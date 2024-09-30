13-Year IED Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 214

Ryan Hendrickson is a 13-Year Green Beret, Author, and Landmine Recovery Expert. While serving as an 18C in 2010 on his first deployment as a Green Beret, he suffered an IED blast that should have killed him - a devastating injury that would have cost him his leg, if not for the Army's new THOR 3 program and a newfound appreciation for medical limb salvage. To the surprise of nearly all parties involved, Ryan returned to the battlefield a mere 18 months later, where he continued to serve for 12 more years at the Tip of the Spear. Later, he'd pen a memoir of his personal struggles from his deployment journals called ''Tip of the Spear: The Incredible Story of an Injured Green Beret's Return to Battle' along with pivoting into military contracting, but he felt a new calling when the Russia/Ukraine engagement began to swell in 2022. He headed into the chaos, performing his unique specialty - the deadly art of landmine removal - where he continues to work today. One thing's for sure - with Ryan's newfound appreciation on life (and surprise in-studio guests like Scott Huesing in tow), anything's possible.