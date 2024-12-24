I Survived 20 Years as an Opioid Addict and Found Sobriety When I Met My Wife Flying a Sign Homeless
In this powerful and inspiring episode Louis sits down with his co-host, Aaron Garnes who opens up about his incredible journey of overcoming addiction, incarceration, and homelessness. Raised by a father who struggled with addiction and was frequently in and out of prison, Aaron grew up in a turbulent environment that set the stage for his own battles. Struggling with heroin addiction, Aaron's life spiraled out of control, leading him to break into a firehouse—a crime that ultimately resulted in a prison sentence.
After serving time, Aaron's life didn't improve right away. He found himself homeless, with nowhere to turn, and resorted to flying a sign in an effort to survive. But everything changed one day when a woman saw him on the streets and offered him a place to live. That simple act of kindness became the turning point in Aaron’s life. Over time, with support and a new sense of purpose, Aaron got sober, married the woman who had helped him, and began to rebuild his life.
Today, Aaron is clean, sober, and living a full life with his family. He now co-hosts Get a Grip Podcast, sharing his story of transformation, redemption, and hope. In this episode, Aaron reflects on the struggles he faced, the lessons he learned, and how love and second chances can truly change the course of a life. Tune in to hear his remarkable story of resilience, and discover how it’s possible to rise above even the darkest of circumstances.
