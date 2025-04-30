Spondylolisthesis Explained: How to Spot It, Stop It, and Take Back Your Life

Ever feel unexplained lower back pain, numbness, or weakness in your legs? You could be dealing with a hidden spinal issue called spondylolisthesis—and it’s more common than you think. In this episode of HealthMatter with Dr. Michael Chillemi, we cut through the noise and give you the no-fluff facts about this spine condition: what it is, how it starts, the symptoms to watch for, and the most effective treatments (both surgical and non-surgical).Dr. Chillemi, a leading expert in chiropractic and holistic spine care, breaks down everything you need to know, with support from trusted medical sources like the Mayo Clinic and Google Health. Whether you’re newly diagnosed or just trying to figure out what's causing your pain, this episode is your go-to blueprint. Visit https://www.healthspinewellness.com for personalized guidance and proven solutions that actually work.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/health-matters-with-dr-chillemi--6476077/support.