How to Get Your Partner to Go to Therapy

In the season finale of the podcast, Dr. Tracy tackles one of her most frequently asked questions: "How do I get my partner to go to therapy?" But first, she has a special announcement to share: she's writing her second book! Dr. Tracy then dives into the importance of starting therapy early in a relationship to build trust, enhance communication, and address issues before they become critical. She discusses the challenges many couples face, especially when one partner is hesitant, often due to stigma or fear of blame. She shares strategies for encouraging a reluctant partner, including empathetic communication, understanding their concerns, and approaching the conversation with care. The episode also explores the benefits of therapy, such as identifying and changing negative cycles, fostering personal growth, and deepening emotional connection. Dr. Tracy encourages listeners to be patient, respect their partner's pace, and consider therapy as a tool to strengthen and sustain their relationship. Leave Dr. Tracy a voicemail here! A special thank you to our incredible sponsors for making this show possible! Cozy Earth - Visit cozyearth.com and use code SHRINK at checkout for an exclusive 35% off. Links: Ready to deepen your connection? Download my 100 Questions! Want your questions answered on the show? Submit them here! You can now order my new book “I Didn’t Sign Up for This” here! Ready to learn how to repair? Save now! Grab my REPAIR workshop Looking to improve your relationship? Join me in my online program, Be Connected Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices