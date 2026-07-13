Are you constantly rewarded for being the 'strong one' while your nervous system is quietly falling apart? In this episode, we explore the mask of overfunctioning and why society claps for symptoms of burnout. Mattie Cummins joins us to discuss how to break the cycle of high-functioning anxiety and stop the generational hand-down of shame. We delve into the science of why your body keeps the score and how to finally start living for yourself instead of performing for others. Discover how to transition from a life of 'doing' to a life of 'being' while embracing the messy reality of growth and aging.

What You'll Learn:

The difference between being a high-achiever and an overfunctioner

Why your children are the best barometers for your internal healing

Scientific techniques like handwriting and verbal processing to reset your brain

How to navigate the grief and physical changes that come with menopause and aging

The role of boundaries in protecting your peace and reclaiming your joy.

Stop performing and start living the most authentic version of your life today. #vulnerability #overfunctioning #mentalhealth #womenshealth #letgetnaked

Mattie Cummins is a counselor, coach, and the founder of Cerebrations LLC. With over 25 years of deep-rooted experience in social work and clinical practice, Mattie specializes in supporting individuals navigating the complexities of anxiety and major life transitions, as well as empowering people with disabilities to find meaningful purpose and employment.

She guides her clients on a transformative journey to master the Art of Living, utilizing a "whole-listic" approach that integrates brain function with intentional living. Drawing from a diverse background in nonprofit leadership, systemic advocacy, education and coaching, Mattie offers a rare perspective on human resilience. Her mission is to empower people to harness their innate beauty and inner strength, turning personal experience into a life defined by authenticity, creativity, and joy.

https://mattiecummins.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@joy.unleashed

https://www.facebook.com/calmingthechaoscollective

https://www.instagram.com/mattiecumminsmsw

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattiecummins/

https://open.spotify.com/show/2Shh7nhXH3wHaYHfOXudyA

This podcast dives deep into real, raw topics—think vulnerability, triggers, and childhood trauma. But just so we're super clear: I’m not a licensed therapist, mental health professional, or anything close. I’m just a human sharing stories, lessons, and life hacks based on personal experience and a whole lot of curiosity.

So, while you might find some golden nuggets here, this is not therapy and should never replace professional mental health care. If you or someone you love is going through it, please—seriously—reach out to a licensed therapist or healthcare provider. You deserve the real deal.



Need Help Now?

Here are a few amazing resources:

· 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.): Call or text 988

· NAMI HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or nami.org/help

· Therapy Directory: psychologytoday.com

· Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

The opinions expressed on this show are ours and ours alone—no official organizations are responsible for what we say (or how much we overshare).

This show is proudly produced at PS Studios — learn more https://www.psstudios.co