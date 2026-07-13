Anne Karber takes on the highly polarizing issue of men participating in women's sports, passionately arguing against their inclusion due to significant biological differences. This episode delves into the societal implications and perceived unfairness that arise when male-assigned athletes compete in female categories. Karber challenges the notion that ignoring biological reality serves the best interests of women's athletics, emphasizing the historical struggle for women to gain a respected place in sports. She also addresses the broader cultural context, including the Target controversy and the evolving discourse around gender identity, calling for a return to common sense and fair play. This candid discussion aims to spark critical thinking about the future of women's sports and explore alternative solutions for inclusivity. What You'll Learn: The core arguments against men competing in women's sports based on biological differences. Anne Karber's perspective on how this trend impacts women's historical fight for athletic equality. Cultural examples, like the Target boycott, that highlight public sentiment on gender-related issues. A critical look at the 'make it make sense' argument and the perceived lack of common sense in the debate. Proposed solutions for creating inclusive sports environments without compromising women's categories. Join Anne Karber as she fearlessly tackles a topic that demands attention and a return to fundamental fairness in sports. #WomensSports #GenderInSports #FairPlay #SportsDebate #LetsGetNaked This podcast dives deep into real, raw topics—think vulnerability, triggers, and childhood trauma. But just so we're super clear: I’m not a licensed therapist, mental health professional, or anything close. I’m just a human sharing stories, lessons, and life hacks based on personal experience and a whole lot of curiosity. So, while you might find some golden nuggets here, this is not therapy and should never replace professional mental health care. If you or someone you love is going through it, please—seriously—reach out to a licensed therapist or healthcare provider. You deserve the real deal.
Need Help Now? Here are a few amazing resources: · 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.): Call or text 988 · NAMI HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or nami.org/help · Therapy Directory: psychologytoday.com · Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 The opinions expressed on this show are ours and ours alone—no official organizations are responsible for what we say (or how much we overshare). This show is proudly produced at PS Studios — learn more https://www.psstudios.co
The Dangerous Trap of Over-Functioning and High-Functioning Anxiety with Mattie Cummins
07/09/2026 | 58 mins.
Are you constantly rewarded for being the 'strong one' while your nervous system is quietly falling apart? In this episode, we explore the mask of overfunctioning and why society claps for symptoms of burnout. Mattie Cummins joins us to discuss how to break the cycle of high-functioning anxiety and stop the generational hand-down of shame. We delve into the science of why your body keeps the score and how to finally start living for yourself instead of performing for others. Discover how to transition from a life of 'doing' to a life of 'being' while embracing the messy reality of growth and aging. What You'll Learn: The difference between being a high-achiever and an overfunctioner Why your children are the best barometers for your internal healing Scientific techniques like handwriting and verbal processing to reset your brain How to navigate the grief and physical changes that come with menopause and aging The role of boundaries in protecting your peace and reclaiming your joy. Stop performing and start living the most authentic version of your life today. #vulnerability #overfunctioning #mentalhealth #womenshealth #letgetnaked Mattie Cummins is a counselor, coach, and the founder of Cerebrations LLC. With over 25 years of deep-rooted experience in social work and clinical practice, Mattie specializes in supporting individuals navigating the complexities of anxiety and major life transitions, as well as empowering people with disabilities to find meaningful purpose and employment. She guides her clients on a transformative journey to master the Art of Living, utilizing a "whole-listic" approach that integrates brain function with intentional living. Drawing from a diverse background in nonprofit leadership, systemic advocacy, education and coaching, Mattie offers a rare perspective on human resilience. Her mission is to empower people to harness their innate beauty and inner strength, turning personal experience into a life defined by authenticity, creativity, and joy. https://mattiecummins.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@joy.unleashed https://www.facebook.com/calmingthechaoscollective https://www.instagram.com/mattiecumminsmsw https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattiecummins/ https://open.spotify.com/show/2Shh7nhXH3wHaYHfOXudyA This podcast dives deep into real, raw topics—think vulnerability, triggers, and childhood trauma. But just so we're super clear: I’m not a licensed therapist, mental health professional, or anything close. I’m just a human sharing stories, lessons, and life hacks based on personal experience and a whole lot of curiosity. So, while you might find some golden nuggets here, this is not therapy and should never replace professional mental health care. If you or someone you love is going through it, please—seriously—reach out to a licensed therapist or healthcare provider. You deserve the real deal.
