How did politics invade my body?

We are all watching day by day drastic political decisions being made that are turning back the clock for women's rights, especially for control over our own bodies. Some might say we are heading toward the reality of the Handsmaid Tale. Liz Dahan is a businesswoman, former diplomat, and Congressional aide who knows firsthand the values that have always made America great. She has worked on Capitol Hill with Senator Tom Daschle and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in the Democratic Leader’s office. She has directed the Homeland Security program at the Council on Foreign Relations, and supported social protection programs in Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank. Most recently she ran for office in the state of Florida. On this show we talk about how politics seems to have crept into our bodies and our rights.