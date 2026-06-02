When Danny’s case was re-investigated in 2014, informants provided an alarming account of what happened to him. Yet somehow, the information led nowhere. Were they simply discredited, or could there be another explanation for this? Follow Culpable on our socials @CulpablePodcast Visit the website at ⁠culpablepodcast.com⁠ For early access and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at ⁠https://tenderfoot.tv/plus

Dennis finally gets a chance to speak with Danny's friend, Matt, to discuss what he remembers from the days leading up to Danny's disappearance, and some of the allegations that have been made throughout the course of the investigation. Follow Culpable on our socials @CulpablePodcast Visit the website at ⁠culpablepodcast.com⁠ For early access and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ at ⁠https://tenderfoot.tv/plus

Have you ever wondered what happens off mic in an investigative podcast? Join Payne Lindsey (Up and Vanished), Dennis Cooper (Culpable), and Kyle Tekiela (Crook County) for a candid look inside making a hit series. Hear personal reflections about honest storytelling, lifelong bonds to the cases you cover, and maintaining curiosity despite external pressures. Hear raw, insider takes on the un-aired side of podcasting. Recorded live from the Tenderfoot TV stage at CrimeCon 2025.

High Strange Season 2 goes deeper into real encounters, credible witnesses, and the explanations that never seem to stick. More firsthand accounts. Bigger moments. And more times where the official story starts to wobble.This isn’t about believing everything. It’s about following the story until it actually makes sense… or until it gets too strange to ignore.New season. Same curiosity. Same skepticism.Still probably not a weather balloon. Listen to all episodes now on https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Culpable

About Culpable

About Culpable

Join host Dennis Cooper as he explores unresolved cases where culpability has yet to be established. This acclaimed investigative series from the creators of Up and Vanished has tallied over 45 million downloads to-date.The newest season digs into the mysterious death of 17-year-old Danny Violette, who went missing for 11 days in the fall of 1998, and was later found in a cornfield with a ligature mark around his neck and a tire tread across his body.Season 2 followed the 2013 murder of 22-year-old Brittany Stykes, a young pregnant mother who was shot and killed while driving down a rural highway with her one-year-old daughter beside her in the vehicle.Season 1 investigated the suspicious death of 21-year-old Christian Andreacchio, whose 2014 shooting was classified as a suicide after a 45 minute investigation, despite substantial evidence of possible foul play.Culpable Case Review is a short-form adaptation of the franchise that raises awareness about under-reported cases as a means of helping victim's families in their search for answers.