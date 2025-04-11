The Smart Human with Dr. Aly Cohen

Medical Device Industry with guest Jeanne Lenzer

Jeanne Lenzer is an award-winning independent medical investigative journalist and author whose hard-hitting investigations and analyses have appeared in medical journals, such as The BMJ and the Journal of Family Practice, and in outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Smithsonian Magazine, the Atlantic, Washington Monthly, Newsweek Japan, Mother Jones, and Discover. Her first book, The Danger Within Us: America's Untested, Unregulated Medical Device Industry and One Man's Battle to Survive It, explores themes that have been at the heart of Lenzer's work over the past three decades: the intersection of money and medicine and how profiteering distorts medical science and undermines the public health, often by gaming or misrepresenting research to obtain a desired outcome. The book served as a basis for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ award-winning Implant Files project on medical devices and for the Netflix show, Bleeding Edge . It was used by John Oliver for his segment on medical devices as well as by the television show, The Resident for segments on the vagus nerve stimulator. It was favorably reviewed by Jerome Groopman in The New Yorker. Her investigations have revealed hidden financial ties between industry and public institutions, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. In each instance, she documented flawed scientific recommendations that serve to protect profits over public health. Examples include the CDC's recommendation for oseltamivir (Roche, Tamiflu), a campaign that was paid for by Roche; and the FDA's approval of drugs over the (sometimes unanimous) recommendations of their own scientists - after being contacted by politicians beholden to manufacturers. http://www.jeannelenzer.com/