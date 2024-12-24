Powered by RND
Louis Essig and Aaron Garnes
  • A Prison Guard Fell in Love With me While we Ran a Drug Ring
    In this episode Louis and Aaron sit down with Joe Seifert. Joe battled addiction to prescription painkillers early in his life, which led him into a downward spiral of criminal activity and ultimately landed him in prison. His story takes a darker turn inside the walls of the penitentiary, where he found himself caught in a dangerous game of manipulation and deceit. While incarcerated, he wasn't just fighting the demons of addiction; he was also involved in running a sophisticated drug ring within the prison system. Using his cunning and charisma, he managed to manipulate a female guard into helping him smuggle in and distribute drugs, exploiting the vulnerability of those around him to further his own agenda. His ability to navigate this treacherous world of crime inside the prison walls made him a key player in the illicit operation. But even amidst the chaos and corruption, something inside him began to shift. Through self-reflection and a deep desire to change, he started to break free from the grip of addiction and the criminal lifestyle that had defined his existence. Today, he stands sober, free, and empowered, with a new sense of purpose and happiness. This is a story of redemption, resilience, and the unyielding power of transformation. Watch as he opens up about the darkness of his past, the lessons learned from his time in prison, and how he found the strength to rebuild his life and embrace a future filled with hope. If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, this story is a reminder that recovery is always possible. Get a Grip Podcast Social Media: Find our TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio links and more below on our Link Tree below! https://linktr.ee/officialgetagrippodcast
    1:02:50
  • I Survived 20 Years as an Opioid Addict and Found Sobriety When I Met My Wife Flying a Sign Homeless
    In this powerful and inspiring episode Louis sits down with his co-host, Aaron Garnes who opens up about his incredible journey of overcoming addiction, incarceration, and homelessness. Raised by a father who struggled with addiction and was frequently in and out of prison, Aaron grew up in a turbulent environment that set the stage for his own battles. Struggling with heroin addiction, Aaron's life spiraled out of control, leading him to break into a firehouse—a crime that ultimately resulted in a prison sentence. After serving time, Aaron's life didn't improve right away. He found himself homeless, with nowhere to turn, and resorted to flying a sign in an effort to survive. But everything changed one day when a woman saw him on the streets and offered him a place to live. That simple act of kindness became the turning point in Aaron’s life. Over time, with support and a new sense of purpose, Aaron got sober, married the woman who had helped him, and began to rebuild his life. Today, Aaron is clean, sober, and living a full life with his family. He now co-hosts Get a Grip Podcast, sharing his story of transformation, redemption, and hope. In this episode, Aaron reflects on the struggles he faced, the lessons he learned, and how love and second chances can truly change the course of a life. Tune in to hear his remarkable story of resilience, and discover how it’s possible to rise above even the darkest of circumstances. Get a Grip Podcast Social Media: Find our TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, iHeart Radio links and more below on our Link Tree below! https://linktr.ee/officialgetagrippodcast
    1:12:44
  • How I was Groomed To Be a Drug Dealer at 12 Years Old
    In this powerful and emotional episode, Louis and Aaron sit down with Bridget Evans. A woman whose life story is one of unimaginable hardship, resilience, and transformation. Growing up in a broken home, Bridget's childhood was shaped by her father's involvement in the drug trade. Not only did he sell drugs, but he also groomed her to eventually take over the family business, pulling her into a world of crime and danger from an incredibly young age. As a result of her environment, Bridget found herself drawn into addiction at an early age, using any substance she could get her hands on to cope with the pain and chaos surrounding her. Her journey through addiction was intense and harrowing, but it also became a pivotal part of her story of survival. She struggled with feelings of shame, loss, and hopelessness, yet through it all, she kept fighting for her own survival, even when it seemed impossible. But Bridget’s story doesn’t end in darkness. Today, she is sober, a loving and devoted mother, and a beacon of hope for others who may be struggling with addiction or difficult pasts. In this candid and open interview, Bridget shares the raw details of her tumultuous journey, including how she broke free from the grip of addiction, faced her demons, and found the strength to turn her life around. Get a Grip Podcast Social Media: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialgetagrippodcast Instagram: https://instagram.com/officialgetagrippodcast Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/officialgetagrippodcast
    1:15:39
  • Man's $200K College Bookstore Scam Exposed: Fake Prescriptions & OxyContin Addiction
    In this episode, Louis dives deep into the incredible and shocking true story of Kevin Lanning—a man who once orchestrated a massive $200,000 scam at a college bookstore to feed his insatiable Oxycontin addiction. Kevin’s desperate need to fund his habit led him to manipulate the system and con his way into stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a trusted institution. But the scam wasn’t his only crime. Kevin was also involved in trafficking prescription pills, using corrupt doctors and pain clinics to illegally obtain and sell Oxycontin, all while spiraling deeper into addiction. As Kevin’s story unfolds, we uncover the dangerous world of prescription pill trafficking, and the lengths some will go to when addiction takes over their lives. Kevin’s actions not only affected the college bookstore but also put countless lives at risk through the distribution of illicit drugs. His descent into addiction was all-consuming, and the impact of his choices would haunt him for years. However, Kevin’s story doesn’t end there. Today, he is a completely transformed man, having been sober for 7 years. After hitting rock bottom, Kevin made the difficult but life-changing decision to turn his life around. With determination, support, and hard work, he overcame his addiction and turned his past mistakes into a powerful story of recovery. Now, Kevin is using his platform as a social media influencer to share his journey, raise awareness about addiction, and inspire others who are struggling to seek help and make a change. In this video, Kevin opens up about the darkest moments of his life—his addiction, his criminal activities, and the pain he caused to those around him. But he also shares the path to recovery, the lessons he learned, and the daily challenges he faces as he continues on his journey of sobriety. . . . . Get a Grip Podcast Social Media: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialgetagrippodcast Instagram: https://instagram.com/officialgetagrippodcast Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/officialgetagrippodcast
    1:04:26
  • Locked in Maximum Security Prison for 6 Years: The Price of Being a Meth King Pin
    In this episode Louis and Aaron sit down with Nate Burchard who tells his incredible story of being a meth kingpin, and being arrested and sentenced to 6 years in maximum security prison. His criminal empire came crashing down when he was caught with a stash of drugs, firearms, and drug money. Life behind bars was anything but easy, and he found himself facing the brutal reality of prison life, including a harrowing 6 months in solitary confinement, where isolation and mental torment pushed him to his limits. Throughout his time in prison, he battled not only the harsh physical environment but also the emotional weight of his actions. Surrounded by violence, betrayal, and regret, he made a decision that would change the course of his life forever — to leave his past behind and rebuild himself from the inside out. This story is about much more than prison. It’s about personal growth, accountability, and the resilience it takes to rebuild after hitting rock bottom. Get a Grip Podcast Social Media: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialgetagrippodcast Instagram: https://instagram.com/officialgetagrippodcast Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/officialgetagrippodcast
    1:25:04

About Get a Grip Podcast

Get a Grip Podcast is hosted by Louis Essig and Aaron Garnes, both in recovery from addiction and alcoholism. In each episode, they share their unfiltered stories of overcoming addiction, time in prison, and struggles with mental health—mixing raw honesty with humor. The podcast gives a voice to the underdog, breaking down the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery. Through candid conversations and real-life experiences, Louis and Aaron inspire others on their journey, showing that while recovery is challenging, it’s possible. Tune in for laughter, hope, and stories of transformation.
