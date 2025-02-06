How to Move On When You Don't Want To ft. Madi Prewett Troutt

Have you ever been in a relationship that you knew wasn't right but didn't want to give up? In that moment it can be hard to get your head and your heart on the same page.In this episode, Madison Prewett Troutt shares the lessons she's learned from overcoming heart break and trusting God's "yes"s and "no"s in dating. Find answers for common questions such as "Can you stay friends with an ex?" and "How do you move on?"Connect with Christian or find her new book "Break Up with What Broke You" at ChristianBevere.com