The science of Ozempic and GLP1 with Dr Ben Bikman
On this show we dive into the Ozempic and GLP1 diet craze with Dr Ben Bikman who has a Ph.D in bioenergetics, a masters in science and exercise physiology. He is currently exploring the contrasting roles of the hormone insulin and ketones as key drivers of metabolic function. We discuss obesity and diabetes, and how this GLP1 drug effects the body, why it's so effective for weight loss and the potential longterm harmful effects.
39:03
Sugar the enemy with Nina Teicholz
We all know sugar is bad for us, and “sugar addiction” is a real thing and very hard to shake with so much food noise around us. Food industry giants bombard media with tempting snacks often disguised as health food, even diet food that is packed with sugar. Our guest, science journalist Nina Teicholz, is a best selling NYT bestselling author of “The Big Fat Surprise” and is shaking up the nutrition world with often controversial guidance on what to eat. We delve into what sugar actually does to your body, which health risks it exasperates and even how the sugar industry is endangering lives beyond it’s consumption.
36:42
Is foreign aid dead?
On this show we will explore the ending of foreign aid from the American government USAID and its horrendous ramifications. Our guest Raj Kumar is a Washington, D.C.-based social impact leader, journalist, and author specialized in global development. He is the President & Editor-in-Chief of Devex, the independent news organization, and the author of The Business of Changing the World, an influential book about the future of global aid and philanthropy.
41:06
Poop, Pee, Penetration: Understanding the pelvic floor with Dr Sammis
Dr Sammis is a pelvic floor specialist, physical therapist and educator of dry needling and all things pelvic floor. Who knew that that area of our body is so very sensitive and responsible for our day to day natural functions as well as, as we age, some natural disasters! On this show Kelly skilfully guides us through those functions and gives us great tips on always having a healthy vagina during menopause! No Sahara desert for us! This is for men and women by the way....guys have a pelvic floor too!
38:04
How did politics invade my body?
We are all watching day by day drastic political decisions being made that are turning back the clock for women's rights, especially for control over our own bodies. Some might say we are heading toward the reality of the Handsmaid Tale. Liz Dahan is a businesswoman, former diplomat, and Congressional aide who knows firsthand the values that have always made America great. She has worked on Capitol Hill with Senator Tom Daschle and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in the Democratic Leader’s office. She has directed the Homeland Security program at the Council on Foreign Relations, and supported social protection programs in Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank. Most recently she ran for office in the state of Florida. On this show we talk about how politics seems to have crept into our bodies and our rights.
Let's talk about the marvel that is our bodies, all they can do and what they need to thrive. We bring together some of the top minds, professors, doctors and influencers in the world to discuss complicated and stigmatized issues. We discuss topics like sexual wellness, mental health, menopause and overall healthy lifestyle. Plus, we delve into some of the barriers that exist in our world today such as technology, religion, politics, war, charity and all things that can enhance or prevent equality. We believe that women are at the core of all change and if we invest in them, we, as a world, will thrive.