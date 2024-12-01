Top Stations
EMCrit FOAM Feed
EMCrit FOAM Feed
Scott D. Weingart, MD FCCM
Help me fill in the blanks of the practice of ED Critical Care. In this podcast, we discuss all things related to the crashing, critically ill patient in the Em...
Health & Wellness
Medicine
Science
Available Episodes
5 of 132
EMCrit 389 - Massive Transfusion Update and Hemostatic Resuscitation
--------
30:06
EMCrit 388 - Experts' Guide to the Bougie with Barnicle and Driver
--------
51:20
EMCrit 387 - Emergency Department Charting for Legal Protection and Patient Safety
--------
52:37
EMCrit 386 - Liver I - Fulminant Acute Liver Failure (ALF) with Tasneem Pirani
--------
53:38
EMCrit Wee - Dirty Epi is Dumb, Mildly Messy Epi is OK!
--------
8:44
Show more
About EMCrit FOAM Feed
Help me fill in the blanks of the practice of ED Critical Care. In this podcast, we discuss all things related to the crashing, critically ill patient in the Emergency Department. Find the show notes at emcrit.org.
Podcast website