Need Help Now? Here are a few amazing resources: · 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.): Call or text 988 · NAMI HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or nami.org/help · Therapy Directory: psychologytoday.com · Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 The opinions expressed on this show are ours and ours alone—no official organizations are responsible for what we say (or how much we overshare). This show is proudly produced at PS Studios — learn more https://www.psstudios.co
Fuck You: Politics Dividing Families
07/06/2026 | 4 mins.
In this heated mini-sode of Let's Get Naked, Anne Karber tackles the heartbreaking trend of families being destroyed by political division. We explore why people are willing to sacrifice lifelong relationships with parents and relatives over ideological disagreements and voting choices. Anne breaks down the necessity of emotional intelligence and how to set firm boundaries so that Thanksgiving and family gatherings don't turn into battlefields. Stop letting the political circus dictate who is allowed at your table of life. It is time to prioritize human connection over performative outrage. What You'll Learn: How to separate a person's value from their political opinion. The importance of setting 'no-politics' boundaries during holidays. Why modern politics is a performative distraction from real connection. How to navigate differing opinions without resort to cutting people off. The role of emotional intelligence in maintaining family stability. Choose your family over the circus and start mending the fences today. #FamilyFirst #NoPolitics #Let'sGetNaked #EmotionalIntelligence #Boundaries This podcast dives deep into real, raw topics—think vulnerability, triggers, and childhood trauma. But just so we're super clear: I’m not a licensed therapist, mental health professional, or anything close. I’m just a human sharing stories, lessons, and life hacks based on personal experience and a whole lot of curiosity. So, while you might find some golden nuggets here, this is not therapy and should never replace professional mental health care. If you or someone you love is going through it, please—seriously—reach out to a licensed therapist or healthcare provider. You deserve the real deal.
Need Help Now? Here are a few amazing resources: · 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.): Call or text 988 · NAMI HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or nami.org/help · Therapy Directory: psychologytoday.com · Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 The opinions expressed on this show are ours and ours alone—no official organizations are responsible for what we say (or how much we overshare). This show is proudly produced at PS Studios — learn more https://www.psstudios.co
Society Is Emotionally Combustible: Why Laughter Might Save Us with Cameron Karber
07/02/2026 | 57 mins.
Anne Karber welcomes Cameron Karber for a candid, high-voltage conversation about why society feels like a live grenade with Wi‑Fi—and why comedy, accountability, and emotional intelligence might be the antidote. From awareness vs. hyper‑fragility to the role of comedians as pressure release valves, Anne and Cameron dig into what’s fueling outrage and what can actually cool it down. They unpack how traffic and zipper merging expose emotional overload, why the “number two driver” reveals a powerful accountability principle, and how comment‑section warfare is draining our humanity. The duo also tackles hyper‑awareness fatigue around pronouns, the cultural habit of vilifying success, and the political rage‑bait machine that keeps us on edge. What You'll Learn The difference between healthy awareness and hyper‑fragility—and why discomfort isn’t violence How comedy desensitizes us to life’s awkwardness and reconnects people Why road rage, zipper merging, and the “number two driver” are perfect mirrors for our emotional state How to conserve your emotional energy (“Skittles”) and redirect it to what matters The dangers of comment‑section inhumanity and why online outrage escalates so fast Why celebrating success beats tearing achievers down—and how outrage is used as political currency If you’re ready to unclench, laugh, and take radical ownership of your reactions, this episode brings both relief and a challenge to step up. #LetsGetNakedPodcast #EmotionalIntelligence #RoadRage #ComedyHeals #Vulnerability Cameron Karber is an Arizona native and passionate entrepreneur with a lifelong love for competitive angling. https://www.instagram.com/karberfishing/ https://www.facebook.com/p/Karber-Fishing-61554201821670/ http://www.karberfishing.com This podcast dives deep into real, raw topics—think vulnerability, triggers, and childhood trauma. But just so we're super clear: I’m not a licensed therapist, mental health professional, or anything close. I’m just a human sharing stories, lessons, and life hacks based on personal experience and a whole lot of curiosity. So, while you might find some golden nuggets here, this is not therapy and should never replace professional mental health care. If you or someone you love is going through it, please—seriously—reach out to a licensed therapist or healthcare provider. You deserve the real deal.
