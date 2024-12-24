How I was Groomed To Be a Drug Dealer at 12 Years Old

In this powerful and emotional episode, Louis and Aaron sit down with Bridget Evans. A woman whose life story is one of unimaginable hardship, resilience, and transformation. Growing up in a broken home, Bridget's childhood was shaped by her father's involvement in the drug trade. Not only did he sell drugs, but he also groomed her to eventually take over the family business, pulling her into a world of crime and danger from an incredibly young age. As a result of her environment, Bridget found herself drawn into addiction at an early age, using any substance she could get her hands on to cope with the pain and chaos surrounding her. Her journey through addiction was intense and harrowing, but it also became a pivotal part of her story of survival. She struggled with feelings of shame, loss, and hopelessness, yet through it all, she kept fighting for her own survival, even when it seemed impossible. But Bridget’s story doesn’t end in darkness. Today, she is sober, a loving and devoted mother, and a beacon of hope for others who may be struggling with addiction or difficult pasts. In this candid and open interview, Bridget shares the raw details of her tumultuous journey, including how she broke free from the grip of addiction, faced her demons, and found the strength to turn her life around. Get a Grip Podcast Social Media: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialgetagrippodcast Instagram: https://instagram.com/officialgetagrippodcast Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/officialgetagrippodcast