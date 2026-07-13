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Everyone says they want accountability in a relationship.
But I think most people misunderstand what it actually is.
Accountability isn't saying,
"Fine... I already admitted I was wrong."
It isn't,
"I already apologized."
And it definitely isn't,
"That wasn't my intention."
Because admitting you hurt someone isn't the same as caring that you hurt them.
Real accountability sounds different.
It says,
"Help me understand what that felt like for you."
"I can see how my actions affected you."
"I'm committed to making sure love looks different next time."
Because confession tells your partner you know what you did.
Accountability shows them you care what it did.
And that difference has the power to heal relationships.
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