Need Help Now? Here are a few amazing resources: · 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.): Call or text 988 · NAMI HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or nami.org/help · Therapy Directory: psychologytoday.com · Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 The opinions expressed on this show are ours and ours alone—no official organizations are responsible for what we say (or how much we overshare). This show is proudly produced at PS Studios — learn more https://www.psstudios.co
Fuck You: Success
06/29/2026 | 6 mins.
Anne Karber challenges the current culture of criticizing extreme success and explores why we seem more comfortable with people when they are struggling rather than when they are winning. From the life-changing accessibility of Amazon to the technological leaps of Tesla, Anne discusses why high achievers like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are often unfairly targeted by a mob mentality. This episode is a call to action for anyone who has ever felt the need to shrink themselves or apologize for their hard work. We explore the hypocrisy of public complaints versus private habits and the necessity of focusing on your own lane. It is time to stop the comparison game and start celebrating the grit it takes to build something from nothing. What You'll Learn: Why society tends to turn against successful individuals once they reach elite status. The psychological impact of downplaying your personal wins for the comfort of others. How to stop participating in groupthink and performative negativity. Why your spending habits are your most powerful form of social voting. The value of having the grit to stay in the arena despite criticism. Stop apologizing for your success and start owning your seat at the table. #SuccessMindset #CelebrateWins #Grit #EntrepreneurLife #PersonalGrowth This podcast dives deep into real, raw topics—think vulnerability, triggers, and childhood trauma. But just so we're super clear: I’m not a licensed therapist, mental health professional, or anything close. I’m just a human sharing stories, lessons, and life hacks based on personal experience and a whole lot of curiosity. So, while you might find some golden nuggets here, this is not therapy and should never replace professional mental health care. If you or someone you love is going through it, please—seriously—reach out to a licensed therapist or healthcare provider. You deserve the real deal.
Need Help Now? Here are a few amazing resources: · 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.): Call or text 988 · NAMI HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or nami.org/help · Therapy Directory: psychologytoday.com · Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 The opinions expressed on this show are ours and ours alone—no official organizations are responsible for what we say (or how much we overshare). This show is proudly produced at PS Studios — learn more https://www.psstudios.co
Let's Get Naked isn't about getting naked physically. It's about stripping away the excuses, the ego, the victim stories, the BS we've all been dragging around, and taking an honest look in the mirror. Every week, Anne Karber sits down with incredible guests—and occasionally goes off on her own—to tackle the conversations most people avoid. Emotional maturity. Relationships. Success. Failure. Trauma. Politics. Parenting. Addiction. Leadership. Money. Fear. Identity. Personal responsibility. Nothing's off limits. If you're looking for polished interviews full of rehearsed talking points and inspirational clichés...you're probably in the wrong place. If you're ready to laugh, get uncomfortable, challenge your own thinking, and maybe realize you've been making your own life harder than it needs to be...welcome. Around here we believe:You can disagree without becoming enemies.Your triggers are teachers.Your past explains you, but it doesn't excuse you.Personal responsibility is freedom.Fixing your own shit is one of the greatest gifts you can give everyone around you. Some episodes will make you laugh. Some will punch you in the emotional face. The best ones usually do both. So pull up a chair, leave your ego at the door, and... Let's Get Naked. Disclaimer (Because Apparently We Need One) Let's get a few things straight... I'm not a therapist. I'm not a psychologist. I'm not a psychiatrist. I'm not your life coach. I don't even play one on the internet. I'm just a curious human who has spent a ridiculous amount of time fixing my own shit, talking to fascinating people, asking uncomfortable questions, and occasionally saying the quiet part out loud. This show is full of stories, opinions, observations, questionable analogies, wildly inappropriate laughter, and an unhealthy amount of oversharing. If something resonates, awesome. If it inspires you to look at your own life a little differently, even better. But this podcast is not therapy, medical advice, legal advice, financial advice, or permission to text your ex. If your life is genuinely kicking your ass, please go talk to someone who's actually qualified. Asking for help is badass. Also, the opinions shared here belong to us, our guests, and whoever was brave enough to sit in front of the microphones that day. They don't represent our employers, sponsors, families, neighbors, or anyone else who'd probably prefer plausible deniability. Now that we've handled the grown-up stuff... Take what serves you. Leave what doesn't. And for the love of all things holy... Fix your shit. Need Help Now?Here are a few amazing resources:· 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.): Call or text 988· NAMI HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or nami.org/help· Therapy Directory: psychologytoday.com· Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741