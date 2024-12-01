Powered by RND
EMCrit FOAM Feed

Scott D. Weingart, MD FCCM
Help me fill in the blanks of the practice of ED Critical Care. In this podcast, we discuss all things related to the crashing, critically ill patient in the Emergency Department.
Health & WellnessMedicineScience

Available Episodes

5 of 132
  • EMCrit 389 - Massive Transfusion Update and Hemostatic Resuscitation
    --------  
    30:06
  • EMCrit 388 - Experts' Guide to the Bougie with Barnicle and Driver
    --------  
    51:20
  • EMCrit 387 - Emergency Department Charting for Legal Protection and Patient Safety
    --------  
    52:37
  • EMCrit 386 - Liver I - Fulminant Acute Liver Failure (ALF) with Tasneem Pirani
    --------  
    53:38
  • EMCrit Wee - Dirty Epi is Dumb, Mildly Messy Epi is OK!
    --------  
    8:44

About EMCrit FOAM Feed

Help me fill in the blanks of the practice of ED Critical Care. In this podcast, we discuss all things related to the crashing, critically ill patient in the Emergency Department. Find the show notes at emcrit.org.
