Disabled Ranger Competitive Shooter Helo Pilot Trevor Baucom | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 216
Trevor Baucom is a former Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot with 13 years in the U.S. Army under his belt. In June of 2010, Trevor's helicopter went down in southern Afghanistan - a violent crash in the desert that rendered multiple fatalities and cost Trevor the use of his legs. During his recovery, Trevor found the world of competitive shooting sports, becoming the first Pro member of Team Smith & Wesson where he competed from a wheelchair.
Later, Trevor would go on to join Team Ruger, competing in multiple pistol and multi-gun tournament championships around the world, along with founding Adaptive Defense - a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) public charitable organization that's serving adaptive and disabled individuals nationwide to be self reliant with a focus on self protection through education, training and competition.
Support Trevor Baucom -
Find Out More and Donate To Trevor's Charity Organization, Adaptive Defense, at https://adaptive-defense.org/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trevorbaucom
TEAM DOG FOOD, TREATS & SUPPLEMENTS
Be Your Dog’s Hero: Veteran-owned by a former Navy SEAL and Special Operations K9 Trainer, Team Dog provides a complete diet of science-backed premium dog food, treats, and supplements to optimize your dog’s health, forged from rigorous standards and real-world expertise.
https://www.teamdog.shop
TEAM DOG ONLINE TRAINING
Mike Ritland – a former Navy SEAL & Special Operations K9 trainer – shares his simple and effective dog training program to build trust and control with your dog. Based on Mike’s bestselling book “Team Dog, Train the Navy SEAL Way”, join tens of thousands of families that successfully trained their way to a better dog.
https://www.teamdog.pet
SHOP ALL THE MIKE RITLAND BRANDS
Get all your Mike Ritland branded gear - Mike Drop | Trikos | Team Dog
https://shop.mikeritland.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
MARSOC Marine Raider Instructor John Dailey | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 215
John A. Dailey is a USMC MARSOC Instructor that's trained hundreds of Marine Raiders across his over 20 years in the military. An early Force Reconnaissance Sniper, John witnessed the 9/11 attacks from a pub in Australia before getting shipped out to Afghanistan to help kick off the War on Terror. Later, he'd serve alongside his fellow 'tough rugged bastards' as a team leader at Detachment-1 in 2004, hunting insurgents, bomb-makers, and other HVT's in what would lead to the formation of the Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC). in 2008 he retired, taking a job that has him still training Raiders while penning his memoir 'Tough Rugged Bastards: A Memoir of a Life in Marine Special Operations'.
So what did the Raiders originally look like back when John joined Detachment-1? How has MARSOC changed since then, and what's really the difference between Marine Raiders and SEAL Teams? And as the titular tough rugged bastard, do you have to be hard-wired to be a hard man, or can you learn to be truly tough? Let's ask John.
Support John Dailey -
Get Your Copy of John's Book 'Tough Rugged Bastards: A Memoir of a Life in Marine Special Operations' at https://www.amazon.com/Tough-Rugged-Bastards-Special-Operations-ebook/dp/B0D96DJLXD
Subscribe to John's Newsletter, Walking Point with John Dailey at https://jdailey.substack.com/
Subscribe to John's Newsletter, R.T.F.U. with John Dailey at https://rtfu.substack.com
Website: https://www.jadailey.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaIkingPointOrg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/j.a.dailey
13-Year IED Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 214
Ryan Hendrickson is a 13-Year Green Beret, Author, and Landmine Recovery Expert. While serving as an 18C in 2010 on his first deployment as a Green Beret, he suffered an IED blast that should have killed him - a devastating injury that would have cost him his leg, if not for the Army's new THOR 3 program and a newfound appreciation for medical limb salvage. To the surprise of nearly all parties involved, Ryan returned to the battlefield a mere 18 months later, where he continued to serve for 12 more years at the Tip of the Spear.
Later, he'd pen a memoir of his personal struggles from his deployment journals called ''Tip of the Spear: The Incredible Story of an Injured Green Beret's Return to Battle' along with pivoting into military contracting, but he felt a new calling when the Russia/Ukraine engagement began to swell in 2022. He headed into the chaos, performing his unique specialty - the deadly art of landmine removal - where he continues to work today. One thing's for sure - with Ryan's newfound appreciation on life (and surprise in-studio guests like Scott Huesing in tow), anything's possible.
