Does God Select Your Spouse For You? ft. John Bevere
Here's a question that's been debated for a while! Just how much of selecting your spouse is free will vs. God led? For this topic I wanted to bring on a trusted voice, so I asked my father-in-love, John Bevere.What do you think about this prerogative? And how are you trusting/have seen God direct and speak to you through dating?Are you a single woman praying for your future husband and want community to come alongside you? Join us for the 4th Annual Galentines Virtual Event where we gather, dream, and laugh together on Feb. 14th!!
32:21
Why You Should Stop Dating to Find Love
Does dating today feel like a headache trying to figure out what stage your relationship is in or how long you should date? Even as Christians, we can get lost in the nuances of modern dating and find ourselves confused and frustrated. How can we get back to that old-school love? You know when courting was intentional and clear?Here's my suggestion: get rid of dating! Let me explain why....Be sure to listen and let me know what you're going to be doing differently in dating this year! Subscribe so you never miss an episode.
23:20
How to Move On When You Don't Want To ft. Madi Prewett Troutt
Have you ever been in a relationship that you knew wasn't right but didn't want to give up? In that moment it can be hard to get your head and your heart on the same page.In this episode, Madison Prewett Troutt shares the lessons she's learned from overcoming heart break and trusting God's "yes"s and "no"s in dating. Find answers for common questions such as "Can you stay friends with an ex?" and "How do you move on?"
37:06
5 Reasons People Regret Getting Married... And How to Avoid Them😳
This month Arden and I celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary! But as we celebrate our marriage, we know that not every couple makes it the distance. So why do people seperate or say they regret getting married?Perhaps there are thoughts and traps we can avoid that are designed to dismantle relationships. Even if you're not yet married, dive into this topic so you're better equipped to protect and enjoy your spouse and your commitment!
31:25
God, I'm Sick of Waiting For Your Promises
We may tire of hearing dating referred to as a "waiting period" but that's often what we feel in the in-between. This is one of those messy, challenging topics that if we can embrace it and learn from it will do exceedingly more in and for us than we can yet see. Our guest, Ebie Hepworth, shares her testimony and the powerful lessons and gifts that waiting in the hard seasons has given her. Whether you are waiting on your future spouse or have been believing for a miracle—there is a way to wait, or in some instances suffer, WELL.
Are you praying for your future husband? Have you written him letters? On the Dear Future Husband Podcast, we believe that marriage is a gift and an entrustment—that you can begin preparing and praying for your relationship NOW. Learn new ways to flourish as a single woman while covering your future (or current) relationship. Trust me, your future husband will thank you!!