarre crimes to paranormal activity. These true stories are set inside the fictional world of Radio Rental, an 80's video rental shop. This imaginative, cult classic-inspired horror brand blurs the lines of reality, with cutting-edge documentary storytelling and a splash of comedy. From the mind of Payne Lindsey— this is Radio Rental.Podcast website
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Radio Rental
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Radio Rental: Podcasts in Family