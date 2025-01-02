Kill The Messenger & Other New Year's Wisdom w/ Terry Dubrow!
Heather & Terry share their highs and lows of 2024 and sage advice going into 2025 INCLUDING: Terry's journey to getting board certified (again), IMPORTANT NEW YEAR HEALTH TIPS FROM THE DUBROWS (including one thing that can indicate how you'll live), and How to spend your money on yourself and your kids! PLUS: Is it possible to have a BAD time in Courchevel? Is flying private worth it? What have the other housewives been saying about Terry?? Would you rather be cherished or respected? What is GRAY DIVORCE? And why are Heather and Terry proponents of KILLING THE MESSENGER???
--------
1:16:22
REWIND: Throw Away What Doesn't Fit! w/ Daisy Fuentes
Have you ever had the NEED to just rip off all your fake nails in the back of a car after a glass or three of champagne or is it just us?! Sorry Pete! Get ready to cackle as Heather tells Daisy Fuentes what led her down a nail induced spiral. Heather also reveals how one of Tabitha Brown’s posts was so prolific it made her completely reevaluate what she had hiding in her closet. Heather and Daisy also bond over their desire to simplify their life–from toxic people, clothes that no longer fits, and everything in between. It leads Daisy to reveal her radical views on traditions and leads Heather to examine her own… it gets interesting! Plus, are you a proud owner of a seasoned makeup brush? Don’t know wtf that is? Let us let you in on Heather’s dirty little secret… Original Airdate: 12/22/2022
--------
48:04
Wife Math & Brushing Your Kid's Teeth w/ Jennifer Cohen
Author / podcaster / fitness personality / friend of the pod JEN COHEN joins Heather to talk about skiing in France, #Wife Math, when you should stop brushing your kids teeth, why its important for kids to be productive, how social media is affecting our coping skills, and why exactly are younger people dating less?
--------
50:02
REWIND: I Like You A-Latke! w/ Chef Bae
Your favorite chef influencer "Chef Bae" Brooke Baevsky chats with Heather about Heather's kitchen foibles, when your parents MAKE you cook for the holidays, getting your "conch" pierced, Heather Dubrow's 9th Day of Hanukkah, LA RESTAURANT RECOMMENDATIONS, EATING EMU FOR THE HOLIDAYS, the most expensive thing Brooke has ever bought from Erewhon, and Heather shares a story about LISA VANDERPUMP! Original Airdate: 12/14/2023
--------
1:01:30
RHOC 18 Recap, Fruit Cake, & Paragliding w/ Jamie Greenberg
Celebrity makeup artist / friend of the pod JAMIE MAKEUP chats with Heather about the RHOC Season 18 Reunion AND Jamie gives her makeup recs for the "crunchy" people in your life! PLUS: Is it time for an upper bleph? Should we normalize filters again? Where exactly did Fruit Cake come from? Does anyone REALLY need to go paragliding? Does Gucci actually make advent calendars? Which island is the Vegas of the Caribbean? And what's going on in the Dubrow house for the holidays?!
Heather Dubrow is an actress, television personality, entrepreneur, author and cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County. This proud wife (Dr Terry Dubrow, BOTCHED) and mom of 4 amazing humans is here to start conversations!
“Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow” delves into all things lifestyle, health, wellness, beauty, design, relationships, parenting, travel, style and more! This show is equal parts light, fun chats combined with important, deeper conversations. Always authentic, ever evolving. With guests ranging from Heather’s celebrity friends to experts and tastemakers - you can expect to learn, laugh, and always be in the know. Join in on the conversation now and Let’s Talk!!