Celebrating Veteran's Day 2024 | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 213
From the Navy SEALs, to Delta Force, Marines, and the French Foreign Legion—this Veteran's Day, we're honoring all America’s warriors with five unforgettable stories from former Mike Drop guests. Every November 11th, America celebrates its service men and women, reflecting on the heroism of those who have selflessly served our great nation. For some this is a day of gratitude, and for others, a day of regret.
Each veteran featured has a unique journey, from moments of courage and sacrifice to powerful experiences that helped shape them into the men they are today. USMC Veteran Ryan Rogers reflects on the times he was made to be a man of his word in Afghanistan, while Delta Force operator Tom Satterly recounts the intense Battle of Mogadishu—more commonly known as Black Hawk Down. Navy SEAL and French Foreign Legionnaire Taylor Cavanaugh opens up about his battle with addiction and redemption in France; Navy SEAL Zack Ferguson speaks on family, duty, and devastation; and the Sheriff of Baghdad, John 'Shrek' McPhee, shares remarkable solo missions, including his role in bringing down Saddam Hussein’s sons.
It’s been an honor sharing the stage with such remarkable men and having the opportunity to share their stories with our listeners. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to those who have served, and the family and citizens that support their efforts. Happy Veteran’s Day.
Support Ryan Rogers -
Full Mike Drop Episode 172: https://youtu.be/wBEe7A6hlRQ
Website: https://choicesnotchancespodcast.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsqcmxKqaR4dIFFpaJxhtrQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choicesnotchancespodcast
Support Tom Satterly -
Full Mike Drop Episode 153: https://youtu.be/-wDcQqiOpqQ
Website: https://www.tomsatterly.com
Podcast: All Secure with Tom & Jen: https://allsecure.buzzsprout.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomsatterly
Support Taylor Cavanaugh -
Full Mike Drop Episode 165: https://youtu.be/JhFOHZ9CbRo
Website: https://www.taylorcavanaugh.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tcavofficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tcavofficial
Support Zack Ferguson -
Full Mike Drop Episode 192: https://youtu.be/WVEPGjBgBPw
Website: https://zackkferg.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Zackkferg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zackkferg
Support John McPhee -
Full Mike Drop Episode 195: https://youtu.be/NGmxiQXYXlc
Website: https://sobtactical.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sobtactical
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sobtactical
Election 2024 with Clint Emerson & Clark Impastato | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 212
How confident are we in our election integrity? Do we believe that our votes are counted fairly - and that the people we're electing to office are truly there to represent us? And between the political lobbying, allocated tax dollars, social media shadowbanning, and widespread fears of national voter fraud, how does anybody maintain any real confidence in the system? One thing's for sure - with a big country comes big problems, and big solutions aren't always easy to come by.
That's why Mike's sitting down with two friends of the show - Clint Emerson, ret. SEAL Team 6 and the author of '100 Deadly Skills', and Clark Impastato, ret. SEAL Team 5 and a former Phoenix Police Officer - to talk about the state of the union, U.S. election integrity, potential long-term solutions, and how things may end up going after November 5th, 2024.
Support Clint Emerson -
Sign Up for Clint's 100 Deadly Skills Course at https://clintemerson.com/100-deadly-skills-course
Get Your Copy of '100 Deadly Skills' and Clint's other Works at https://clintemerson.com/books
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/100deadlyskills/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ClintEmersonSEAL
Support Clark Impastato -
Check out Clark's Podcast, 'Good Vibes Podcast', at https://open.spotify.com/show/5znXFyB1Kv0skaMjjxvqPV
Website: https://www.goodvibesdudes.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIjzEF-KyqnCPJOqDy6gMSw
X: https://x.com/clark_impastato
Mike Drop, hosted by former Navy SEAL and bestselling author Mike Ritland, is a no-holds-barred platform that dives deep into the stories and experiences of extraordinary individuals. Known for his candid and unfiltered approach, Mike interviews guests ranging from special operations veterans and elite athletes to renowned authors and thought leaders, offering listeners a exclusive glimpse into the human side of those who have excelled in their fields. Whether it's discussing the intense challenges of combat or the resilience required to overcome personal adversity, Mike Drop provides a space where real conversations happen.