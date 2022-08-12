Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 40
  • Introducing "High Strange"
    In his new limited series, investigative podcast host, Payne Lindsey (Up and Vanished, Atlanta Monster), aims to separate fact from fiction when it comes to UFO sightings, and the strange happenings way up high. In the last few years, dozens of Navy pilots have come forward with video evidence of objects in the sky that defy our understanding of physics. The Pentagon has since confirmed the validity of these accounts and stated, “We don’t know what they are.” Attempting to break the stigma surrounding the topic of UFOs, Lindsey shines light on real-life coverups, and infamous cases, all while leaving the tinfoil hat at the door. Do you want to believe? From Tenderfoot TV in association with Cadence13, this is High Strange. Episodes release every Thursday, but if you want to binge the whole season right now, subscribe to Tenderfoot+. Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com. Follow along on social media and the web @highstrange To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/23/2023
    8:26
  • Whodunit | 10
    After nearly a decade, the death of Brittany Stykes remains unsolved. Brown County's Sergeant Quinn Carlson warned us that we were dealing with a "true whodunit". But in a case where theories abound, we may be inching closer to an answer. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/29/2022
    1:16:55
  • Personal Agenda | 9
    Brittany's sister, Emily, believes there was a personal agenda behind her sister's murder - someone must have benefitted in some way. Brittany's husband, Shane, has a firm alibi for the night of the murder, but he still wonders if this could all tie into him in some way. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/22/2022
    46:26
  • The Outsider (Bonus)
    Producer Jessica Noll, interviews host Dennis Cooper, who came into this story as an outsider. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/15/2022
    26:40
  • Hollywood | 8
    Sergeant Quinn Carlson may be a Los Angeles native, but now he finds himself in rural Brown County, Ohio where he is the lead detective on Brittany’s case, and he’s taking this investigation in a promising new direction. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/8/2022
    41:18

More True Crime podcasts

About Culpable

Culpable explores unsettled cases where those deserving of blame have somehow eluded justice. On August 28, 2013, 22 year old Brittany Stykes was shot and killed while driving down Highway 68 in Brown County, Ohio. It’s been nearly a decade Host Dennis Cooper returns to unearth the truth around this story of a young mother whose life was cut short. Season 1 explored the case of Christian Andreacchio, whose death was ruled his death a suicide, despite substantial evidence that points to murder.
