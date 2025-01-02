REWIND: Throw Away What Doesn't Fit! w/ Daisy Fuentes

Have you ever had the NEED to just rip off all your fake nails in the back of a car after a glass or three of champagne or is it just us?! Sorry Pete! Get ready to cackle as Heather tells Daisy Fuentes what led her down a nail induced spiral. Heather also reveals how one of Tabitha Brown's posts was so prolific it made her completely reevaluate what she had hiding in her closet. Heather and Daisy also bond over their desire to simplify their life–from toxic people, clothes that no longer fits, and everything in between. It leads Daisy to reveal her radical views on traditions and leads Heather to examine her own… it gets interesting! Plus, are you a proud owner of a seasoned makeup brush? Don't know wtf that is? Let us let you in on Heather's dirty little secret… Original Airdate: 12/22/2022