In the season finale of the podcast, Dr. Tracy tackles one of her most frequently asked questions: "How do I get my partner to go to therapy?" But first, she has a special announcement to share: she's writing her second book! Dr. Tracy then dives into the importance of starting therapy early in a relationship to build trust, enhance communication, and address issues before they become critical. She discusses the challenges many couples face, especially when one partner is hesitant, often due to stigma or fear of blame. She shares strategies for encouraging a reluctant partner, including empathetic communication, understanding their concerns, and approaching the conversation with care. The episode also explores the benefits of therapy, such as identifying and changing negative cycles, fostering personal growth, and deepening emotional connection. Dr. Tracy encourages listeners to be patient, respect their partner's pace, and consider therapy as a tool to strengthen and sustain their relationship.
39:31
Fostering Secure Attachment, Connection, Repair with Our Kids & Beyond with Eli Harwood
In today's episode, Dr. Tracy welcomes Eli Harwood, a licensed therapist, author, and creator of the "Attachment Nerd" online community. Eli shares her personal journey of overcoming inherited attachment trauma, emphasizing the importance of breaking intergenerational cycles. Together, Dr. Tracy and Eli explore the pressures of parenting, emphasizing the value of attunement, co-regulation, and being present with children during painful moments rather than trying to eliminate their pain. Eli also introduces her new book, "Raising Securely Attached Kids," which offers insights and practical advice for parents. Key takeaways from this conversation include the importance of repair over perfection in relationships, the necessity of connection in parenting, and understanding that parenting is challenging because it requires confronting our own vulnerabilities. The episode highlights that fostering connection through vulnerability and repair is what truly strengthens relationships.
Be sure to keep up with Eli on Instagram @attachmentnerd and pre-order her new book here!
47:21
Understanding the Amygdala and Trauma Bonding with Dr. Kate Truitt
In today’s episode, Dr. Tracy delves into how early childhood experiences shape our adult relationships with Dr. Kate Truitt, an esteemed clinical psychologist and neuroscientist known for her expertise in trauma and resilience. Dr. Truitt, founder of the Truitt Institute and CEO of the Amy Research Foundation, shares insights from her memoir, Keep Breathing, highlighting the powerful role of the amygdala—"Amy"—in shaping our responses to safety, lovability, and belonging. Their discussion covers the positive and powerful impact that showing personal vulnerability as therapists has had on their client relationships, the importance of connection, and the difference between codependency and trauma bonding. Dr. Kate expresses that while our past influences us, we have the power to choose healthier paths and that self-compassion is a key to healing and growth. Tune in to discover how understanding these dynamics can lead to deeper self-awareness and stronger, more fulfilling relationships.
Be sure to keep up with Dr. Kate on Instagram and visit her website here.
50:37
Matrescence & Beyond: Redefining Mommy Brain with Dr. Nikki Pensak
It’s safe to say that "mommy brain" is due for a rebrand! In this episode, Dr. Tracy sits down with Dr. Nikki Pensak, a clinical psychologist, TEDx speaker and author of "Rattled," to discuss the challenges and opportunities of motherhood, particularly during the postpartum period. Dr. Nikki shares her journey from academia to becoming a mother, emphasizing the mental health needs of mothers often overlooked. They discuss the transformation of the maternal brain during matrescence, the pressures of social media, and the reality of baby bonding and breastfeeding challenges. Dr. Nikki rebrands "mommy brain" as a brilliant adaptation to motherhood's demands and advocates for early postpartum mental health care. They explore three pillars for thriving postpartum: mental health treatment, understanding motherhood, and thriving beyond birth trauma. The episode flips the narrative on motherhood, viewing it as a profound opportunity despite its challenges. Dr. Tracy concludes with actionable tips: self-compassion, incorporating movement, and practicing present-moment connection.
Be sure to keep up with Dr. Nikki on Instagram @drnikkipensak and grab a copy of her book here!
45:31
Mini Session #11: Overcoming Obstacles in Your Marriage with Rini and Shaun Frey
In this mini session, Dr. Tracy talks with Rini and Shaun Frey about overcoming difficult periods in their relationship. Together, they discuss how anger and passive-aggressiveness can lead to disconnection and the importance of initiating early communication before things blow up. Despite eight months of built-up emotions, therapy helped them learn to talk openly and brought them closer. Rini shares her struggle with vulnerability and the expectation that men should take the first step, while Shaun recalls initiating reconciliation after a major fight. They highlight the importance of humour, managing egos, and learning repair strategies, encouraging parents to model these behaviours for their children.
Be sure to keep up with Rini and Shaun on Instagram @ownitbabe and @ownitdad
Are you ready to let go of what isn't truly you and live a more meaningful life? If you answered yes, you've come to the right place! Enter I'm Not Your Shrink, a podcast hosted by clinical psychologist and couples therapist Dr. Tracy Dalgleish. Each week, she combines her clinical knowledge, evidence-based research, and personal experiences as a wife and mother to address the everyday issues we all face. With over 17 years of experience, Dr. Tracy is on a mission to help couples break old patterns, find joy in their relationships, and empower themselves to show up meaningfully for their families, relationships, and, most importantly, themselves. While she isn't your shrink, you are invited each week to join Dr. Tracy as she sits down with fellow clinicians, experts, and partner in both business and life, her husband Greg, for insightful discussions on parenting, relationships, and personal growth, and start your journey towards a happier, healthier you.