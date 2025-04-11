The Smart Human with Dr. Aly Cohen

Integrative Pediatrics with guest Joel "Gator" Warsh, MD, MSc
Joel Warsh, MD, MSc aka DrJoelGator https://www.instagram.com/drjoelgator/ of the popular parenting Instagram account is a Board-Certified Pediatrician in Los Angeles, California who specializes in Parenting, Wellness and Integrative Medicine. He is the author of Parenting at Your Child’s Pace: The Integrative Pediatrician’s Guide to the First Three Years. #parenting #wellness #medical
1:06:47
Nutrition with guest Deanna Minich, PhD
Deanna Minich, PhD, is a nutrition scientist, international lecturer, educator, and author, with over twenty years of experience in academia and the food and dietary supplement industries, and currently the Chief Science Officer at Symphony Natural Health. She has been active as a functional medicine clinician in clinical trials and in her own practice (Food & Spirit™). She is the author of seven consumer books on wellness topics, four book chapters, and over fifty scientific publications. Through her talks, workshops, groups, and in-person retreats, she helps people to transform their lives practically and artfully through nutrition and lifestyle. Visit her at: www.deannaminich.com #healthyliving #nutrition #health
56:38
Medical Device Industry with guest Jeanne Lenzer
Jeanne Lenzer is an award-winning independent medical investigative journalist and author whose hard-hitting investigations and analyses have appeared in medical journals, such as The BMJ and the Journal of Family Practice, and in outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Smithsonian Magazine, the Atlantic, Washington Monthly, Newsweek Japan, Mother Jones, and Discover. Her first book, The Danger Within Us: America's Untested, Unregulated Medical Device Industry and One Man's Battle to Survive It, explores themes that have been at the heart of Lenzer's work over the past three decades: the intersection of money and medicine and how profiteering distorts medical science and undermines the public health, often by gaming or misrepresenting research to obtain a desired outcome. The book served as a basis for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ award-winning Implant Files project on medical devices and for the Netflix show, Bleeding Edge . It was used by John Oliver for his segment on medical devices as well as by the television show, The Resident for segments on the vagus nerve stimulator. It was favorably reviewed by Jerome Groopman in The New Yorker. Her investigations have revealed hidden financial ties between industry and public institutions, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. In each instance, she documented flawed scientific recommendations that serve to protect profits over public health. Examples include the CDC's recommendation for oseltamivir (Roche, Tamiflu), a campaign that was paid for by Roche; and the FDA's approval of drugs over the (sometimes unanimous) recommendations of their own scientists - after being contacted by politicians beholden to manufacturers. http://www.jeannelenzer.com/
1:06:47
Integrative Endocrinology with guest Dr. Maria “Adi” Benito, MD
Maria “Adi” Benito is an integrative adult endocrinologist and the director of Princeton Integrative Endocrinology. After her residency in Internal Medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital (1997-2000) (University of Pennsylvania Health System), she completed a Fellowship in Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of Pennsylvania (200-2004) and a fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine (2008-2010). She has attended David Winston’s Center for Herbal studies (2012-2014 )and the Khalsa Healing Arts and Yoga Center (meditation teacher training 2005-2006). Adi joined the fellowship faculty of the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine (University of Arizona) in 2012. She developed and authored the first course on Integrative endocrinology for this program. She has contributed a chapter in thyroid health to the 2nd edition of Integrative Women’s health (Weil Integrative Medicine Library) and has been an invited guest reviewer for www.dr.Weil.com. Adi lectures on the integrative management of endocrine conditions including diabetes prevention and thyroid disorders to the community. She is the chief medical advisor of Eating for Your Health, a non-profit organization based in Princeton, NJ, whose mission is to help people lead healthier lives by eating deliciously prepared whole foods in a supportive setting. In her private practice, she uses an integrative approach to the management of pre-diabetes, thyroid conditions, and PCOS, blending the best of the healing arts.
1:07:05
Cosmetics with guest Dr. Yvonne Burkart
… it’s back to school and work time! Lots of people buying personal care products and cosmetics…listen to my podcast guest @dryvonneburkart (link in bio) and learn: Why we need to care about the cosmetics/personal care/cleaning products that we use The known health effects of many toxic chemicals used in everyday products…ex. fertility, weight gain, hormone disruption and immune health How certain populations/demographics are more vulnerable to the health effects from toxic chemicals How many toxic chemicals contribute to weight gain Why teens are experiencing puberty years earlier than the generations before us How to understand product labels ….and so much more! Dr. Yvonne Burkart is a PhD Toxicologist, Mom of two, and Consultant. She is a 23-year veteran of Toxicology with expertise in reproductive toxicity, particularly endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and glutathione homeostasis. She has also served as a Senior Toxicologist in the flavor and fragrance chemical industry where she helped to ensure the safety of flavor ingredients. After experiencing the power of a low tox lifestyle, Dr. Yvonne began a mission to help consumers slash their toxic exposure with confidence and ease. She is extremely passionate about helping parents protect their children from toxic exposure. Dr. Yvonne lives in California with her husband and two children. LINKS My website https://dryvonneburkart.com/ YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@dryvonneburkart/videos Hormone Disrupting Ingredient Cheatsheet and Training https://info.safeingredientacademy.com/3738-9693
Our bodies are under assault from variety of modern day hazards, from toxic food chemicals, drinking water contamination, air pollution, unregulated cleaning and personal care product chemicals, pesticides, radiation, stress and more.
Listen as Dr. Aly Cohen, rheumatologist, integrative medicine and environmental health expert interviews the top experts in the field of environmental health, sustainability, toxicology, and medicine to help inspire you to make meaningful lifestyle changes, prevent illness, and live your best life!