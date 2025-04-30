Health Matters with Dr. Chillemi

Spondylolisthesis Explained: How to Spot It, Stop It, and Take Back Your Life
Ever feel unexplained lower back pain, numbness, or weakness in your legs? You could be dealing with a hidden spinal issue called spondylolisthesis—and it's more common than you think. In this episode of HealthMatter with Dr. Michael Chillemi, we cut through the noise and give you the no-fluff facts about this spine condition: what it is, how it starts, the symptoms to watch for, and the most effective treatments (both surgical and non-surgical).Dr. Chillemi, a leading expert in chiropractic and holistic spine care, breaks down everything you need to know, with support from trusted medical sources like the Mayo Clinic and Google Health.
Why You’re Still Tired (Even After 8 Hours of Sleep) — The Hidden Truth About Sleep Quality
Are you waking up tired, foggy, and drained—even after what seems like a full night's sleep? In this must-listen episode of The Science of Sleep: The Complete Blueprint for the Good and Bad, Dr. Michael Chillemi dives deep into the overlooked causes of poor sleep quality and what you can do about it. You'll discover why sleep isn't just about duration, but about depth, cycles, and recovery.Learn how stress, inflammation, spinal alignment, and even your mattress could be sabotaging your rest. Dr. Chillemi—renowned chiropractor and founder of Health Spine & Wellness—shares powerful insights, actionable strategies, and breakthrough tips to help you finally wake up feeling refreshed.
Corn or Popcorn: Are They Really the Same Thing?
Hello, Corn Enthusiasts! Welcome to Cornfessions, the podcast where we unravel the mysteries of everything corn—and pop! I'm Dr. Chillemi, your host and humble kernel investigator for today. And boy, do I have a juicy episode for you.The question of the day: Is corn and popcorn the same thing? Don't laugh—it's deeper than you think!
LOWER Your Obesity Risk with These 7 Proven Strategies!
Are you tired of living with obesity and eager to reduce your risk of chronic diseases? In this engaging episode of "Health Matters with Dr. Chillemi," Dr. Michael Chillemi introduces 7 proven strategies to lower your obesity risk and embrace a healthier lifestyle. From making simple diet adjustments to integrating physical activity into your daily routine, we cover everything you need to know.Discover how to take control of your weight, improve your overall health, and unlock the secrets to a slimmer, healthier you.
Knee Pain RELIEF Awaits!
Are you experiencing knee pain and looking for effective therapy options? This episode explains the various knee therapy options available to help you alleviate pain and improve mobility. From physical therapy and exercise to bracing and surgery, we'll cover the pros and cons of each option and help you make an informed decision about which therapy is right for you.Whether you're dealing with a knee injury, arthritis, or chronic knee pain, this episode is perfect for anyone looking to explore their knee therapy options and take the first step towards a pain-free life.
