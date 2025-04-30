Train Your Brain. Master Your Mind.

Join me as I dive into the science behind addiction and challenge myself to find ways to beat it once and for all!In this compelling episode, we delve into the captivating intersection of neuroscience and addiction with George Haymaker. From unraveling the role of dopamine in addiction to exploring the process of breaking addictive patterns and the transformative journey of recovery, this episode offers a thought-provoking exploration of the latest breakthroughs in addiction neuroscience.Whether you're navigating your own struggle with addiction or supporting someone on their journey, this insightful discussion provides a valuable perspective on leveraging scientific advancements to pave the way for lasting change. So, join us as we uncover the powerful potential of neuroscience in reshaping the landscape of addiction recovery.🔗 To learn more, visit George Haymaker's website at https://www.georgehaymaker.com/ 📲 For updates and exclusive content, follow George Haymaker on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgehaymaker/
Join me as I dive deep into my own mind and take on the challenge of breaking free from negative thought patterns that have been holding me back!In this powerful episode of The Advisor, Lisa Urbanski sits down with George Haymaker—former entrepreneur, recovering addict, and transformation coach—to explore the neuroscience of feeling stuck and what it really takes to break free from destructive mental patterns.George opens up about his 30-year battle with addiction, the emotional and neurological roots of substance dependence, and the turning point that launched his journey of deep inner healing and brain rewiring. Together, Lisa and George unpack the difference between sobriety and true recovery, revealing how repetitive thought loops form—and how we can rewire the brain to create lasting change.In this episode, you'll learn:Why the brain clings to unhelpful thought patterns and how to interrupt themThe difference between managing addiction and healing from itThe power of identity, visualization, and reward in rewiring the brainGeorge's story is proof that change is possible—at any age, at any stage. Whether you're navigating recovery, emotional burnout, or self-doubt, this episode will leave you with insight, tools, and a renewed sense of hope.
Join me as I take on the challenge of breaking free from addiction and discovering what a happier, healthier life really feels like!In this powerful and inspiring video, George Haymaker shares his personal story of overcoming addiction and rewiring his brain to live a happier, healthier life. From the darkest depths of addiction to finding freedom and purpose, he takes you on a journey of self-discovery and transformation. You'll learn the strategies and techniques that helped him overcome his addiction and how you can apply them to your own life. If you're tired of feeling trapped and want to break free from the cycle of addiction, this video is for you. Get ready to be inspired and empowered to take control of your life and start your own journey of recovery and self-discovery.
Join George Haymaker on "Train Your Brain. Master Your Mind.", the groundbreaking podcast series produced by Stacey Chillemi. In each episode, George shares his personal journey of overcoming unhelpful patterns of thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, including his experience with addiction and the process of rewiring his own brain.As a certified neuroconstructionist coach, George uses his expertise to guide listeners in making transformational mental and behavioral changes, empowering them to seize control of their own lives.🔗 To learn more, visit George Haymaker's website at https://www.georgehaymaker.com/ 📲 For updates and exclusive content, follow George Haymaker on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgehaymaker/