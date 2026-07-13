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Love This Way!

Shaleea Venney
EducationHealth & Wellness
Love This Way!
Latest episode

145 episodes

  • Love This Way!

    Most People Think They're Being Accountable... They Aren't!

    07/13/2026 | 9 mins.
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    Everyone says they want accountability in a relationship.
    But I think most people misunderstand what it actually is.
    Accountability isn't saying,
    "Fine... I already admitted I was wrong."
    It isn't,
    "I already apologized."
    And it definitely isn't,
    "That wasn't my intention."
    Because admitting you hurt someone isn't the same as caring that you hurt them.
    Real accountability sounds different.
    It says,
    "Help me understand what that felt like for you."
    "I can see how my actions affected you."
    "I'm committed to making sure love looks different next time."
    Because confession tells your partner you know what you did.
    Accountability shows them you care what it did.
    And that difference has the power to heal relationships.
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  • Love This Way!

    Your Partner Can't Read the Story You're Telling Yourself

    07/05/2026 | 10 mins.
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    Your partner can't read the story you're telling yourself.
    And that might be one of the biggest reasons relationships struggle.
    They walk in the house quiet...
    You tell yourself they're upset with you.
    They forget something important...
    You tell yourself you don't matter.
    The event lasts a moment.
    The story can last for months.
    And here's the heartbreaking part...
    Your partner has no idea they're being judged by a story they never helped write.
    Healthy love isn't about becoming mind readers.
    It's about becoming translators.
    Instead of asking,
    "Why did you do that?"
    Start asking,
    "What might they be trying to tell me that they don't have words for?"
    And instead of assuming your partner knows what's in your heart...
    Tell them.
    Because sometimes...
    the relationship you've been praying for doesn't begin when your partner changes.
    It begins the moment the story changes.

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  • Love This Way!

    The Invisible Things Fathers Carry: The Fathers Nobody Checks On

    06/21/2026 | 11 mins.
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    Today isn't just Father's Day.
    Today is for the fathers nobody checks on.
    The ones who carry the weight of the world without telling anyone how heavy it feels.
    The men who lie awake wondering if they're doing enough.
    The fathers who cry in the car before walking into the house because their family needs them to be strong.
    The men who quietly sacrifice things their children may never know about.
    The fathers who stayed.
    The ones who kept showing up.
    I hope you know this today:
    We see you.
    We appreciate you.
    And whether you've heard it lately or not...
    What you're doing matters.
    Your children may never fully understand every sacrifice you made for them.
    But one day they will stand on the foundation you built.
    And generations will be different because you chose to stay.
    Happy Father's Day to the men who loved quietly, sacrificed daily, and kept showing up even when nobody was clapping.
    You are more than what you provide.
    You are deeply needed.
    And you are deeply loved
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  • Love This Way!

    Can You Love Me When It Hurts?

    06/14/2026 | 10 mins.
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    Most people ask:
    "Can you love me?"
    But the deeper question is:
    Can you love me when it hurts?
    Can you love me when you're disappointed in me?
    Can you love me when I'm struggling?
    Can you love me when I'm not showing up perfectly?
    Can you love me when life gets hard?
    Because anybody can love when everything feels good.
    The real test of love comes when hurt enters the relationship.
    When expectations aren't met.
    When mistakes happen.
    When stress takes over.
    When two imperfect people have to decide whether they're going to fight each other...
    or fight for each other.
    Some people don't stop loving when they're hurt.
    They stop acting loving.
    And that's where so many relationships lose their way.
    The goal isn't finding someone who will never disappoint you.
    You won't.
    The goal is finding someone who remembers you're human when you do.
    Because maybe the deepest form of love isn't being loved when you're at your best.
    Maybe it's being loved when life is hard...
    and someone still refuses to turn you into their enemy.
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  • Love This Way!

    The Best Parts of Love Are Actually Small

    06/07/2026 | 10 mins.
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    We spend so much time looking for the big moments in love...
    The proposal.
    The wedding.
    The grand gesture.
    The expensive gift.
    But if we're honest?
    The best parts of love are usually the smallest.
    Because real love isn't built in one extraordinary moment.
    It's built in a thousand ordinary ones.
    And one day, when you look back on the people who loved you well, you probably won't remember every gift they gave you.
    You'll remember how they made you feel.
    Seen.
    Known.
    Considered.
    Cherished.
    Maybe the best parts of love were never supposed to be the loudest.
    Maybe they were always the smallest.
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About Love This Way!
The Love This Way Podcast delivers honest, healing, and transformational conversations about modern relationships, emotional wellness, and self-worth. No gender wars or back and forth, just solid advice to help men and women to find and sustain healthy love. Because love is a journey and you need direction!
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